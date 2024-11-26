I have four Women’s Medum t-shirts left. I will send one to any paid subscriber who will wear it publicly. Please e-mail me at forecheck32 at g mail if you want one.

I wear my shirt whenever I’m in a people-heavy setting. It’s a friend finder.

Remain vocal.

I’ll post again on Thursday.

In the meanwhile, I’m thankful that because I followed the advice of Public Health Experts, hid from other people, masked up and took my shots, I’m still alive. Yay, The Science!