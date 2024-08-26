I’ve sold nearly all of the first run of the Dispatches From a Scamdemic book that I had printed. I’m thinking of printing another batch. Before I do, I’d like your honest view of ways that I could improve on the first edition. While I liked the overall scope and content, I was a little disappointed that the type was so close to the margins and binding but wanted to know how many of you wished that had been done differently. And maybe the font wasn’t the best.

I also wanted you to know if the book’s length was too long, too short or just about right. And if you thought some story/ies should have been left out and/or if some others had been included instead. If I left out something that you liked, please tell me which one(s). If I included something(s) that you wish I hadn’t, please let me know that, too.

Overall, I tried to provide as comprehensive a treatment of what’s happened without making the book too long.

I’m a big boy who’s been yelled at by multiple coaches, bosses and judges. I’ve also had a few girls break up with me. And I’ve broken up with a few of them. A few others were mutual. I know that not everyone likes everything. I also know that you can’t please everyone. But if a few people make the same comment, the comment deserves serious consideration. Each week’s comments are very-well done, so I know smart people read my posts.

Please send your comments to my email: forecheck32@g mail dot com.

I should probably enter the names of all commenters into some sweepstakes, like they do at places like Home Depot. But I think I need some sort of license for that.

Anyway, thanks.

I’m posting again as usual on Thursday.

And once more, thanks for being sane teammates: brothers and sisters when so many gullibly lost their heads. I’ll say that until the day I die.

…won’t be from a vaxx injury.

Mark