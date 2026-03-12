For twenty years, a guy named Rick headed my law office’s environmental practice group. I worked closely with him. On the days I wasn’t in court, at depositions or meeting with witnesses, I dropped by and stood in Rick’s office’s open door as we discussed statutes, case law, litigation strategy and logistics. And sometimes, life. When no one “worked remotely,” co-workers collaborated more readily and knew each other better. You just had to walk down the hall.

Rick, who always had seven more years of experience than I did, was very knowledgeable. Some say that one of life’s biggest torments is to work for someone who’s not as smart as you. With super-competent Rick as my boss, I didn’t experience that frustration.

Rick was quietly personable, a scrupulous rule follower and much more diplomatic and deferential than I was. Rick liked talking to me because I said what I believed, no matter the audience. Safely ensconced in his office, he quietly agreed with me but was too conflict-averse to say such stuff to others.

—

On a few occasions, some of the other dozen attorneys in my section told me that Rick praised me when they discussed their cases with him.

“It’s Mark this and Mark that,” they said. “‘You’re his favorite.”

I told them the favored one never knows he’s favored.

Each year, Rick formally evaluated our individual performance. We were graded, in six categories, on a 1 to 7 scale. To keep his staff humble, each evaluation contained several individual category scores of 5 or below. Briefly discussing these ratings one afternoon, two colleagues mentioned off-handedly that they didn’t get perfect scores. They said, with some resignation, “None of us gets all sevens.”

I paused briefly, feigned surprise and replied, “We don’t?”

They enviously raised their eyebrows.

I smiled and then laughed. For a few seconds, I faked them out.

Rick meticulously reviewed every brief and multi-page memo we wrote. He revised mine only slightly, identifying typos using microscopic, semi-cursive letters written in red, ball-point ink; his calligraphic dexterity continually amazed me. Nonetheless, of the evaluation’s six categories, Rick gave me my lowest marks for my dealings with clients and my writing.

I understood the client relations part. I didn’t always tell clients what they wanted to hear and some didn’t like that. But I poured effort into my writing. Judges, adversaries and clients told me I generated clear, logical, convincing product.

I guess Rick didn’t like it when I began briefs with sentences like, “This case reminds me of a girl, Sheila, who sat next to me in tenth grade Geometry class and on whom I had a big crush.”

I think Substack readers like when I use stories to illustrate a point. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t read these posts every week. They could look at more phony stats and graphs instead.

—

Rick and his wife raised three high-achieving kids. Two became attorneys and the other, an engineer. After a long breast cancer ordeal, his wife died around the same time their youngest entered college.

This Monday, a former colleague emailed me that Rick died on Sunday night of prostate cancer. He was 73 and had been afflicted for about ten years.

—

After I left the office 13 years ago, Rick and I kept in touch. When he learned of my garden job, he drove an hour-and-a-half, round-trip, to check out my new work life.

Thereafter, we developed a tradition of meeting each January 1 at 1 PM—it was easy to remember: 1/1 at 1—at Princeton’s Nassau Street gate. From there, we walked around the sprawling campus for over an hour or two and went for lunch at a Princeton bistro that served the bland fare that Rick preferred. Bosses pull rank even when they’re no longer your boss. But because Rick always treated, I appreciated those tuna garden salads. Sharing lunch was about sharing time. The cuisine was secondary. I mention it only because Rick’s food choices reflected his cautious approach to life.

During those years, Rick learned of his cancer, which, despite maxing out on radiation and chemo, eventually spread to Stage 4. After so many treatment rounds, Rick saw himself as immunocompromised and, having consumed too much news, was spooked by Covid. When the Corona scare began, my former office closed for many months.

When it reopened, Rick never returned because he feared The Virus. Even though he was old enough and had saved enough to retire, he continued to work from home until two months before he passed away. With his wife and kids gone, work gave him purpose. In the new abnormal, he conducted his business on the phone or the screen. Unlike working in-person, no colleagues stood in his doorway and interacted.

Despite Rick’s Virus-driven aversion to in-person contact, we continued to meet each New Year’s Day. But his therapies had caused neuropathy that cost him the ability to walk all but the shortest distances or to drive. Therefore, instead of strolling the Princeton campus, we met in the screened porch around the back of his 1970s-vintage suburban house. During those January 1 visits, the mid-day temperatures were in the low forties. We sat twenty feet apart and talked for three hours, each wearing multiple clothing layers, topped by hooded sweatshirts. Rick also wore a fresh blue paper mask. Given the temperature, I could see my breath. The droplets did not reach him.

Christian Scientists say that to name a disease is to empower it. From the March 2020 get-go, I felt the same way about The Deadly Virus. I refused to dignify the microbe, the mitigation theater or later, the shots, by going along with these measures. I knew I’d be fine without buying into the panic. I loathe any form of pretending or role play. If you throw one of those murder-mystery parties, please don’t invite me.

Being around the fretful or those who exaggerate has always annoyed me. Coronaphobia bothered me more than any prior form of fear or overstatement had. I disliked being around those who avoided The Virus in the same manner as kindergarteners avoided Cooties. Aside from their hard-to-watch/hear gullibility, I saw the Covophobes as enablers of the deep, lasting harm being done, especially to the young, in the phony name of saving grandma. During Coronamania, people acted as if everyone was at risk and as if old, sick people had never died before.

It’s widely believed that those who’ve undergone cancer treatments are immuno-compromised. But isn’t this true only in a muted, relative sense? Is a former chemo/radiation patient only marginally more likely to die from virally-induced pneumonia than the rest of us? Pre-2020, didn’t nearly all who had undergone radiation and cancer treatment get and survive colds and the flu? During pre-February 2020 cold and flu seasons, did cancer treatment survivors hide from other people as zealously as they did in March 2020 and thereafter? If so, I don’t remember it.

—

I did those alfresco New Year’s Day sessions in deference to Rick because of his decency, his illness, his solitude and our long friendship. I wanted to accompany him in-person, at least for a few hours each year. I hoped that my casual viral outlook and continued survival might suggest to him that The Virus wasn’t so bad. And maybe even prompt him to question if the perceived additional increment of safety via seclusion was worth the human cost. Though I didn’t expect him to recalibrate.

The Virus was The Elephant in the Porch. We said little about it when we met. There were plenty of other things to discuss. When the topic came up, Rick was surprised—and perhaps alarmed—that I had skipped the shots.

Even in 2023, he seemed to think I was living on the edge when I mentioned going to church. I, on the other hand, was disgusted that any church had ever closed. Though I walked through the valley of the shadow of death, I feared no virus because He was with me. And because data from Italy and Spain, ships and the people I knew clearly showed that The Virus didn’t kill healthy people.

Rick never tried to change my mind. He knew how stubborn I could be. I didn’t try to change his mind. I knew how afraid he was.

—

For six years, Rick didn’t leave the house, except for medical treatments. Though he had six young grandchildren, because they lived two hundred-plus miles away and he feared infection, he seldom saw them in-person. It’s downright painful to imagine this length of confinement and missing out on seeing grandkids in their prime of cuteness.

I felt sad that Rick chose to live so restrictedly. I wouldn’t have done so, even if—especially if—I were 70+ with cancer. The clock is running on all of us, virus or no virus. We should ignore the ticking and as Dean Moriarty said, “go and never stop going,” even when we don’t know where we’re bound.

Before Rick and I parted after these meetings, I told him that if he needed a ride to the doctor or somewhere else, or just wanted to hang out, he could call me. He never took me up on this, explaining that his sons would come (from great distances) to take him. While filial piety is admirable, I wondered if Rick feared being in a closed car with unvaxxed, public-facing me. Or maybe I’m only fun in annual doses.

Though Rick took the shots, he died nonetheless. I wonder if the shots intensified his cancer.

Be that as it may, it’s been deeply cruel for the government and newscasters to scare the aging and sick into isolation during their final years. If there hadn’t been so much hype about The Deadly Virus—if, instead, Covid had been accurately portrayed as resembling another flu season—I doubt Rick and similarly-situated others would have hunkered down so resolutely. Life is too short to be paralyzed by the fear of dying.

—

When December, 2025 rolled around, Rick didn’t email me to set up our New Year’s Day meeting. Nor did I reach out to him. I was less enthusiastic about meeting on 1/1/ 2026 at 1 because I didn’t have any good news to deliver. I also mildly dreaded another episode of viral porch theater.

I would’ve met if Rick had reached out to me. And I should have guessed that him not sending his usual early December invitation meant that his health had turned for the worse and that he was in such rough shape that he didn’t want me to see him like that.

Pre-2020, some other friends had passed away. When those deaths occurred, I regretted that I hadn’t spent more time with them. There are no second chances in these situations.

Now that Rick’s gone, I feel bad that I didn’t reach out to him about meeting in January. Either in-person or on the phone, either or both of us might have cried when it came time to say goodbye. That wasn’t a reason not to meet or at least, call. Sometimes life is sad and loss is real. I don’t like to hide from viruses, human connection or genuine emotion. Each is part of life.

—

Multiply Rick’s Scamdemic isolation by billions of people, old, young and in-between. Many insisted that lockdowns protected the vulnerable. But scaring others into hiding took the limited time that the old and sick had left and made their final year(s) lonely and miserable. There’s no punishment too severe for those who exploited a virus to terrorize millions and cause widespread, long-term loneliness.

It’s understandable that many submit to extreme medical treatments or hide from others thinking that doing so might briefly extend their life. But doing so imposes major physical and psychological costs. Social worker Stephen Jenkinson, who has long worked with the terminally ill, observed in his book, Die Wise, that even if they’re socially disengaged and incapacitated, many of the terminally ill reflexively yearn to live a limitless series of “one-more-days.” When Jenkinson asked them why, they commonly, tautologically said, “To have more time.”

They didn’t say how they’d use the time.

Under what conditions does life become not worth living?

Rest in peace, Rick. I’m sorry I let you down.

It didn’t have to end this way.