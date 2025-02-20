As a youth, my peers would sometimes make outlandish claims about their capabilities or a given incident. Those sponsoring such suspect assertions or accounts were derided and then challenged:

“Oh yeah? Prove it!”

We could expect similar treatment regarding our statements. Being required to prove stuff disincentivized lying or exaggeration, which is a lite form of lying.

We all occasionally forget to apply life lessons we’ve learned. During Coronamania, people suddenly forgot that others often lie or exaggerate. They forgot that, from a very young age, they’ve expected people to prove that various things were true. You couldn’t, without asking some questions, just take someone’s word regarding some extraordinary declaration.

This is simple, applied epistemology. It’s Life 101.

—

If you’ve done three decades of litigation—as I have—or you’ve watched enough TV law dramas—as I haven’t—you know that, as does the medical system, the judicial system functions imperfectly. Sometimes, attorneys or their clients misbehave. And sometimes, instead of applying written standards and accurately characterizing facts, judges or juries inappropriately go with their guts.

But when done right, pitting parties against each other in an adversarial proceeding has at least four abiding strengths: 1) it assigns the burden of proof to the party seeking to change the status quo, 2) it requires the parties to apply sound logic, 3) it relies on precedent and 4) it applies sensible rules that govern the admissibility of evidence.

These requirements ultimately say to parties who want courts to grant them what they want, “Oh yeah? Prove it!”

This requirement should also apply to the government. And doctors. And especially, government doctors.

—

We all occasionally lazily form opinions. For example, we favorably or unfavorably perceive strangers, celebrities or entities because someone, or some media outlet, told us one thing about these parties. Those making such snap, hearsay-based judgments also often fail to assess the soundness of their information sources. Such informational deficits can engender incorrect assessments.

Most such haste-based errors are of little practical consequence. Those making rash evaluations typically bear, alone, the costs of having done so.

But during Coronamania, politicians and bureaucrats externalized their poorly-supported opinions upon hundreds of millions of others by demanding that all accept the non-pharmaceutical interventions (“NPIs”), i.e., lockdowns, school closures, masks and asymptomatic testing—and later, experimental injections—with all of their bad effects.

—

In Spring 2020, most Americans naively concluded that an unprecedentedly lethal virus had burst onto the scene, was causing multitudes to keel over and that, by following the NPIs—and later, taking shots—humans could crush this evil microbe.

In contrast, in litigation, virtually nothing is assumed. A fact isn’t a fact unless it’s backed by evidence that’s admissible under codified Rules of Evidence, which are, in turn, based on logical notions of what’s likely to be true. For example, these Rules ban hearsay because the quoted, out of court, source of asserted facts can’t be cross-examined.

Officials who advocated the NPIs in 2020 weren’t required to present admissible evidence, logic or legal or scientific precedents to support these unprecedented, goofy, oppressive measures. Nor were those unconvinced of the NPIs’ worth timely allowed to cross-examine, or challenge the logic of, the Scamdemic’s orchestrators in open judicial, legislative or administrative proceedings. Nor did their media ask obvious questions, in the court of public opinion. The Scamdemic’s orchestrators dodged interviews with media outlets who might have asked such questions.

Most people simply assumed that politicians, bureaucrats and media told the Corona truth and thus, supported the NPIs and later, the “vaccines.” The majority of the public operated on the basis of bias, belief and emotion, not inquiry, fact or reason. They demanded hundreds of millions of people to radically alter their lives based on hearsay evidence and poorly supported analyses, which judges typically dismiss as “net opinions,” even when these analyses have been presented by purported experts.

—

Numbers and graphs formed the core of the Scamdemic/NPI narrative. In litigation, documents showing numbers and graphs are hearsay. These figures aren’t admissible unless a sponsoring witness submits to cross-examination to allow an adversary to explore how the underlying data were derived and distilled. People saw spiky charts and death tickers as gospel and freaked out.

If adversarial, pre-NPI hearing had been conducted, witnesses who proffered viral case and death statistics could have been asked challenging questions and have had to admit that viral test methods delivered many false positives. Witnesses would also have had to concede that the vast majority said to have died from a virus really died of old age or some underlying health problem. As the weeks passed, the Covid alarmists would also have had to reckon with nurses’ accounts that many were killed by hospital or nursing home protocols; few people, other than staff, observed iatrogenic death because visitation was sharply limited. Lockdown opponents could also have asked the NPI and shot promoters how, exactly, the vaunted virus was “novel” and how they knew that it triggered ostensible Covid symptoms, given that many other microbes caused the same symptoms.

Nor was any witness forced to address precedent-focused questions lockdowns. When had a government ever previously locked down healthy people in response to a respiratory virus? Hadn’t the Spanish Flu been overhyped by those pushing for Coronavirus lockdowns? And hasn’t much changed in society and medicine since 1918? For example, neither antibiotics to treat secondary infections nor steroids to quell inflammation existed then. Oddly, these medications were seldom used to treat Covid symptoms.

Additionally, those who supported the NPIs followed the herd and abandoned logic. But if masks worked, why isolate people from each other and why require non-maskers to wear them? The same, logic-based questions should later have been publicly asked about the shots. Mask and shot supporters should have been required to publicly explain the inexplicable. Instead, mask and shot fans harangued those who questioned, and later rejected, these talismanic measures.

Before “vaccines” were mandated in 2021, pro-injection witnesses would also have been forced to admit that, in order to make the shots seem more effective, Pharma’s brief clinical trials were tainted by “healthy vaccinee bias,” that jab backers conflated “relative risk reduction” with “absolute risk reduction,” that the companies misleadingly defined who was “unvaccinated,” and that the trials didn’t examine either long-term shot efficacy or safety.

—

Attorneys describe litigation as a search for the truth. Regarding the NPIs and shots, most of the public didn’t think like lawyers. Instead, the majority tribe jumped to conclusions based on sparse, often hearsay, evidence. “Because the New York Times, NPR or PBS said so” doesn’t make a statement admissible. Nor does “because Birx, Fauci or Cuomo said so,” unless these three were cross-examined.

During Coronamania, even most lawyers didn’t think like lawyers. I know a boatload of lawyers. Exchanges with them revealed that most had succumbed to groupthink. They forgot their training and work experience. They ditched their customary skepticism and insistence on cross-examination and logical counterargument.

Much of the public, including attorneys, supported the lockdowns and masks simply because their friends or preferred media outlets did. But without reviewing testimony from cross-examined witnesses, no one should have assumed that SARS-CoV-2 was universally, uniquely perilous. The burden of proving the NPIs’ and shots’ worth should have remained on those seeking to change the status quo, i.e., the lockdowners/maskers/testers/vaxxers. No witness was asked to meet this burden, under oath, in an adversarial setting.

—

During my legal career, most of my cases involved less than three million dollars. Nonetheless, the parties—sometimes there were five or more—required each other to produce hundreds or thousands of pages of documents. Next, attorneys demanded that opposing parties answer dozens of interrogatories, i.e., written questions, and swear to these responses’ veracity. Thereafter, attorneys subjected their adversaries’ witnesses to dozens of hours of depositions, in which they answered hundreds of challenging questions under oath, with a transcriber recording the proceeding. No stone was left unturned.

Each attorney then wrote multiple briefs distilling these facts, setting forth legal standards and observing the factual deficiencies and legal and logical flaws in their adversaries’ cases. After all that, cases were settled or trials were conducted. Following trials, appeals ensued.

These cases typically lasted five years. Some lasted longer. It was overkill. But most attorneys get paid by the hour. Collectively, the attorneys in a single case logged hundreds or even thousands of hours. And well-capitalized litigants strategically waged wars of attrition.

Aside from litigation, governmental bodies are required to conduct public hearings regarding a wide array of proposed governmental or quasi-governmental actions. For example, before a utility company or transit authority can raise electric or water bills or bus fares by a few dollars/month, they must conduct public hearings and allow all interested parties to weigh in.

If the parties in my much lower stakes lawsuits, or in dollars/month regulatory matters, were required to painstakingly prove their cases and subject all of their opponents to extensive paper “discovery” and thorough cross-examination during depositions and trials, federal, state and local government officials who wanted to lock down a society should have, in mid-March 2020, been subjected to at least a few days of nationally-televised and Net-streamed public interrogation. The NPIs and shots were infinitely more damaging than were the January 6 protests, which occasioned ten, nationally-broadcast and streamed hearing sessions. During Coronavirus hearings, a moderator with litigation experience, e.g., a judge, could have gatekept the testimony and documents admissible under the truth-promoting Rules of Evidence.

The credibility of any witness depends on how sincere and logical a witness seems during cross-examination. Seeing hearings in which government witnesses fumbled, equivocated, said “We don’t know enough yet” or repeatedly took the Fifth during cross-examination would have prompted more of the public to conclude that these purported experts were frauds and couldn’t prove that we needed to lock down, close schools, mask, test for—or later, mass-inject healthy people against—a microbe that didn’t threaten their most peoples’ lives.

The questions would have written themselves. It would have been must-see TV; much better than any Law & Order episode.

Simply conducting hearings would have conveyed the meta-message that not everyone bought the NPIs and that those who opposed these measures had not only created reasonable doubt but had made good points. Much of the public bought the Scamdemic simply because the media and government propaganda blitz and censorship crusades created the illusion that everyone supported the NPIs and shots. Hearing dissent would have, as noted by the Sociologist Emile Durkheim, given the public permission to question the Covophobic mob narrative. People forgot the worth of a single, sensible skeptic in, for example, Twelve Angry Men or To Kill a Mockingbird.

—

NPI advocates would have objected, in mid-March 2020, that there was no time for such deliberation because people were dying en masse. This was a foundational lie. By then, of 335 million Americans, fewer than 100—all old or baseline unhealthy—were said to have died of Covid. Further, as Substacker Bill Rice has observed, SARS-CoV-2 was found in November 2019 blood samples. If the virus had been so dangerous, why didn’t it start killing people until it became a cause celebre four months later?

Hearings on the propriety of NPIs and shots could have been fast-tracked and time-limited: as in a preliminary injunction hearing, a few days in the third week of March 2020 would have sufficed. The case for lockdowns and school closures was so weak that a few dozen questions would have thoroughly discredited these measures’ backers.

Given the legal costs that private parties incur by suing governments, post March 15, 2020 anti-NPI courtroom litigation has been limited and geographically scattered; that which occurred received little media attention. Most judges in such cases upheld the NPIs as sensible public health measures. Judges tend to blow with the sociopolitical winds. Most know little science.

It would be interesting to review the evidence presented during such litigation. I suspect that much of it was dubious statistics and “experts” urging “an abundance of caution” and that many judges internalized the panicky, unbalanced and unduly expert-deferential zeitgeist.

—

Instead of, or in addition to, legislative hearings or litigation, the media could have challenged “expert” declarations. Any decent journalist would have asked, “Why should kids be locked down when we know that only the old and baseline sick are at any risk?” And “Won’t these measures cause far more damage than they’ll prevent?”

And much more. As Oliver Wendell Holmes said, “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.” This is true in both the governmental and viral contexts. But Coronamanic politicians and bureaucrats operated under cover of the night.

Though viruses had been around longer than have humans and a society of healthy people had never been locked down before, somehow the government decided to react far more drastically than ever during Coronamania without allowing the public to ask questions. Governmental refusal to conduct pre-lockdown public hearings and journalists’ failure to ask obvious questions clearly revealed that the fix was in.

It was all very suspicious. And yet, without hearing any competent evidence, most people stridently supported the Scam.

—

NPI and jab opponents now wish for a series of Nuremberg 2.0 trials to punish the Scamdemic’s orchestrators. Some state attorneys general have threatened to prosecute some fraud-peddling public health officials. We’ll see. Most politicians want to pretend that lockdowns, school closures or shot mandates never occurred.

Criminal trials wouldn’t reverse the damage that’s been done. Even if such trials are conducted, no hoary bureaucrat will do jail time. Nonetheless, belated hearings should be held, so that more people can see and properly remember the Scam. Legislators have conducted ex post facto hearings in many other instances. We’ve all studied history. Some still write and sell books about long-ago events. And all criminal prosecutions occur after the fact.

The Covid response was far too consequential to be decreed without some kind of public hearing, including cross-examination and opposing testimony. If NPI and shot supporters had been required, in March 2020, to publicly answer obvious questions about these measures, the public could have seen the Scam and opposed the NPIs and shot mandates when it mattered.