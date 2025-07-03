Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Cherven's avatar
Ken Cherven
21h

Neil Young was another fanatical Covidiot; lost all respect for him after many years of being a fan. Entertainers need to shut up on topics above their pay grade unless they have done some research of their own. Total shills otherwise

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
jim's avatar
jim
21h

These burnt out old rockers, comedians, and actors are beyond pathetic. They will say anything for a few dollars more. They are no different than the court jester who was paid by the king to make a fool of himself for his pleasure. No critically thinking person takes them serious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Oshinskie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture