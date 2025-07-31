Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danny Huckabee's avatar
Danny Huckabee
12h

My most searing memory of the corona hysteria was from California, as 2 local police arrested a man for paddle surfing, by himself, on a beach somewhere. That was not about public health, or law and order, or anything else legitimate. It was about control and making people doing illogical things.... because the state can if it wants to and there is no push back.

Cheryl Palen's avatar
Cheryl Palen
11hEdited

Ahhhh thank you! I just went back to SO many bodies of water that have contributed to thousands of happy hours in my life. It started when I was young, up at lake Erie, my dad hold me above the waves and letting them splash over me, accompanying him on fishing trips in his homemade heavy as hell row boat ( I have no idea how he got it to the lakes and in and out of the water)- then as a teen sneaking into quarries with friends (who knew what was in that water!) and taking care of a neighbor's pool as a young teen (vacuuming it took hours) so that I could jump off their diving board and swim back and forth for hours (unsupervised!) with my younger sisters. Fast forward to the 80s and 90s completing many triathlons in lakes and oceans, a dozen swims from Alcatraz to San Fran, one swim under and along the Golden Gate bridge (that was a highlight!) and recently finishing a Waikiki Rough Water 2.4 mile ocean swim a year ago. We just completed a 1.2 mile in Lake Tahoe (our second) in 57 degree waters. (wore wetsuits!) I have been caught in a rip in the Pacific during a triathlon and had to be hauled out by a jet ski a few years ago...scary when I look back on it, but I have huge respect for big water!- the sad thing was that they unnecessarily closed our pool for a few weeks during the scamdemic, but kept gold going...huh...(all about $ maybe?) It was so obvious and our general manager opened it up when we pointed this out to him... We bought a state parks pass and headed down to a lake a little over an hour south of us. Just keep swimming....:-) Good for the body, soul and connection to people and Mother Earth!

