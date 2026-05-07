A few Sunday nights ago, during the final session of the season, I was skating in my heavily-used CCM 652 Super Tacks hockey skates on the excellent ice at my county’s outdoor rink as the sun set in the southwestern sky behind an artificial lake and tall, skeletal oaks and maples. By Central New Jersey standards, it was a beautiful setting.

Shortly after nightfall, a tall rink monitor in his late twenties wearing a hooded sweatshirt skated up to me and asked me where and when I got my skates. I told him I bought them, used, on ebay fifteen years ago for forty bucks and that I had two more secondary-market pairs like them at home. It’s good to have sharpened skates in reserve when cold snaps come and lake or canal ice forms. One must not miss these rare opportunities.

He said, “Man, those look like they’ve been through the war! You skate good. You should get some decent skates.”

I told him I had thought about doing so but went to a hockey store and they were selling skates that cost $1,200. I said, “If I spend $1,200 on a pair of skates and blow my knee out, I’ll be really bummed.”

He told me I could get very good, though not top-of-the-line, skates for $400. As we circled, he looked me in the eye and said, “Dude, you’ve been working your whole life. What are you saving money for? This is the time to spend it.”

I appreciated the sentiment and his concern for my happiness. And I found both his indirect comment about my age and the depth of his conviction about my need for new skates kind of funny.

But I’m happy enough with my old skates, which—I just looked it up—were made between 1993 and 2000, because they fit well—I skate without socks—and I don’t have to break in new ones. Besides, buying new skates would seem like the age-inappropriate equivalent of buying a new Corvette.

As we circled the ice five times, side-by-side, he twice repeated his you-only-live-once theme, using different words each time: Dude, get new skates. You won’t be doing this forever. You can’t take your money with you.

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On my fifteen-minute drive home, his point about life’s finitude resonated. But only as it pertained to the life span generally, not to replacing my skates. I thought of family members and peers who have passed away and the others who are struggling with health challenges. For decades, I’ve said, “Life is short. Vital life is shorter still.”

During Coronamania, I repeatedly noted that some deaths of those over 75, as were the vast majority of ostensible Covid victims, were to be expected.

In most ways, I live accordingly. Life’s brevity was always the central reason I opposed the lockdowns and school closures. All of us need to do stuff we like for as long as we can. I hated the idea of hiding from other people. It was theatrical, stupid and destructive. Doing so saved no one’s life.

I especially hated the Coronamanic closures’ effects on those younger than I am. The Scamdemicians stole from the young opportunities to do the fun, life-shaping, memory-building activities I did at their ages.

During the lockdowns, closures and mask and vaxx mandates, it bothered me that the young didn’t more vigorously and transgressively defend and pursue the things of youth. 2020-22 should have provoked the most forceful rejection of the authority ever. What happened to “You gotta fight! For your right! To parrrrty!”

The youth of 2020-22 failed epically. And/or their parents failed them.

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I didn’t like being DEI-ousted in December 2024 from the community gardens I used to coordinate.

When I was hired ten years ago to manage that two-plus-acres site, my boss—who left a year later—told me to “think of the space as your playground.” I loved hearing that. I built three chicken coops and runs that housed twenty, egg-laying chickens that, when they weren’t roaming freely, were chased by neighborhood kids and adults. I and those I oversaw also teamed to built large hoophouses and dozens of extra garden boxes and planted many perennial flowers and permaculture plants, including dozens of raspberry and blueberry bushes, fig and nut trees and grapevines. I also displayed over a dozen large, whimsical and/or colorful plywood paintings I and students created in the greenhouse on cold, sunny January and February mornings while big speakers played a variety of pleasing music. I built many relationships while working there. Playgrounds are good for that.

Last night, I returned to the gardens to show these to an old friend who wanted to see what the site looked like. Nearly all that I and others had created and planted has been remove, as if to remove any trace that I had been there. My heart sank at the place’s newfound, hideous sterility. No fun or beauty allowed.

The new womyn in Rutgers management who got rid of me after I hadn’t missed a shift in nine seasons erased any trace of my work. These same individuals fervently supported Covid-closing the university and, later, on-line classes and mandatory injections. Colleges have put in charge those with the worst judgment and the most bias.

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But on the bright side, losing my garden job means I uncharacteristically have some free time in the summer. Thus, in the rink monitor’s YOLO spirit, I’m thinking of renting a car and moving about the Northeastern and near-Central US over the next few months. Before I take any trips, I’d like to know how many of you might like to meet in-person.

I’ve met with multiple dozens of readers and spoken on the phone to many dozens more. I’ve nearly always have enjoyed doing so. Those who read these posts tend to be personable critical thinkers who have led interesting lives. I’ve learned much from them/you. Given the anger the Scamdemic built in me, it’s been uplifting to gather with sane people. Essential, really.

More specifically, I may go to the Washington, DC area in early June. And to New England in early July. I also have family in Central and Western Pennsylvania that I visit in August. I could extend the latter trip into places/states not so far to the west.

Whether I go take, or extend, these trips depends in part on who I might meet there. If you’re interested in sharing a meal or a walk in these regions, please email me at forecheck32 at g mail. Let’s see if we can find times and places that make sense for both of us.

If I end up not traveling this summer, I can use the money I save to buy new skates.

Nah, I’ll use my old 652s until they carry me off on my shield.