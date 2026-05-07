Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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KB's avatar
KB
3d

I haven’t posted much lately. My son just recently passed away at 39. Never had high blood pressure, didn’t drink, smoke or anything.

Massive heart attack.

You and I know what it was from.

So, the kid is right, 100% right.

Spend your money.

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Sue Crabtree's avatar
Sue Crabtree
3d

In November 2024 my husband was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. We didn't get the shots; most likely his was caused by being exposed to burning toxic materials during his 38 years as he was a firefighter.

That being said, we've embraced YOLO by continuing to live as we did before. That means (shorter) RV trips and I now help with the driving, working on our garden, yards, house, vehicles, continuing hobbies, and volunteering in our community. He gets chemotherapy 7 days out of 28 which we hope is prolonging his life, along with a few unconventual approaches. He is slowly declining and the shadow that hovers just out of sight means the decline eventually speeds up and overtakes, but until then we remember that God is sovereign and every day continues to be a gift.

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