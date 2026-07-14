Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Norman J Pieniazek's avatar
Norman J Pieniazek
5h

Great post, Mark! I always admired your intuition in the matter of the fake pandemic.

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4 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
Gabriella's avatar
Gabriella
5h

I love that you've decided the sorry is what you'll be buried in!

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