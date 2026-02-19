This week, instead of a written post, I’ve attached a recent one-hour podcast discussion between Joni McGary and me about Coronamania, the human life span, fear, censorship, iPhones, lost friendships, living the life one desires, the writing process and the continuing importance of the printed word.

Joni McGary’s Podcast

Joni excels at conversation. If I sometimes sound exasperated, the Scamdemic has had that effect on me from Day 1.

I hope you’ll like it. At 2X, it’s only a half-hour.