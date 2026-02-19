TALKING CORONAMANIA AND LIFE
This week, instead of a written post, I’ve attached a recent one-hour podcast discussion between Joni McGary and me about Coronamania, the human life span, fear, censorship, iPhones, lost friendships, living the life one desires, the writing process and the continuing importance of the printed word.
Joni excels at conversation. If I sometimes sound exasperated, the Scamdemic has had that effect on me from Day 1.
I hope you’ll like it. At 2X, it’s only a half-hour.
Enjoyed listening to you both make such good points about life and interactions with people. Joni is right about the divide between us and ‘them’ started with reactions to Covid and spilled into politics. It was nice to hear your voice. The cell phone discussion was funny. Yes, so many depend on these, as if an extension of our existence. I use mine to read Substack and spend too much time on my phone due to so many good articles and comments. When I have family here or friends over, my phone is not in my hand, but the attention is on them.
Enjoyed the podcast. Joni's experience driving from Indiana to New York sent an Orwellian chill down my spine. I share your aversion to the modern cell phone---told my wife that I would relish being unreachable after retiring from medical practice. I have a traditional land line at home for family and close friends who want to talk. No texting.