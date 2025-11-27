As I’ve mentioned, in 1978-79, I dropped out of college, worked for nine months, saved my wages and went to Europe for three months with my friend, Jake. For the first few weeks, we hitch-hiked and slept wherever we could: in parks, cemeteries or the “flats” of people we met. We were On the Road and Down and Out in Paris and London. Thereafter, we bought train passes and often slept on overnight rides.

A few weeks into the rail phase of the trip, while waiting in Milan’s grand, main station’s waiting room for a midnight train, we each fell asleep on facing benches ten feet apart. Shortly thereafter, Jake awakened me by calling out, “Dude, this guy just had his hand in my pocket.” As I groggily sat up, the tall, skinny, swarthy guy bolted. We both sprinted after him. Showing situational awareness, Jake exclaimed, “Stay with our packs!”

Jake continued his pursuit. A few minutes later, he returned, dejected. Given a head start, the pickpocket couldn’t be caught. Jake said the thief disappeared down some hallway.

During the failed chase, I noticed that before he had tried to pick Jake’s pocket, the thief had first taken my passport and rail pass. I soon learned that theft was common in Milan and the station and on Italian trains. When, that morning, I went to the consulate to get a new passport, I met a half-dozen other Americans there who had also been robbed.

As ATMs hadn’t been invented and we had no credit cards, we relied on now-obsolete travelers’ cheques. I needed to replace those that had been stolen. American Express gave me only enough cheques to get me through a week and told me I could collect the remainder in Munich a week later. Low on funds, I hitch-hiked, solo, for the rest of the trip, meeting Jake in various pre-arranged destinations until our crude system failed. It took me longer to hitch-hike to places than it did for Jake to arrive via train. There were no cell phones through which to reconnect.

Ten days later, heading north through Germany, I stood alone alongside a rural road as ominously thick, black storm clouds gathered. There was no place to take cover. If my pack and I got soaked, it would have been a wet, hungry, sleepless night.

Just then, a Volkswagen Beetle with a man and woman providentially pulled over fifty yards ahead. Pack-laden, I lumbered to their car. It was stuffed. The driver got out and quickly rearranged his freight. I wiggled into the barely large enough space created. Seconds later, the sky opened. It rained buckets; for hours, as it turned out.

The driver asked me where I was going to stay. I told him about my cash crunch and said I would find some secluded place, likely in some park or woods. They found that unacceptable, drove me to a hostel, paid for it and gave me dinner money. Their names were Klaus and Jutta Heymann. When the internet became available nearly two decades later, I found their address and airmailed them a thank you letter. I never received a reply.

—

In my late teens and early twenties, I hitch-hiked often. Traveling that way was a mutual exercise of faith in humanity. Many people did me unbelievable favors and/or were great company. In return, I shared snacks, tried to be good company and produced no weapons. The people I met were more pleasing than were the sights I saw. The college dorm posters were right, “Life is a Journey, not a Destination.”

As another of many examples, one evening, after being dropped off in Benschop, The Netherlands, a Dutch couple hosted me for three days and nights. The Langeraks lived alongside a canal in a centuries-old, brick, thatched roof house with a half-acre, well-tended garden, which they cultivated while wearing wooden shoes. I learned that the shoes protected the arches of their feet as they stepped on their shovels. While Mr. and Mrs. Langerak spoke zero English, their lovely daughter, Janeke, did and translated as we shared Mrs. Langerak’s garden-to-table meals. Mrs. Langerak also washed my clothes, darned my holey white socks and cried on the morning I left. I’m not sure what I did to cause that reaction. Maybe she liked how quickly I picked up the Dutch folk dances.

During that trip and those years, hundreds of people gave me rides, welcomed me into their homes, fed me and/or said interesting and funny things. Randomly meeting warm, insightful people inspired profound appreciation for humanity. I remember getting out of many cars or leaving peoples’ homes and being deeply thankful for and sometimes euphorically stunned by human goodness.

During such moments, one is tempted to conjure another dorm poster displaying a golden sunset and some sappy saying like “People are Beautiful” or “We are All Brothers and Sisters.”

But as stuff like train station thievery remind us, those who welcomed me and other traveling strangers were exceptional. Most who saw me on the roadside weren’t trusting, generous or fun. Cumulatively, tens or hundreds of thousands passed me as I kept hour-plus roadside vigils. And some who picked me up in the US were drunk or high or on some criminal outing and/or said disturbing, plainly false or egotistical stuff. The human parade includes a wide range of personalities, some of whom of inspire gratefulness, happiness and optimism and many of whom don’t.

—

During The Scamdemic, most believed the propaganda. Though many things didn’t add up, they never asked obvious questions. Instead, they panicked, blindly believed the government and the media and ran with the stampeding herd. They failed to see that the overreaction would and did hurt billions of people and that much of this damage would long endure. Some still don’t see any of this. Those who do see it pathetically, almost unanimously say, “Well, we couldn’t have known then...”

A large, second, opportunistic cohort knew the Covid response was a sham but supported the lockdowns and school closures and CARES Act giveaways because they liked the free money, free time and political advantages that these measures conferred. Together, the fearful and opportunistic coalesced to enable the Scamdemic. Nearly everyone I knew was a member of one of these two dysfunctional groups.

Every day of The Scamdemic, I wondered why most people couldn’t perform very easy risk assessments and cost/benefit analyses. In contrast, those who opposed the mania understood basic history, biology and health principles. Many “educated” people seemed to have forgotten what they were taught. Or maybe they didn’t take the right classes.

It was downright painful and often exhausting to be nearly surrounded by the virally superstitious and the exploitative. While I was lucky in 2020-23 to have a job working face-to-face with some people who didn’t fear a virus, seeing so much Covid gullibility and corruption was deeply alienating. I lost respect and affinity for most people.

—

This Thanksgiving, the full Northeastern wing of our family is assembling for the first time since 2019. Those who previously opted out did so fearing they might catch a cold from someone who didn’t even have a cold. Ya never knew where The Deadly Virus was lurking.

It still bothers me that most Americans saw me and other people as disease vectors. It’s irrational enough to see asymptomatic strangers as threateningly “unclean.” But stigmatizing your own parent, child, sibling, cousin, aunt, uncle, niece or nephew in this way disregards that we should trust and do things for family that we don’t do for everyone.

Will anyone at our Thanksgiving table—besides me—mention The Virus that they think killed widely and indiscriminately? Or, more likely, will everyone pretend the past 68 months never happened and that the Covid freakout hasn’t seriously hurt billions around the world, including the twenty and thirty-somethings around our table? Will these adult kids ignore that the Covid “mitigation,” which they failed to oppose, dug them a social and economic hole out of which they might spend the rest of their lives trying to climb?

But yes, let’s discuss affordability…

—

My wife, who I met 43 years ago, has told me I’m the mentally healthiest person she has known. Whether I deserve such a ranking or not, I’m not prone to depression.

Yet, The Scamdemic often exasperated and sometimes did depress me. I felt weighed down by the cult of irrational fear, the mitigation theater, the lasting damage that the lockdowns and school closures were causing and what peoples’ conduct during this time says about the average person and the human prospect. Fearful peoples’ gullibility frustrated me. The opportunists’ venality made me angry. The majority who fell for the Scamdemic seem not to be chastened by this experience or apologetic for supporting it. They’re likely to be suckered by or to exploit other phony crises.

—

I’ve read thousands of affirming comments to my posts, met over sixty readers/commenters in-person and spoken to over sixty more on the phone all over the US, parts of Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. After nearly all of these interactions, I’ve felt happy for hours or days. It was reassuring to find that, while most of the world lost its …wits over a virus or exploited Coronamania, not everyone did so. As were those who welcomed me into their cars and houses during my travels, the Covid dissidents I’ve met have distinguished themselves simply by demonstrating basic sense and integrity.

The commenters and readers I’ve met or spoken to have also been well-adjusted, insightful, congenial and compassionate. They passed the Covid IQ test by seeing what the Coronamanic didn’t: the Covid reaction was not only unprecedented and absurd, it hurt far more people than it helped. Other than those who profited from it, the reaction didn’t help anyone. As did those exceptional people who gave me rides or welcomed me into their homes during my travels, those who have liked and commented on my posts and who I’ve gotten to talk to in-person or on the phone regarding the Scam have accompanied me when I needed it.

I enjoyed hearing many of you tell stories of the darkest Coronamanic days and express exasperation about what happened, the damage it left behind and the dark future that majority support for the lockdowns, school closures, masks, tests and shots portends. Your exasperation was strangely pleasing because it manifested your underlying rationality and your concern for those who were younger than 80 and missed irreplaceable experiences due to lockdowns and closures.

I didn’t need others’ validation in order to trust my own perception. I knew from the beginning that the lockdowns, etc. were way over the top. But your well-informed statements and well-composed messages showed me that not everyone had lost their minds.

I feel a strong kinship with those with whom I’ve met, spoken or corresponded. We’ve resembled the many literary/movie characters thrown together by circumstances, such as in Huckleberry Finn, The Shawshank Redemption or Papillon. We’ve united to resist the majority’s the majority’s cluelessness and authoritarianism.

I wish I had been internet-savvy enough to find you and many others in awful 2020. We found each other too late to prevent the Coronamanic train wreck, but at least early enough and in big enough numbers to prevent complete despair as and after the wreck happened. I suspected that each commenter represented many who hadn’t heard of Medium, where I first posted, or Substack.

Deepest thanks today and every day for letting me know that you could discern between reality and hype and reason and lunacy. Today and every day I think about and give thanks for those I’ve met, talked to on the phone or received Substack comments from. I remember your names, where you live, the stories you told me and more than that. As have the strangers who’ve aided me on various journeys, during the Scamdemic, simply by not freaking out or abusing others for personal gain, you’ve sustained my faith in a big enough slice of humanity to make life enjoyable, at least intermittently.