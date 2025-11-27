Dispatches from a Scamdemic

The Ornery Nurse
3d

As a “paranoid, anti-vaxxer” (said as if it is a slur), I am the only crazy person left in MY family. Everyone else is perfectly sane with all the correct beliefs, incomes, and lifestyles.

However, I have been able to meet a few other crazies over the last few years and it is nice to know there are more of us out here than the mainstream would like us to believe.

Keep up the good work. The ruling laptop class and their collaborators in politics, medicine, education, the media, among the clergy, and in nearly every industry would like to memory hole their role in mass murder.

We cannot let them forget, no matter what.

I am ok with being called paranoid and crazy in a world ruled by people who can’t wait to put their servants and slaves back on their estates and plantations.

The Covid response was just the beginning.

Stan Sylvester
3d

I had a rare opportunity in TN to have a voice in a small local newspaper. I challenged the lockdowns in a letter to the editor. The editor published it. The following week someone challenged my article. Oh well, I thought, I tried.

Then, an elderly lady apparently looked me up and found my phone number. She said that she read my article and agreed. I thanked her for taking the time to find and call me. I will never forget that.

All the best,

Stan in TN

