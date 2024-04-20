In the first three days since I notified people that the above-pictured book was in print, over a hundred people ordered it.

Thank you for doing so. I think you’ll find the book worth reading and hope you’ll tell others about it.

Each copy cost $9 to print. Thus, I won’t earn much money no matter how many people buy this book. But aside from thanking subscribers, I had two other reasons to have it printed.

First, documents are easier to read on paper pages than they are off a screen. Given that much of the book is based on stories, I envisioned people reading this book, with its short chapters, while sitting on trains, buses, beach chairs or their sofas at night, perhaps while they ate popcorn. Maybe writing margin notes such as “True!” or “Amen!”

Or maybe even “Disagree!”

Second, those who foolishly or opportunistically supported the lockdowns, closures, masks, tests and shots now want to act like the past four years never happened, or that, even if there was an overreaction, it was only because “we couldn’t have known!” that Covid wasn’t very dangerous. Both of these defenses are plainly bankrupt. Most fundamentally, the book refutes such revisionism.

Thus, I wanted to have, and to present others with, a tangible item with a logical/chronological sequence that would memorialize the past four years and keep people from forgetting what happened. Stuff on a screen feels, and is, ephemeral; it’s subject to deletion at any time. Many readers told me they wanted a paper book because it would preserve memories of this period, even though most of those memories were dark.

While ordering the book, many of you have sent me handwritten letters or cards thanking me for writing—first on Medium and later, on Substack—what you had been thinking and for keeping you sane when so many people they knew lost their…

heads.

The Scamdemic has been so dark. But at least it feels good to know that what I wrote helped some people who deserved accompaniment. Thank you very much for taking the time to write me those heartfelt messages. There is a lasting bond between us. Feel free to email me or to stop by if you’re in Central New Jersey.

In the past three days, I’ve sent, via USPS Media Mail, multiple boxes full of copies of the book. Postal workers tell me that Media Mail delivery takes six business days. Please be patient for a week. If you don’t get your book in ten days, please email me at forecheck32 at g mail.