In the first three days since I notified people that the above-pictured book was in print, over a hundred people ordered it.
Thank you for doing so. I think you’ll find the book worth reading and hope you’ll tell others about it.
Each copy cost $9 to print. Thus, I won’t earn much money no matter how many people buy this book. But aside from thanking subscribers, I had two other reasons to have it printed.
First, documents are easier to read on paper pages than they are off a screen. Given that much of the book is based on stories, I envisioned people reading this book, with its short chapters, while sitting on trains, buses, beach chairs or their sofas at night, perhaps while they ate popcorn. Maybe writing margin notes such as “True!” or “Amen!”
Or maybe even “Disagree!”
Second, those who foolishly or opportunistically supported the lockdowns, closures, masks, tests and shots now want to act like the past four years never happened, or that, even if there was an overreaction, it was only because “we couldn’t have known!” that Covid wasn’t very dangerous. Both of these defenses are plainly bankrupt. Most fundamentally, the book refutes such revisionism.
Thus, I wanted to have, and to present others with, a tangible item with a logical/chronological sequence that would memorialize the past four years and keep people from forgetting what happened. Stuff on a screen feels, and is, ephemeral; it’s subject to deletion at any time. Many readers told me they wanted a paper book because it would preserve memories of this period, even though most of those memories were dark.
While ordering the book, many of you have sent me handwritten letters or cards thanking me for writing—first on Medium and later, on Substack—what you had been thinking and for keeping you sane when so many people they knew lost their…
heads.
The Scamdemic has been so dark. But at least it feels good to know that what I wrote helped some people who deserved accompaniment. Thank you very much for taking the time to write me those heartfelt messages. There is a lasting bond between us. Feel free to email me or to stop by if you’re in Central New Jersey.
In the past three days, I’ve sent, via USPS Media Mail, multiple boxes full of copies of the book. Postal workers tell me that Media Mail delivery takes six business days. Please be patient for a week. If you don’t get your book in ten days, please email me at forecheck32 at g mail.
You speak of a 2-way street, brother....
You're the one who did the heavy lifting here, & I heartily thank you for it!
Looking forward to reading your book, & the conversations it will engender among the friends I sent a copy to.
😎
Looking forward to getting my copy!! (A side note...the days are still dark for many- my daughter works in behavioral health/substance abuse- so many people of all ages are still struggling with their addictions, relationships, which of course bleeds over into working for a living...yesterday I got a call from my daughter about someone knocking on their facility's door, barging his way in wielding a knife, and taking an elderly client as hostage. Luckily the rest of the clients/staff acted quickly, police were called, the man had already stabbed the client in the hand and refused to put down the weapon. He was shot and killed on site. So many sick and twisted individuals out there- and covid crap made it so much worse and continues to do so. Yet people act like nothing went on for the last four years- and their friends continue to get cancer or die earlier than expected from "unknown causes"- keep up the fight by writing and spreading the truth!)