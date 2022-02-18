Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Lyons's avatar
Richard Lyons
Feb 18, 2022

I saw it said somewhere recently, but I don't remember to whom it was attributed that "It's easier to fool a person than to convince them that they've been fooled."

So true and likely to be one of the biggest challenges we face right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Feb 18, 2022

It is 4:48 am for me and your essay has already made my day, most excellent writing. Fool me once...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Oshinskie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture