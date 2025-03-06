When I was a kid, our North Jersey nuclear family used to get invited to Polish weddings in our ancestral Pennsylvania Coal Region, three and a half hours west.

The weddings themselves were at 9 AM in the hilly, row-house neighborhood’s St. Stanislaus Church, with its colorful, celestial, cherubic iconography across the ceiling. The brides and grooms were invariably under 25. My parents knew who these couples were. Sometimes I also did. Sometimes I didn’t.

Given the low threshold of inclusion, five-hundred people attended these receptions, which started at 11 and were all held in the same spacious hall, which had painted cinderblock walls and a tile floor, and adjoined a strip mine.

There were no hors d’oeuvres. The staff served a very simple, one-size-fits-all, chicken lunch and, five hours later, the same fare for dinner. They put pitchers of birch beer on the many long rows of cafeteria-style tables. The adults could get cheap draft beer or “highball” drinks pre-mixed in multi-gallon jars from the square bar at the vast room’s center. There was no attempt to impress those invited. The event was about gathering with very extended family and their friends, neighbors and co-workers who lived in that depopulating, economically depressed region.

An awesomely durable, casually dressed three-person band played, with very few breaks, from 11 to until we left at 7 PM, with the short, slight male singer who alternated between electric guitar and accordion. They played plenty of polkas, some with English lyrics and some in Polish, mixed with American pop hits from the 1940s through the early 1970s. The adults, including my Mom and Dad were lively, good dancers.

Early in the evening, after the bride had danced briefly with dozens of males over the course of a something like an hour straight, the band seamlessly transitioned into a rousing Polish tune as a large circle of the closest relatives joined hands and danced into an alternately collapsing and expanding circle, as everyone sang along in the old country vernacular. The groom, who was excluded from the circle, had to break through virile males holding hands to enter and claim his bride. On one such occasion, my German/Irish/Cornish mother held my hand and told me she didn’t like this tradition because people had been drinking, and fights would break out. The male guardians were expected to, and did, rough up the groom. But it never escalated into a real fight.

Having each proven their vigor, the bride and groom would leave around 7. All of this singing and dancing had been fun but there was another family to start.

We kids left shortly thereafter but my mom told me the band would play until midnight. After dropping us with our grandparents, my parents returned to the hall for the night session. Years later, I read a book from 1902 that said the Polish weddings of that time often lasted three days. This was hard to imagine. But communities were stronger, people lived nearer their families and workplaces and they didn’t have TVs or computers to distract them.

—

I remember that, at each of these weddings, there was a chunky, crewcut boy a few years older than I was. His countenance was different from the rest of the kids’ and he exclaimed more than he spoke. He had some form of non-Down Syndrome cognitive disability. My Mom told me he was a distant cousin, the son of one of my father’s many cousins. My father had seven blood-related aunts and uncles, most of whom most had multiple kids.

At the receptions, I also met some aunt once-removed who was plainly, even to a kid, not mentally like the other adults. In my hometown, as a kid, I would also sometimes see kids with Down Syndrome or other disabilities. When you see a broad cross-section of humanity, you see people with a range of disabilities and develop a general sense of these conditions’ prevalence.

When, as I wrote of a few weeks ago, I worked at that camp for NYC kids in my early twenties, I had in my cabin two deaf brothers from a family of eight, whose both parents and two of four siblings were deaf, along with two brothers who could hear. I met one of the hearing brothers, roughly my age, when I visited the family in their high-rise housing project near Astroland, the boardwalk amusement park in Coney Island, Brooklyn. I wondered, but didn’t ask, how it was growing up alongside six deaf people who lived on the high floor of their apartment. Sign-language communicating brothers Fernando and Sammy, fully verbal Bobby from East Harlem and I rode the Wonder (ferris) Wheel together. The ride’s operator had put a solo German Shepherd in one of the caged cars and the dog slid past us several times as we ascended and descended. We also rode the Cyclone roller coaster. Deaf kids scream in a different way.

Half the kids at the camp had some sort of disability; there was a wide range. But none was autistic. Nor did I meet any autistic kids at the 1960s-70s Polish weddings, or any kids on the spectrum in New Jersey until I was in my twenties.

Since then, we’ve all seen and met many. We extrapolate what we see to the broader population. Something far worse than infectious diseases is profoundly damaging American children. Without consulting stats, the number of autistic and Asperger-affected children has grown sharply since the 1980s. They say now that one in 37 kids is on the spectrum.

—

People speculate about autism’s causes. Some have pointed to maternal prenatal use of anti-depressants or to delivery drugs. Many are bent on ruling out the effect of vaccines, the environmental influence that seems temporally linked to the latter day increase in autism; as the vaxx schedule has ramped up, autism has increased.

There’s a religious devotion to—a halo effect surrounding—the shots. People won’t consider the possibility that vaxxes have a downside; doing so is against their secular religion. During the RFK confirmation run-up and hearings, people angrily—even tearfully—repeated the mantra that it’s “settled Science!” that vaccines don’t cause autism.

I’m certain that few, if any, of the Science lovers have read any of the unspecified studies to which they generally allude.

I haven’t read such studies either. But I did read some Covid jab studies. Some of the chicanery therein was obvious. Other statistical sleight of hand, like my adversaries’ expert reports in the environmental cases I used to handle, could be pointed out to me by my own experts who had read the reports.

As any objective observer saw during Coronmamania, if you leave “The Science” to “The Experts” you see, as during the Scamdemic, that much of “The Data” is dubious and that many of these studies’ conclusions are phony. Those who conduct studies are biased by their desire to please their funding sources or their own worldviews.

—

It doesn’t seem risky to decline to vaxx kids. Few diseases against which they’re vaxxed are lethal. The few that are, like those for Hep-B and HPV, can be made far less likely via responsible behavior. Many assert that vaxx skeptics will kill children. But vaccination’s biggest supporters are also abortion’s biggest backers.

Just as with masks and lockdowns, school closures and masks, those who think these shots protect them can submit to these. They shouldn’t need others to go along in order to feel protected.

Those who object to injections can become an unprecedently large de facto control group. Real world data would enable the best study ever on this topic. Experts wouldn’t be needed to carefully study the outcomes. Given the sample size, any differences in vaxx efficacy and child health outcomes between the vaxxed and unvaxxed should be obvious to the naked eye.

Parents should be allowed to decline vaccinations for their kids. Who cares more about kids than their own parents? Or, as I asked my own adult kids as I unsuccessfully pleaded with them not to take the Covid shots, “Who’s smarter and cares more about you and your health, me or Joe Biden?”

I don’t feel that my parents failed me by not giving me the 72 shots currently on the CDC schedule that most states adopt by reference. To the contrary, I’m grateful that my parents didn’t have this option; they were followers who would have gone along with whatever a doctor said.

Despite not vaxxing very much, I’m still here. So are millions of my same age peers. As far as I know, none of the thousands of kids in my town ever died of an infectious disease against which they hadn’t been vaxxed. Though in their forties and fifties, dozens of my high school classmates did die of cancer, drug overdoses and alcoholism. Despite my hometown observations, which reflects nationwide trends, we allow people to use a variety of substances known to cause such deaths.

Instead of giving me shots, I wish my mother had breastfed me and had known more about nutrition when I was growing up. The health benefits of doing so would have been much greater than inoculating.

—

Through most of 2021, TV bureaucrats and politicians told people that studies had clearly shown that the Covid jabs would stop infection and spread. As those shots increasingly failed to do what had been promised, shot backers retreated to the more modest claim that the shots “kept them out of the hospital.” While people hate/refuse to admit they’re wrong, their actions spoke louder than words. Given the shots’ failure, most people refused to take boosters.

Those who are true “followers of The Science,” should have taken 8 or 9 expert-prescribed Covid shots by now. Instead, by avoiding the boosters, early shot backers are belatedly, silently rejecting the “settled science” about the jabs’ efficacy and the expertise of public health bureaucrats. The shot shirkers deserve to be called “Science Deniers.” But who is calling out this furtive, “progressive” hypocrisy and what does shot avoidance reveal, generally, about how smart and honest our “best and brightest” experts and Scamdemic elected leaders weren’t and aren’t?

There’s nothing majestic, sophisticated or essential about the onslaught of childhood vaccines. Vital people who live with decent nutrition, sanitation, clean water and sunlight easily fight off the unscary diseases that many shriek about. Infectious disease incidence dropped sharply and life spans increased dramatically decades before vaccines or antibiotics were invented and administered. Childhood vaxxing could end tomorrow with little to no increase in infectious disease deaths.

Every Covid-injected person I know has gotten sick with The Virus multiple times. No Covid shot decliner I know has been hospitalized. A recent Yale study suggested that Covid jabs have lastingly compromised immune function. This stands to reason. I expect more empirical and anecdotal confirmation of the Covid shots’ harms.

Many injectors whom I know have died, officially from non-Covid, non-vaxx, causes; though the timing of their deaths raised questions. One thing is certain: injecting didn’t extend these, or millions of other now-dead injectees’ lives.

—

Perhaps without so many early life shots, and their aluminum and mercury adjuvants, there would be less autism.

Some wish that Congress would rescind vaxx makers’ immunity from lawsuits. If vaxx makers faced civil liability for vaxx injuries, they might lose the incentive to market products whose risks exceed their benefits.

Others want more formal vaxx safety and efficacy studies to be conducted.

But why not simply allow parents to choose which shots their children get and which they skip? Those who believe strongly in vaxxes can continue to subject their own kids to dozens of injections. If injection backers believe their kids are protected by their own shots, they shouldn’t care if other kids are injected or not.

Parents who feel the shots aren’t worth the risk can decline to have their kids injected. This would create a gigantic control group.

In a few years, the results would speak for themselves. We wouldn’t need experts to tell us that vaxxes don’t cause autism. We would directly observe, with our own eyes, any difference in infectious disease deaths autism rates. I would bet my life and, if I still had young kids, their lives, on the belief that the shots’ risks outweigh their benefits. This isn’t an idle pledge: when our kids were little, Ellen and I put our kids’ health where our mouths were and declined to have our kids injected.

It was her idea. She was right.