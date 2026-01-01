Dropping out of college after my sophomore year, I worked a series of jobs. One was at a hometown grocery store called Foodtown. Inter alia, I stocked shelves, broke down boxes and cleaned up spills in aisle whatever.

By coincidence, my high school classmate and friend, Norman, had just left MIT. He staffed Foodtown’s deli counter until he badly wounded his thumb while operating the electric cold-cut slicer. Thereafter, overqualified Norman found another line of work.

Despite his perfect, unprepped SAT math score, Norman never returned to college. He joined the Army, became a translator and retired early, conscientiously objecting to The Gulf War.

I last reached out, via email, to Norman in February 2021. I knew he was living in Georgia and asked if he would meet for lunch during a southern trip I was about to take with my wife. Norman responded that he’d like to meet but couldn’t until his aging parents, whom he was watching over, were vaccinated.

It saddened me that Norman internalized the dubious notions that I might carry my dirty germs from New Jersey and that the magical shots would protect his parents and that he would pass up a rare chance to see each other.

Norman was a numbers guy. He easily outdid me in Math and loved baseball statistics. But the ability to crunch numbers doesn’t mean that one’s real-world analyses are valid. Math tests stipulate facts and figures. And baseball games are played in public and have a nine-inning series of discrete outcomes; a home run is undeniably a home run. In contrast, the Covid case counts and death tolls were surreptitiously and sketchily derived. Garbage Covid data yielded garbage Covid conclusions.

Because Norman and other STEM stalwarts didn’t question the viral numbers, consumed too much media and didn’t know, or ignored, basic Biology and logic, they bought the Covid Scam. But even using the official, grossly inflated death tolls, number crunchers should have seen that Covid was very unlikely to kill healthy people, even in their nineties.

The Liberal Arts majors were even further off base than were the Mathletes. Not only were they innumerate, illogical and biologically illiterate, they loved the viral drama and virtue signaling. It was a powerfully clueless combination.

—

Self-exiled at Foodtown, I also rang out shoppers’ purchases. They closely monitored my manual price entries in those pre-scanner days. Reciprocally, their food and beverage choices disappointed me.

During that autumn, I read a series of books about nutrition and hunger. One was a critique of the American government/food industrial complex entitled Food for People, Not for Profit. I took it seriously but not literally. It made me consider my role in a somewhat dysfunctional realm.

Me reading that book would resemble an NIH or CDC staffer or sponsored university or Pharma researcher reading The Real Anthony Fauci. Turtles All the Way Down or Vax, No Vax. In contrast to those bureaucrats, I made the minimum wage, $2.65/hour, with no benefits. And the ostensible public health experts didn’t have to fetch shopping carts in the rain.

More importantly, I doubt that public health or Pharma officials ever read criticism of their work. These delusionally self-important, well-paid cult members seem unlikely to consider that their work is useless or that they disserve the public.

—-

As I observe people, commerce and messages in public spaces, I look for social or economic trends. Recent Christmas shopping trips to a New Jersey Barnes & Noble and New York City’s Strand Bookstore revealed the topics on which latter-day Americans are focusing or, at least in booksellers’ taste-making view, should focus. I’m not sure what their business model is. Perhaps the booksellers try harder to shape public opinion than to meet potential customers where they are. They don’t seem to sell many books.

As during my grocery checker stint, I thought it would be interesting to work as a bookstore cashier for a few weeks to see how many, and which, of the purportedly serious books people buy, versus how many bring home Wordle compilations or simply hang out and consume lattes and scones. It would also be interesting to know how many of those who buy books, or receive them as gifts, actually read them. Though the latter data point seems hard to derive.

—

During my shopping stops, I surveyed the featured books’ titles. As usual, celebrity-themed books abound. There were no fewer than eight books each about Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift. And just as the evolutionary biologist J.B.S. Haldane opined that God must be inordinately fond of beetles, judging by bookstore inventory, Americans are inordinately fond of presidents, even going back to the Adamses, James Monroe and Andrew Jackson.

Many of the non-fiction titles and subtitles were sensationalistic. There was, e.g., a book about New York’s pro basketball team, the Knicks, entitled Blood at the Garden. Basketball is fast and can be a little rough. But it’s seldom bloody. For those who want to read about blood, there’s exponentially more of that in abortion centers than in Madison Square Garden hoop sessions. But neither Barnes nor the Strand stocks books containing such inconvenient truths.

—

Many of the displayed books’ titles suggested rants about how stupid the average American is and how corrupt our politicians are. While lamentations about governmental malfeasance and public ignorance were never more appropriate than during Coronamania, I saw zero books criticizing the official Covid response or naive, widespread public support for it. How can a bookstore show no trace of the most incredible, most destructive public policy exercise of our lifetime?

The Scamdemic has left in its wake massive economic, psychological, physical and cultural harm. It deserves to be comprehensively and repeatedly reported, recorded and discussed for posterity. The government and media’s failure to provide critical retrospectives is why I’ve anthologized and printed two books on this topic.

After the extreme, multi-year, edict-based governmental Scamdemic overreach, it’s deeply ironic that many current book covers on other topics inveigh against some form of “Fascism” or “Tyranny.” And while many bookstore books hail medical advances, hundreds of thousands of ostensible American Covid victims have been killed by ventilation, sedation, iatrogenic medication and vaccines. Where are the books that so observe?

Book companies won’t even look at a book manuscript unless an agent advocates for it. Agents and publishers are both part of a sociopolitically-skewed club. During and after Coronamania, agents and book publishers have blocked disagreement with and criticism of the panicky mainstream narrative. Either these tastemakers hold the same Covophobic biases or they’re obeying government officials who covertly directed social media platforms to delete or shadowban internet criticism of lockdowns, masks and shots.

—

Ironically, Barnes prominently displayed a “Censored Books” table, including such timeworn fictional works as Catcher in the Rye, Fahrenheit 451 and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Initially, it’s silly to suggest that the purportedly banned books on the table were widely, aggressively censored. These have sold millions of copies and been required reading in thousands of high schools for over 50 years. Regardless of the facts, “progressives” love to claim victimhood. Even more ironic, the same people who express horror that a few school districts banned some fiction books many decades ago stridently backed 2020-24 social media “Covid misinformation” bans.

Featuring “banned” 1950s books is a marketing gimmick to profit from well-recognized titles. By conspicuously displaying such purported contraband, Barnes suggests that those who buy these are coolly transgressive intellectuals. Yet, these self-styled rebels went along with the mob and hid behind masks and injected an unnecessary, experimental substance while demanding that everyone comply with the government by staying home and taking experimental shots in reaction to a badly overblown virus.

In contrast to Barnes’s faux censored book list, anti-Coronamania books really are banned, not just by school districts but by agents, publishers and book merchants.

—

At Barnes, I opened a copy of The Onion, whose writers consider themselves smartly satirical truth tellers. They included a jokepiece about the crazy things “Covid misinformers” were doing now that Twitter had reinstated them. By so doing, the satirists suggest that only the unhinged pointed out that the lockdowns, closures, masks and shots failed and were counterproductive.

Nice try. All of the alleged “misinformation” turned out to be true.

After all that’s happened since March 2020, only the ignorant tell themselves they were right about any of the Covid response or alibi that they “couldn’t have known” in 2020-22 that the response was grossly excessive and extremely destructive. Unfortunately, many are ignorant.

It’s appalling that, instead of apologizing for being comprehensively wrong, the Covid Era censors now lamely joke about those who tried to tell the suppressed Coronamania truth. Such baseless sarcasm resembles hitmen joking about dumping bodies in the Hudson River during a night-time, ocean-bound tide. Like mob hits, the lockdown, multi-trillion spending spree and shot damage were intentional, not accidental. None of it is remotely funny.

—

Americans like to mock the Soviet Era photos in which the faces of those who fell from grace with The Party are covered by black squares or air-brushed out. But bookstores’ refusal to carry books that expose the Scamdemic is far more insidious than Soviet photo censorship.

Instead of presenting ex post facto truth about the Covid psyop, officials double down on gaslit revisionism. For example, a November 2025 British study ludicrously concluded, using an arbitrary model, that 23,000 lives would have been saved if the UK had locked down earlier and harder. Th authors refused to consider Sweden’s no-lockdown outcomes, which were better than the U.K.’S. Loathsome teacher’s union head Randi Weingarten recently asserted that teachers wanted to return to classrooms but Trump wouldn’t let them. When, as now, there’s no accountability for the Covid Era lies, the conspirators and their followers will say anything.

One does not simply orchestrate a Scamdemic and walk away from it. Or at least they shouldn’t be allowed to do so. Those who set up or fell for the Covid psyop want the truth to remain hidden. Accurate Scamdemic portrayals would reveal how sinister the experts and pols were and the government-funded fortunes they and others squirreled away while millions of people were killed and had their lives wrecked by lockdowns and shots. The Scamdemic was far too big a deal to memory-hole it or pretend it didn’t happen.

—

In the latter stages of the Vietnam War and in the decades thereafter, publishers released and promoted numerous books criticizing American governmental conduct leading up to and during that armed conflict. Given the current absence of Covid critiques in bookstores, it feels as if there won’t be a similar series of books criticizing the Scamdemic’s implementers and supporters.

Contemporary media and book publishers or sellers are neither independent nor truth-seekers or tellers. Quashing truth was a central element of the Covid psyop. Visiting a bookstore, one sees that private sector Covid censorship continues. It’s a very dark trend.