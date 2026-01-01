Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl Palen's avatar
Cheryl Palen
3dEdited

It's also interesting how many books were written during that time that included the Covid lockdowns, and all the drama that went with it....we frequent a used bookstore and I read the back covers to see what the story is about and so many times the authors had to work "during covid" into their stories- ugh, the fake drama! Arizona Highways even had a piece one month that featured how people were "handling covid" and on lady was shut up in Northern Az somewhere with her son and wrote about how they were "rationing food" - it was a gloom and doom article for sure- wish I would have kept it for laughs today. My husband writes young adult non-fiction. The publishers lean towards getting your story published if it's about LGBGTQ kids....true story. Forget about good adventure stories for boys anymore....it's all about pushing kids to be "woke"- hopefully this is close to being a dead issue very soon. Happy New Year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
Teresa D.'s avatar
Teresa D.
2d

Last night, while consuming media, I saw a new Eli Lilly ad for a fat-jab. The young, fat man looked into the camera, sad about all the advice people were giving him, and concluded with, "It's my body and I'll make the best decision for myself." I gasped at the sheer effrontery. In that instant, I finally acknowledged the total evil we are trying to live amidst. If I were male, I'd head to the Holy Mountain of Athos and beg admission.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
170 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Oshinskie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture