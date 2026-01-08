One summer Saturday when our kids were young, Ellen and I took them camping with another family, in which both husband and wife were engineers.

We don’t camp if there’s any chance of rain. We’ve had some wet tent nights and didn’t enjoy those. Before we decide to camp, we carefully watch the weather forecast. If there’s any chance of rain, we stay home or get a motel room.

On the morning of that one-night, back-to-nature trip, the weather was perfect. So was the two-day forecast. We drove to an Eastern Pennsylvania state park in the 80-degree, dry, breezy, blue sky-ed early afternoon.

When we were done pitching our tents, our friends methodically dug a trench in the compacted soil around its perimeter. They cheerfully instructed their two girls that the trench would protect them if it rained because the trench would channel water away from their tent.

Twenty-five years later, many would say the Covid masks would channel nano-viruses away from their noses. But neither barrier method works. Just as viruses find their way through or around a mask, water will come in through a non-N-95 tent.

I like physical work but only do it when necessary. And I don’t do stuff just because others do. Thus, we dug no corresponding trench around our tent. Instead, we threw a frisbee. Or foraged for edible plants. Or something.

That night’s and next morning’s weather were predictably perfect. No rain got in our untrenched tent.

—

Engineers have undeniable acumen. But they tend to micromanage. They see interventions as intrinsically good; these manifest human cleverness and the relentless drive to upgrade function. They also like to add “redundancies” to stack layers of safety. In most instances, this is good. Or at least not harmful.

But safety-ism can be overdone. Humans aren’t machines and societies are more complex and less amenable to control than are bridges, mines, circuits, industrial processes, oil rigs or vehicles. During the Scamdemic, the lockdowns, school and park closures, glove-wearing, asymptomatic tests, one-way aisles, elbow bumping, mail-in ballots, et al. were ridiculous, counterproductive and inhuman.

It was all trying way too hard. These weren’t public health measures, they were political theater. And social engineering.

Though they had moved away by then, I strongly suspect that, in 2020, our trench-digging, camping companions dutifully washed their hands, stood six feet apart, injected, boosted and had their vaxx cards signed each time, as kids ask parents to do with their homework. Maybe they even wore masks when camping, as did the tent-pitching male above. After all, ya can’t be too safe.

—

Two weeks ago, I posted A Seasonal Message mocking the Covid response. I sarcastically expressed gratefulness that I survived The Deadly Virus, despite disobeying all of the Covid mitigation rules and taking no shots.

Because I didn’t want to anger people right before Christmas, I waited a week before I sent that still-seasonal message to about fifty lockdown, school closure, mask, test and shot supporters. Most of them are ex-friends. I’ve often been willing to spend some popularity by saying what I thought was true, even when I knew that those around me wouldn’t like it. Though sometimes, as at Christmas, I’m willing to lay down my arms.

Of the fifty email recipients, only one, an engineer/consultant/former basketball teammate named Marty, replied. I suspect that many of the addressees no longer read my emails or have blocked me. I’ve seen some of them in person over the past six years, at which time(s) I’ve routinely disparaged the lockdowns or shots. Even without opening my email messages, they can guess the gist of the content.

Many of my ex-friends likely believe that The Virus was the worst ever and that we survived only because we obeyed the experts. If that were true, how do they explain the survival of every reasonably healthy person they knew, including incorrigible Covid scofflaws like me?

—

As nearly all those to whom I sent my Seasonal Message declined to engage, I should give Marty a little credit for doing so. But he sent only the following reply, which he cut and pasted from an uncited source. I suspect his Covid rearview resembles that of many Americans, Canadians, Europeans, Australians and New Zealanders.

Official reported deaths (~7 M): Counts where COVID-19 was recorded as the cause of death.

Excess mortality estimates (15–18 M+): Include uncounted COVID-19 deaths and deaths that occurred because health systems were overwhelmed or people couldn’t access care.

The U.S. has had over 1 million COVID-19 deaths reported since the pandemic began, one of the highest totals for any country.

Marty’s first bullet point, the 7 million Covid death toll, is a global figure. There are 8.23 billion humans. Even using this very dubious 7 million deaths number, The Virus killed roughly one in 1,170 humans over the past almost six years.

In a randomized group of 1,170 humans, many are very old and distinctly unhealthy. At any given time, 1.5 million Americans survive in nursing homes. Virus or no, half of these residents die in the first six months. Moreover, from 2020 through 2025, during a reputedly terrible Pandemic, global population grew by roughly 70 million annually.

The 15-18 million excess mortality figure is also very sketchy. It “includes uncounted COVID-19 deaths and deaths that occurred because health systems were overwhelmed or people couldn’t access care.”

First, why and how are they counting “uncounted Covid-19 deaths?” Second, the notion that 15-18 million (kind of a wide range) died due to “overwhelmed health systems” is ludicrous. Despite March-April 2020 hype, American hospitals were often nearly empty. Hospitals got $178 billion in federal subsidies just to stay open. Unbusy nurses did TikTok dances. As noted in my response below, there are several major reasons, unrelated to coronaviruses, that deaths would increase during the Scamdemic.

Marty assumes that his figures are unassailable. After all, these numbers are in bold type. How dare I question Millions of deaths?

Even in low stakes cases, attorneys are properly required to present solid proof of any factual assertion and any witness sponsoring this information is subject to intensive cross-examination. Marty’s numbers, which are used to justify unprecedented, society-wide interventions are easily contextualized and discredited.

—

I responded to Marty as follows:

Mark Oshinskie <forecheck32@gmail.com>

11:16 AM (3 hours ago)

Average age of Covid death: 79.5 years.

Average age of death from all causes: 78.5 years.

Directly and indirectly, I know thousands of people. I directly knew no one who died “of Covid” nor anyone who was hospitalized for it. I indirectly knew of four said to have died from it. Each either had Stage 4 cancer or was morbidly obese and died while hospitalized for those other reasons. A very virulent virus would have killed at least some healthy people.

Why, biologically, would the worst virus in history suddenly, spontaneously emerge? And where has it gone?

Why did the US, with all of its medical resources, have, as your source points out, the highest Covid death tolls? Subsidies to hospitals who misattributed, to Covid, deaths from other causes ranged from $40K-200K/patient. Hospital officials were bribed to inflate the Covid death toll.

Covid victims didn’t die at home. Hospital patients were killed via sedation, ventilation, dehydration or Remdesivir. Excess deaths also increased when isolated, depressed people killed themselves, skipped medical treatments or lost their will to live. Since the “vaxxing” began (in early 2021), excess deaths remain 5-10% above normal. As Western nations have aging populations, one should expect deaths to climb.

There was never a scientific reason to confine anyone, especially those under 70. Until March 2020, public health officials expressly opposed such a response. Death rates in nations that didn’t lock down or close schools were much lower than those in the US.

The Covid Scam caused the largest upward transfer of wealth in history. $15 trillion was added to the deficit or printed, causing 22% inflation that’s permanently impoverished billions of people.

The lives of billions of young people were permanently, senselessly damaged,

How often do you visit nursing homes to see what life is like there for the people a society was locked down to protect?

Are you still masking and taking your boosters? According to the experts, you’re supposed to be up to nine now. Every uninjected person I know, incl. me, has been fine. Every vaxxed person I know has been sick at least twice. There have already been hundreds of thousands of vaxx deaths and injuries. Long-term effects remain unknown.

—

Marty hasn’t responded. I don’t expect him to. Doing so would require more research and thought. Such efforts wouldn’t yield facts or logical statements supporting his position. The Covid response was cynically opportunistic and scientifically indefensible. And the consequent damage is irreparable.

It’s odd that Marty and others didn’t, and still don’t, use their own words or logic to explain their views about The Virus and how to react to it. Instead, since March 2020, they’ve parroted phrases like “novel,” “superspreader” and “spiking,” sometimes spouted a few, unexamined numbers. They thought that doing so foreclosed any discussion regarding these numbers’ veracity, the grotesquely exaggerated viral threat and the harm caused by the measures ostensibly used to address it.

Holding tightly to the mainstream narrative saves these untrue believers the effort of thinking holistically or having to admit that they’ve been so consequentially wrong. Though many have belatedly revised their view and say, absurdly, that “We did the best we could, given what we knew at the time.”

Using dubious death stats to support lockdowns, masks, asymptomatic tests, school closings, experimental injections and trillions in giveaways is extremely simplistic. Virus or no, each day 172,975 people, including 8,460 Americans, die. The vast majority of these decedents have lived a long time. Nearly all these deaths occur unbeknownst to us.

Before the Scamdemic, no one grieved over the deaths of elderly strangers. They knew that the vast majority of these deaths are merciful for those who are experiencing pain and have lost their ability to function. Instead of mourning, the rest of us must do a range of work to survive and support others. The Covidians knew this and nonetheless feigned sadness.

An anti-lockdown/anti-vaxx friend told me that during 2021, her pro-lockdown/pro-vaxx friend lamented that those two had “different values.” My friend told her self-righteous, Covid-interventionist friend that opposing the lockdowns and shots didn’t make my friend selfish. Instead of having different values, my friend told her ostensibly values-focused friend that the two of them didn’t have different values, they just had different information. My friend knew The Virus threatened only a tiny slice of the population and that the viral mitigation measures and shots were not only useless but extensively harmful.

—

Many Americans strongly, though wrongly, believed that the case counts and death tolls and statistics cited on the news were accurate. They also disregarded the human cost of the mitigation and shots. This cohort will never renounce their Coronamania. Some have belatedly seen that the lockdowns, school closures, masks and vaxxes have worsened, not saved, the lives of others. But they lack the humility to admit this.

Those who benefitted from the Covid Scam invoke phony figures and terroristic buzzwords and virtue-signal sadness about deaths of unfamiliar grandpas to foreclose a serious discussion that would expose their economic and political exploitation of the lockdowns, closures, shots and whopping subsidies and the deep, permanent harm these caused. Their peremptory reaction resembles a child shouting and covering his ears to block what adults are saying.