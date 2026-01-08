Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Oshinskie's avatar
Mark Oshinskie
6dEdited

I don't know why this posted two hours late. My vision is going and I might have typed an 8 and it looked to me like a 6.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Notch Johnson's avatar
Notch Johnson
6d

Former engineer here and I never played the covidian theater games. As an engineer, I'm pretty good at math and the covid math just never added up. Sick, elderly people died just as they always have but hospitals started attributing it to covid (after they were subsidized to do so).

I find changing minds extremely difficult - people need to have a curiosity and tenacity to seek the truth. Most people prefer to simply outsource their thinking to mainstream media and "experts" without ever considering that these entities could be lying or simply wrong (not just slightly, but completely wrong). Now this doesn't mean, I have access to the full truth but my opinions are more informed by books, podcasts, and other opinions that challenge the prevailing "wisdom". People almost never take my suggestions to read certain books; hell, I can't even get them to read a substack post such as this one. I think "normie" people just assume my opinions are arrived at in the same manner as theirs but that I am just following the wrong mainstream media and wrong experts. Sigh...

Reply
Share
19 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
118 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Oshinskie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture