On an early summer, 1992 Saturday, I visited my ancestral home in Shamokin, Pennsylvania with a friend. Deep-mined anthracite coal fueled Shamokin’s and the nation’s economy from the 1860s until strip mines, which used much less labor, gained market share post-World War II.

For decades, depopulating Shamokin has looked like the hometown in The Deer Hunter. Its denizens speak in an argot and accent unique to that region. Most who grow up there have to leave to find work. But given that the town is surrounded on all sides by miles of open land, that the rowhouses are packed tightly together and that some stayed put even when the mine jobs disappeared, it’s socially tightly-knit. Those whose nuclear families moved away, as mine did, come back, as I do, to visit those who remain.

My friend and I needed a place to stay. The only local lodging was a drab, old, house-like tavern, the Wayside Inn, a mile outside of town alongside State Highway 61, nestled between large coal hills. At 11 PM, we got one of two $30/night rooms there.

Our clean, though time-worn, unmatched-furniture room was on the second floor, directly above the bar, which had a low, acoustic-tiled ceiling. When we looked into the bar upon arrival, it was packed with men and women in their late-thirties wearing suits and dresses, respectively. It turned out that the Wayside was hosting Shamokin High School’s low-frills 20th Reunion.

The festive noise made sleep impossible. I didn’t mind. To the contrary, I liked that old friends were enjoying each others’ company, talking loudly and excitedly, as those who’ve been drinking do. After midnight, the music was turned up and the revelers sang along with gusto to the songs of their high school years. Near closing time, all joined voices for a wildly enthusiastic rendition of American Pie.

Through our screen window, we heard long farewells in the dark parking lot. Old friends shouted to each other, repeatedly and reciprocally, “It was so great to see you!”

Or other, loud re-phrasings of that sentiment. Eavesdropping on all that mutual, nostalgic affinity was very pleasing. Touching, really.

__

Four years later, in 1996, I attended and very much enjoyed my Northern New Jersey high school class’s 20th Reunion.

And in late July, 2016, I loved our 40th. Because I had been in the school system from K-12 and, like many of my 430 classmates, was outgoing and active, I had a bunch of friends and was friendly with many others. Social life was much better before people checked their iPhones every 10 minutes.

At both of my reunions and chill “after-parties” at nearby hotels, I was very pleased to look into still-strangely-familiar eyes and hear familiar voices summarize their life stories. On both occasions, I put my memory to good use, reminding classmates of the last time we had seen each other, things we had done together back in the day and some cool, impressive or mischievous thing they had done then.

People especially loved the props. Why shouldn’t they? Tales of youthful, fleeting excellence bear repeating. Most adults get too little affirmation.

During the 40th, I also spent much time on the dance floor. I went hard because I didn’t know how much flexibility and energy I would have left at the 50th. I had worked a very hot shift in a greenhouse and farm field that morning and, though I had consumed no alcohol, toward the end of a long day and medley, began to feel light-headed. I wondered, briefly, how the six o’clock news might report the dance floor death of some guy at his high school reunion. Would one of my classmates shake his head and say, to a reporter, “Yeah, he was going off, his shirt was soaked with sweat and he just he keeled over! Dead!”

It would have been legendary.

But I was merely dehydrated. After gulping down two big glasses of water, I was fine. I got home at 4 AM. It was a great night. As people dispersed, they said—but didn’t shout—to each other, “Let’s do this again.”

People at their 40th Reunion are quieter than those at their 20th. And maybe the more reserved North Jersey farewells manifested another cultural difference from coal town Pennsylvania.

—

I’ve previously mentioned that I don’t use social media. But a few days after the reunion, I wrote and emailed the following message to a friend and asked her to put it on the Class’s Facebook site as a forwarded message from me:

I greatly enjoyed meeting with classmates at the reunion and at the hotel. There were others who didn’t attend that I would have liked to see. But there wasn’t even enough time to hear more about the post-HS lives of those who did attend, and to carry on more. I’m sure the most interesting/funniest stories were not told. Mine weren’t. :-)

The people one grows up with occupy an important place in one’s life and memory. Although life inevitably challenges everyone, it was good to find so many people fundamentally happy.

Thanks,

Mark

The classmate to whom I sent the message posted it, as I had asked. A few days later, she emailed me that “people really liked it.”

I meant what I had written. Though I wondered if the class reunion concept was becoming outdated. Anyone who used Facebook already knew what their old teen peers looked like now, where they lived and worked, their marital status, how many kids they had and what they ate for lunch on their vacations. There were online pictures of all this stuff. For me, seeing and listening to others was different. Because I didn’t follow their FB feeds, I knew nothing about most of their lives. Anything they told me was new and, either sadly or delightfully, surprising.

—

Last week, I received a group email from next July’s 50th Reunion’s organizer, Brian, inviting me to that event. His message said it would be a great time to meet to see old friends, drink, dance and share a meal.

By the 40th, dozens of classmates had already died. Car wrecks, suicides, cancers and especially, substance abuse had taken their toll. In his invitation to the 50th, Brian suggested that a bunch more had died since the 40th but “would be there in spirit.”

I doubted that any had succumbed to The Virus. But I couldn’t help but wonder how many of those who had died in or after 2021 had taken the Covid shots. I knew one who did. I wondered how many more of the jabbed might die before next summer. But hey, correlation isn’t causation.

Implicitly recognizing our ages, Brian poignantly closed his invitation by saying that, after the 50th, he was relinquishing his organizing role and thus, this would likely be the last reunion. He said, without saying, that in the next ten years, too many of us will either be unable to travel or no longer of this world. There won’t be enough vital attendees or collective memory to justify gathering.

I thought about sending Brian a sarcastic email saying that because of The Virus, I was still kinda afraid of sharing space with anyone who wasn’t masked, vaxxed, and boosted—with a card to show it—and suggest that, instead of a super-spreading, in-person reunion, it would be much safer to just do a giant Zoom call.

Instead, I wrote:

Brian,

Thanks for your time and effort to organize the 50-year reunion. I thoroughly enjoyed the 40th. I appreciated the work you and your team did to make that happen. (I had also thanked him, in-person, at the time).

But the way many of my classmates acted/posted during the Scamdemic would prevent me from enjoying time with them. Their “everyone should hide from other people, kids should be kept out of school for 18 months and everyone must take shots or lose their jobs” stances were crazy and extremely damaging. I can’t pretend this never happened, especially when those who took such stances haven’t apologized for what they did and supported.

“We didn’t know” doesn’t work for me. I knew, and no one gave me any secret documents.

Best wishes to you in retirement and thereafter,

Mark

—

I’ll miss seeing some of those who’ve survived this long. I would have liked to see the faces and hear the voices of old schoolmates, reminiscing, laughing, discussing life at 68 and rocking to the beat, though with less flow, creativity and stamina.

But my classmates’ online embrace of Coronamania has killed my enthusiasm about gathering with them. When, in March 2020, I reached out via email and asked who agreed with me that the lockdowns were crazy and damaging, no one seconded my view. I later saw what some of these people said and supported during the Scam and how this support badly harmed and killed people worldwide: isolation, suicides, substance abuse, unemployment and hunger.

This left me feeling disappointed with, and disconnected from, my fearful, compliant classmates. It also made me think that although our academically-stratified school had some high achievers, during the Scamdemic many showed that being in the National Honor Society, going to big-name colleges or making a lot of money didn’t mean they were smart or that they’d well-served humanity during the past five-plus years.

I can’t reminisce, joke or discuss life with people as if the Scamdemic had never occurred and act as if my schoolmates weren’t accomplices to it. Not seeing them one last time is a minor loss compared to all the other stuff I and people I love have seen, experienced and done without since March 2020.

At the time of their exuberant 20th Reunion, Shamokin High’s 1972 graduates hadn’t endured a similarly defining, polarizing, intervening event. All they had to do to enjoy each others’ company was to recall having shared their childhood and adolescence, discuss life as grown-ups, and drink, sing and dance together. All they might have had to forget or forgive was some gym class scrap or some awkward, perhaps badly-ended, romance. Normal stuff that involves only a few individual pairings and that people can look past or even laugh at the memory of.

In July, 2026, on the night of the 50th reunion, maybe Ellen and I will go out and dance alongside a bunch of strangers with whom we won’t have much of substance to say. I’ll enjoy that Plan B. But it won’t have the feeling of community or the sentimental appeal of my prior high school reunions. Skipping the 50th feels like the last line of 10,000 Maniacs’ song, Hey, Jack Kerouac, leaving without saying goodbye.