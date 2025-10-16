Dispatches from a Scamdemic

User's avatar
Jeannie Redmond's avatar
Jeannie Redmond
2d

"I can’t reminisce, joke or discuss life with people as if the Scamdemic had never occurred and act as if my schoolmates weren’t accomplices to it."

Exactly. My husband and I say that the plandemic permanently changed our brain chemistry. There is a stark line, a before and after, and there is no going back.

Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
2d

I get it, Mark. It's always been sort of true that "you can't go home again," but there is mixed benefit to returning for these visits and reunions. It's up to you to decide where it balances out. This time, for you, it feels wrong to go. I'm wondering if someone else will pick up the reunion-organizing responsibility and you might have a 60th reunion that you consider going to (or not). About fifteen years ago I accompanied my dad to his 60th reunion in his small town, and it was such a blast to hear the stories and be able to get to know my dad better through the eyes of his classmates, even though many had died.

This scamdemic wound is still so terribly raw; I missed my 40th reunion for COVID reasons.... it would have taken place during the height of masking and fear, so it was cancelled/postponed, and either I missed the announcement for a makeup, or it just petered out and maybe we'll try again in five years for our 50th. I really had been looking forward to my 40th, to seeing everyone. But I have mixed feelings now. I hope things are better in five years, and it's impossible to predict. How many will even still be alive and in good health? We've lost a bunch already.

