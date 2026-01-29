Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

The hippie Boomers and a lot of Silents turned into some of the worst mask/vax totalitarians. Not all, of course, as I have been very lucky to meet a few good men and women in their late 60s, 70s, and early 80s who were not afraid to defy lockdowns and mandates.

Even though they were comfortably retired and could have sat at home collecting their pensions, social security, and investment checks (and smoking a little weed) while Gen X, Y, and Z saw their livelihoods obliterated, they fought valiantly in 2020 and 2021.

We lost, of course, but it was good to know there are still some decent bra (and mask) burners alive.

Sadly, most affluent old farts seem to be incredibly selfish and happy to devastate the economy because they are too entitled to die and are afraid of the flu to this day. They let the few remaining members of the Greatest Generation fester in their own filth in nursing home and other medical facilities and told young people their mental health, educations, and future earning potential do not matter.

I hope some of the young homesteaders and homeschoolers will be able to make the necessary corrections (Gen X is too darn tired and broke paying for everyone else’s crap) and are well enough to survive the slaughter that is yet to come.

Medical privacy went out the window and down a steep cliff during Covidmania... I'm a minister, and when signing in to visit folks in nursing homes, we were required (hah!) to wear a green tag if we were "vaxxed/jabbed" and a yellow one if we were not! (I occasionally lied, then eventually ignored the tags completely.)

Just like in Bible times, when lepers (leprosy wasn't contagious, either) were required to warn others in public by saying loudly, "Unclean, unclean!"

As we all know, who's "unclean" now?

