Two years ago, I wrote about two Grateful Dead concerts I attended in 1977 and 1980. While I like most music genres and shows and some of that group’s studio recordings, I didn’t enjoy those two performances. There were many mercilessly meandering solos and multiple-minute tuning breaks. I concluded that Dead fandom was driven by hype, not artistic quality or showmanship.

Four decades later, I saw that the Corona “mitigation” and “vaccination” cults resembled Deadheads in various ways. Above all, members of both groups desired others’ acceptance. Many people will like something if they think others will like them for sharing their object of enthusiasm.

I also noted that, if Dead bandmembers were the iconoclasts and communitarians they see themselves as, instead of cancelling tour dates in early March, 2020, they would have defied the lockdowns by playing outdoor shows despite government bans on public assembly. Did the Dead take PPP money and stay home, as did many other multi-millionaire musicians?

In contrast, in 1969, in order to build their brand, The Dead appeared at Woodstock in the midst of one of the worst flu epidemics in US history. No attendees died. The flu doesn’t kill young people.

Aside from supporting lockdowns, the formerly freedom-loving Dead mandated that their concertgoers inject mRNA. So did many other self-identified freedom-loving, anti-establishment rockers. The ignorance of, and the coercion displayed by, these performers was unforgettably unhip. Their Scamdemic complicity taints their music and any messages therein. I won’t go to see these acts again and have divested their CDs.

—

Last week, Dead guitarist and singer Bob Weir died at 78 after a bout with cancer. Four months prior, so did the group’s woman singer, Donna Godchaux. Twenty months ago, retired basketballer, Deadhead extraordinaire and Covophobe Bill Walton also succumbed to cancer.

I briefly listened to the Grateful Dead satellite radio station the day after Weir’s death. Distraught listeners called in and reacted as if the death of a 78-year-old was shocking and cosmically unjust.

Did the shots that Weir, Godchaux and Walton took, and required concertgoers to take, sicken and kill them? Causation is hard to prove. But there’s a temporal link. Further, some with advanced biochemical/physiological knowledge have observed mechanisms through which post-mRNA injection cancer may develop.

As Pharma profited from, and universities and the government strongly supported the jabs, they’ll design any future study to dispel a connection between the shots and injuries and deaths. Researchers don’t look earnestly for things they don’t want to find.

—

Vaxx backers will explain Weir’s, Godchaux’s and Walton’s deaths by saying, “Some 78-year-olds get sick and die. That’s how life is.”

True, but then why did governments lock down societies and require everyone to inject mRNA to protect 78+ year-olds? It wasn’t to protect public health.

Whatever else is said re: the Covid shots, one central conclusion is undeniable: while governments and aging rockers told everyone they had to inject to protect themselves and others from dying, many of the injected have died. I personally knew over a dozen jabbers who no longer inhabit this realm. Injecting didn’t reward them with years of post-vaxx survival.

Nor did the jabs stop infection or spread, as had been repeatedly promised. As time passes, the shots may hasten millions more deaths, though such deaths will be, as were Weir’s, Godchaux’s and Walton’s, attributed to other causes. Excess all-cause deaths remain elevated five years after the jabbing began.

—

Those with open minds should be willing to consider that Bob Weir’s death “from lung issues,” after “beating cancer,” may have been accelerated by marijuana use.

I seldom use ChatGPT because someone told me that each AI search uses multiple gallons of water. But I LOL’d when I asked ChatGPT if Bob Weir smoked cannabis and it told me, in bold, blue letters: Did Not Smoke Cannabis

As if.

It’s silly that people use AI as the last word to settle Internet arguments. During the PBS podcast with Malcolm Gladwell that I mentioned last week, Gladwell strongly endorsed AI as an excellent tool for dispelling misinformation, such as, he claimed, RFK spreads about vaccine risks. But AI simply aggregates what’s on the Net, supplemented by slanted algorithms. If most Internet posters say “mRNA shots are awesome technology and ended the ‘pandemic,’” AI declares that The Truth.

Though it plainly isn’t true.

Why would one think that having been at the epicenter of Dead culture, Weir hadn’t smoked herb?

—

Many people find using marijuana fun, at least initially. Substance abuse counselors say that if you ask users about their favorite life experience, most will mention something that happened when they were high or drunk amongst other people. It’s a form of the superficially unifying, “orgiastic experience” that the Sociologist Erich Fromm described.

Unlike the lockdown-driven surge in heroin/fentanyl overdoses, young people tend not to die after smoking too much weed. I know many who have used marijuana and function well enough. They say solo use relaxes them.

And as many fairly observe, alcohol has long been legal despite being incrementally injurious.

But the preceding, common arguments supporting the legalization of a substance strategically rebranded as “cannabis,” to make it sound medicinal, miss several key points regarding its downside.

First, inhaling smoke, including from wood fires, harms lungs and health. Smoke contains toxic nanoparticles that pass from lungs to blood, where they cause arterial inflammation and various cancers. Shorter life spans pre-1980 were often due to lung and cardiovascular damage caused by smoke from tobacco and wood and coal burning. Until the Twentieth Century, many humans breathed smoky air produced to stay warm and cook. In many parts of the world, they still do. Further, in 1960, 50% of American adults smoked cigarettes compared to 15% today. When people attribute increased life expectancy to modern medicine, they mistakenly overlook the major benefits of less smoking and cleaner air over the past six decades.

Second, legal weed supporters overlook that hyper-bred contemporary cannabis contains four times more THC than 1990s’ cultivars. And 18 million use weed daily or nearly every day. Of these, many use multiple times/day.

Frequent use of juiced-up marijuana has to damage users’ brains. Paraphrasing Paracelsus, regarding both weed and alcohol, the dose and its frequency make the poison. Repeatedly consuming THC messes with emotion and cognitive function. I’ve seen anecdotal evidence among people I knew.

In a society where many non-weed-users already suffer from schizophrenia and dementia, mental health and cognitive function will worsen, especially as legalized use widens and more cannabis users reach their sixties.

To say nothing of the permanent damage done to pliable teens’ brains.

—

Some people well assess risk versus reward. Others don’t. I was certain that my refusal to hide, mask up, test or take shots in response to an unscary virus reflected sensible risk assessment. It turns out I was right to opt out.

Long-term weed use and commercialization entail a different risk assessment than that which people should have performed during Coronamania. Drugs are fun until they aren’t. Most of my many high-school classmates who died by our 40th Reunion were teen weed users. Regarding the above-listed marijuana effects, as the book title says, The Body Keeps the Score.

—

Substance abuse counselors say that everyone’s sovereignty is the thing they hold most dear. Thus, though others may advise or demand substance abusers to quit, users won’t attempt sobriety until they feel that doing so is their decision.

During Coronamania, The Dead, their devotees and the many others who support weed use imposed their poor risk/reward assessments upon the population at large. Perhaps drug-driven cognitive impairment or psychosis impaired their judgment. Or maybe, as with their music choices and drug use, they were just following the crowd.

It was ethically inconsistent for musicians, politicians and neighbors who support and/or use legalized THC, with its known and unknown health risks, to tell other people to hide in their houses and take unnecessary, experimental shots. Given that weed users value freedom of movement and bodily autonomy, they shouldn’t have pressured anyone to stay home, wear masks or take tests or shots. Nor did the facts support such a stance. The Virus’s very low risks were known and yet, wildly overblown, even in mid-March 2020.

—

By legalizing weed, the government allows individuals to assess their own drug risks. In contrast, people were strongly discouraged from assessing their own risk during the Corona response. They were mocked for “doing their own research.” Worse, given one-sided news coverage and censorship, many lacked passive access to anti-mitigation and vaxx information that would have enabled them to see their very low viral risks and negative information about the injections.

The government’s thirst for revenue and public pacification explain seemingly inconsistent, simultaneous weed liberalization and Covid coercion. Government-monitored and highly-taxed weed shops are another “public private partnership” in the nefarious mold of those joint ventures that yielded the Covid lockdowns, masks, tests and shots. Collectively, marijuana-legalizing states have already collected over $25 billion in tax revenue, which politicians can skim and deal to donors and cronies.

Just as Scamdemic lockdowns, massive giveaways and shot mandates enriched corporations and pacified the masses during the Scamdemic, so has legalizing and commercializing marijuana sales.

Ultimately, if a society makes room for risk-taking, risk takers should accept the attendant consequences. Unfortunately, some cannabis users externalize to others that drug’s effects. While weed temporarily pacifies many people, it also engenders individual violence. Users commit multiple times more violent crimes—including multiple mass shootings—than non-users do. Forty-percent of those in fatal car wrecks have THC in their blood.

In comparison, the Coronamaniacs who wanted everyone to stay home, mask up, test and inject could have protected themselves simply by taking those steps. If the theatrical measures worked, those who took them didn’t need—and shouldn’t have demanded—others to follow suit. But these measures didn’t work. And as does widespread weed use, these measures imposed massive, incalculable costs.

What a long, strange trip Coronamania has been.