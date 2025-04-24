Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man-i's avatar
Man-i
1dEdited

All federal agencies have degenerated into giant patronage machines for the liberal establishment

“Health” is not a federal function

There is no provision in the constitution for the NIH

The founders understood that centralized executive agencies would be used for political purposes. They had the example of the Monarchs of Europe and the sprawling european bureaucracies. In these European despotisms, nothing was done without consideration of how it would please the king in his court.

The United States has created sinecure and patronage machines that would put Europe to shame

Anything that government does could be done better more efficiently and less expensively by the private sector

The greatest scientific and medical discoveries were made by private actors

The greatest hospitals were founded by private interests

The entire NIH organization is illegitimate

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1dEdited

I have 13 cousins (ranging from 21 - 44) who have had exactly zero vaccines. Not one had c19. They are all extremely healthy.

My wife and I had a total of 5 when we grew up. We both got delta (but we literally went looking to get it) and spent 4 days in bed, but I've had the flu a couple of times that was far worse.

Anecdotal, but, as you say, Mark, the study would be simple. That said, it seems like its too much of a coincidence given how infectious c19 was.

And thats exactly why it isn't done; it would question the entire medical-industrial complex.

Also i have a pretty darn big sphere because I have 3k clients, and huge extended family and social/professional networking circle, and not one person i know died or even went to the hospital. Including my 96 year old grandmother who had zero vaccines in her life.

Again anecdotal, but it's a large "sample", and I gotta believe other people have comparable spheres that also had zero deaths or hospitalizations.

Seems pretty obvious to me...like as obvious as milk smelling bad when you discover a decapitated trout in it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Oshinskie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture