This morning, I was speaking with a young man I know from the local Y. He’s attending trade school to become a plumber.

Last week, my wife and I shared dinner with another young man and his family at the same table upon which I’m typing this post. He’s an urban forester for the City of Hoboken, NJ, about thirty miles north of where we live. Hoboken has over 60,000 residents in its two square miles; some greenery is essential.

I also know some people trying to farm sustainably. It’s physically hard, knowledge-intensive work. I know. I’ve done some of it.

Though these three careers don’t confer prestige or wealth, the world would be better off if we had more plumbers, tree planters and sustainable food growers. In contrast, while many exalt medical research, the resources devoted to this industry far exceed its worth.

—

I recently spent 24 hours in Bethesda, Maryland, a Washington, DC suburb and home of the National Institutes of the National Institutes of Health’s (“NIH’s”) sprawling, barricaded campus.

Bethesda’s residential areas are lovely, especially in the spring, with their stylish, older homes and white, purple and pink flowering trees. Despite Bethesdans’ proximity to the national capital and their reliance on federal dollars, a pedestrian sees no American flags there. Instead, Bethesdans display Ukraine, Canada and LGBT+ flags and “IN THIS HOUSE, WE BELIEVE…” black/rainbow placards. Late model cars with Harris/Walz bumper stickers are parked on the quiet streets and in short driveways. Various residents had those intellect-signifying mini-bookhouses atop posts in their front yards; as elsewhere, Bethesda’s bookhouses were crammed with junk that no sensible person would read. The denizens I passed during my walk discussed DOGE, health care reform and legacy admissions at Williams College.

—

NIH’s website notes that it’s the world’s biggest source of medical research money. Of its total 2025 $50 billion budget, it will disburse $41.5 billion—mostly to universities but also to other entities—to fund medical research. NIH allocates $5.3 billion more to fund its own, intramural research. The remaining $3.2 billion covers NIH administration. Ten years ago, NIH’s total budget was $30 billion.

Reviewing NIH’s very long grant list reveals that most NIH-sponsored research is arcane and/or sociopolitically driven. Generally, it’s research to beget more research. Published studies characteristically end with “…but further study is needed.”

NIH divides its research budget among 60,000 grantees, most of whom are university faculty whose continued employment requires them to procure “soft money.” Even without NIH subsidies, universities are very wealthy. In relation to their student enrollments, colleges have disproportionately high numbers of highly-paid administrators and faculty. Dozens of colleges’ endowments exceed $10 billion; Harvard alone controls $53 billion. Shrewdly invested, these sums grow about 10 percent/year. Colleges pay none of the taxes on such income that wage earners pay. Some call today’s universities “hedge funds at which you can take classes.”

NIH and the CDC are latter-day, expert-class pork barrels. The NIH homepage notes that its research enjoys bipartisan support. Such broad support says less about the intrinsic importance of NIH’s work than it does about slices of the grant pie being sent to all states, as a US map on NIH’s homepage conspicuously depicts.

—

NIH’s webpage also declares that one of its chief benefits is that it funds many good—i.e., prestigious, high-paying, not hazardous or strenuous—jobs for those with advanced degrees and builds demand for research space and equipment. NIH emphasizes that the income generated from research and research-related purchases cycles through the economy, providing affluent clientele for nice restaurants, private schools, fitness centers and, in Bethesda, even a luthier. NIH’s statement regarding research-funding’s secondary economic effects suggests that taxpayers should feel good about subsidizing NIH research, even if it doesn’t advance human health.

But when, as it does to fund research, the federal government prints money that it doesn’t have, it devalues dollars and lessens everyone’s but the researchers’ ability to pay their bills. Thus, as pyramid schemes do, medical research funding creates some comparatively big winners, namely grantees and their institutions, and countless incremental losers, i.e., everyone else.

NIH employs 21,100 people, up from 17,700 (19%) five years ago. NIH’s effect on the local economy is visible when one strolls through the leafy, renovated neighborhoods adjacent to Bethesda’s main street, Wisconsin Ave. NIH employees’ wages enable its staff to live there and in such places as Chevy Chase, Georgetown and Potomac, with $300K average household incomes and houses worth well over a million dollars. One sees similar, regressive medical-research-subsidy wealth transfer effects in college towns.

Despite their affluence and self-perceived importance, those who live and work in “progressive” enclaves like Bethesda or Berkeley aren’t America’s best, brightest and most helpful. NIH officials, staffs and grantees’ fervent, nearly universal support for the Covid overreaction clearly showed how smart and socially conscious they aren’t.

—

Everyone agrees that health is good. Most support the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization because these entities sound benevolent. But how many supporters can specify how these entities serve their purported purposes?

Similarly, many assume that the more government-funded medical research done, the healthier we’ll be. Hospital system or Pharma TV ads portray, over ruminative piano accompaniments, individuals with rare conditions whose lives have been extended by some new surgery or drug. Some small fraction of NIH-funded research might make sense and/or turn out to be helpful to small subsets of Americans. But anecdotes aside, what’s the population-wide health return on NIH’s extramural and intramural research investments?

The NIH site broadly claims that its research has lengthened lives, lowered cancer rates, lengthened cancer survival and reduced old-age disability. These improvements are overstated and have little or nothing to do with medical research.

When a population has enough protein and decent water and sanitation, as Americans began to in the early Twentieth Century, people live longer and in better health. Since the 1940s, as antibiotics and steroids staved off infections and inflammation, especially during pneumonia, more lives were extended. Since the 1970s, legions of 1920s-60s smokers have died off; thereafter, many fewer have used tobacco. Simultaneously, America de-industrialized; air and water became cleaner and workplaces became less hazardous. So did cars. There were also fewer military deaths between and following the World, Korean and Vietnam Wars. Given these trends, American life expectancy steadily increased. Despite increased medical research funding and medical spending, lifespans have asymptotically flatlined. Medical research returns have been diminishing for decades.

In multiple ways, the US has become less healthy during this span: more Americans are heavier and more sedentary, depressed, diabetic, allergic and autistic than before. Various forms of research have caused many health problems. Aside from the harms caused by such lab inventions as DDT, PTFE, MTBE, glyphosate, high-fructose corn syrup, seed oils and plastics, people are overmedicated and over-vaccinated with other lab-derived products. NIH funds medical research to measure and undo other research effects. Economists might observe that, by creating a problem and then studying it, research increases GDP.

If NIH curtailed its research grants, mass deaths wouldn’t ensue, either in the near or long-term. To the contrary, if NIH and CDC hadn’t existed, the American public would have been much better off during Coronamania. From 2020-present, these entities aggressively spread panic and misinformation about a virus and measures, including shots, said to vanquish it.

Despite historically funding tens of billions of mental health and substance abuse grants, NIH took a sledgehammer to the mental health of tens of millions of Americans and worsened substance abuse by isolating them during the Scamdemic. Despite providing tens of billions to study obesity and diabetes, NIH supported idleness that led to widespread weight gain. Despite allocating tens of billions more to research health challenges of lower-income Americans, NIH-backed lockdowns caused economic contraction and sharp, intractable inflation that have impoverished billions, worldwide; urban school closures will impoverish more in the future. NIH’s grant funding decisions and its actions during Coronamania have been glaringly, internally inconsistent.

—

The behaviors that damage health have long been known. Thus, the measures that would most improve American health cost little and require no additional research. If good health were everyone’s goal, people would use less tobacco, weed, alcohol or other drugs. They’d eat less overall and consume more nutritious food. They’d move more and spend more time outside. They’d stop having promiscuous sex. Moms would breastfeed their kids.

But in a free society, individuals strike their own balance between health on the one hand and momentary indulgence and convenience on the other. Most who yield to impulse and idleness know that doing so harms them. They disregard the attendant risks until cellular-level damage manifests as illness or disability.

Shifting away from an insurance-based medical system would incentivize people to take better care of themselves. Those who think that people should live freely should reciprocally acknowledge that medicine can’t always rescue them. All should also accept that, no matter how well we take care of ourselves or how much research the government funds, human bodies eventually wear out.

—

NIH’s site also self-praises their funding of mRNA Covid shots’ development, rotely reciting that the jabs saved millions of lives. But given that the shots plainly failed to stop viral infection and spread and that excess deaths have remained elevated since the injecting began, the shots seem to have cost lives, not saved them. Over ten million Americans who have taken the Covid shots have died anyway, mostly of non-Covid causes. Over 6,400 more, mostly old, American Covid vaxxers die every day. Boasting about the failed shots further reflects NIH and CDC’s overall lack of credibility regarding the worth of its funded research.

CDC’s user-unfriendly self-reported and understated Vaccine Adverse Event Report (“VAERS”) site currently lists over 38,541 deaths following the Covid shots. It seems that neither NIH nor CDC has seriously studied the Covid shots’ harms, though the NIH site reveals one 2022 study showing negative immune effects from the shots and another noting excess adverse events. Effecting a nationwide mRNA vaxx blitz before conducting long-term study seemed irresponsible at the time. In retrospect, this technocratic rush to “get needles in arms” seems even worse.

More importantly, pre-vaxx, functionally zero healthy people under 60 died of Covid. The push to inject young people further reveals that NIH officials lie without compunction and prioritize Pharma interests over public health.

Until recently, NIH was funding 44 studies to overcome “vaccine hesitancy.” Yet, vaccine refusal is a rational response by those who know enough to have balanced high vaccine risks against badly overstated rewards. NIH’s presumption that the refusal to inject is a problem reveals NIH’s eagerness to brainwash and coerce.

From 2020-25, NIH has funded over 20 billion—i.e., 20,000 million—dollars just for direct Coronavirus research. This doesn’t count potential, indirect expenditures that may be hidden within the thousands of grants in such encompassing categories as Emerging Infectious Diseases ($27 billion), Vaccines ($13.2 billion) and Clinical Studies ($111 billion).

That’s way too much to spend to research an infection that killed only a tiny fraction of the very old or sick. During Coronamania, people overlooked that most said to be dying of a virus died from medical mistreatment or despair born of isolation and, especially, from general physical breakdown in aging America and Europe.

From mid-March, 2020 Italy and Spain, a cruise ship and US Navy craft, we had all the data we needed to appropriately, lightly manage the latest coronavirus outbreak and move on, without even a “two-week” timeout to “flatten the curve.” So many fell for that obvious bait-and-switch.

NIH’s site also touts a recent billion-dollar “Long Covid” research initiative. NIH feels compelled to begin its announcement by asserting that “Long Covid is real.” They know that many see “Long Covid” as another Scamdemic myth.

—

Reading summaries of NIH’s research grants suggests that its funding decisions are misguided and sociopolitically skewed; canny grant seekers use PC buzzwords to gain favor. One also suspects that, as noted in RFK’s The Real Anthony Fauci, NIH’s grant review process is rife with cronyism and preference for research that comports with grant application reviewers’ perceptible biases. Some university experts and administrators who should have spoken out against Coronamania didn’t, because they knew they’d lose millions of future grant dollars.

The self-serving and self-perpetuating research juggernaut marches on. Within a mile of my house, a consortium of public entities and hospital systems are building two different ten-plus story, large-footprint medical research centers. While many derive wealth from these buildings’ construction and other aspects of the make-work medical research industry, I suspect that only a tiny percentage of the population might benefit from what may be learned there and in other research facilities in other states. I also wonder how much of these vast spaces will be empty most of the time as their PhD-heavy staffs “work from home.”

When politicians want to transfer more wealth to the expert class, they’ll continue to hype “Research Hubs,” “Cancer Moonshots” and more unneeded “designer vaccines,” as if every brief sickness can and must be aggressively prevented. The Pharma-bought media will cheerlead and much of the indoctrinated, death-phobic public will praise the false prophets of a medically-mediated utopia.

Pharma, hospital systems and medical insurers, and NIH and CDC are part of a club that provides a deep river of wealth into which club members repeatedly dip their buckets. Today’s Medical Industrial Complex resembles the Military Industrial Complex that Eisenhower warned of in 1961. Both complexes have immense political influence that they use to sustain and grow themselves beyond their practical worth.

—

Instead of the sociopolitically-driven research of the past several decades, let’s hope that NIH’s and CDC’s new leadership will defy political and commercial pressure and fund unbiased, objective, constructive research. Since January, NIH has cut 3,781 HIV-related, 278 LGBT+ and 44 vaccine hesitancy grants. There should be much less federal medical research funding, overall.

At least two research topics deserve more funding. First, studying Covid vaxx effects should be a priority. The mRNA shots have already caused unprecedented vaccine deaths and injuries. Various shot components and spike proteins move beyond the injection site and remain indefinitely in jabbers’ bodies.

Second, autism’s causes should be extensively studied. Until recently, NIH officials often peremptorily asserted that research has shown that childhood vaccines don’t cause autism. Its site still says that, instead, it’s studying two vague, broad autism culprits: genetics and environmental exposures. But genetics and the overall physical environment seem unlikely to have changed enough in the past four decades to have caused autism diagnoses to climb so sharply. Does the new NIH management consider vaxxes part of the “environment?”

Vaxx effect studies seem easy to design: allow mothers to decide whether to inject themselves prior to or during pregnancy and, post-delivery, to vaxx children, or not. We can compare autism rates among these groups of children. Not vaxxing isn’t risky. My whole, scarcely vaxxed generation got mumps, measles, et al. I never heard of anyone dying from these illnesses.

Useful medical research depends less on funding and more on good judgment about what to study, good design and analysis and especially, objectivity.

—

During the weekend I visited Bethesda and DC, a few thousand individuals protested on the National Mall against NIH cuts. Their signs demagogically depicted The Grim Reaper and displayed doomsday slogans. Did they also do their obligatory “die-in?” I suspect that many protesters were NIH employees, relatives or vendors. The DC region is an insular, taxpayer-funded company town.

At that rally, former NIH Director Francis Collins—who ordered a “quick and devastating takedown” of highly credentialed Covid lockdown/closure opponents four days after they issued their October 4, 2020 Great Barrington Declaration—pulled out a folk guitar and unskillfully performed another dorky song parody, like the ones he put on YouTube telling America that mRNA shots would kill off the latest coronavirus. This chronically wrong, wolf-in-sheep’s clothing emblematizes what’s wrong with medical research: its proponents are, as NIH was during Coronamania, self-congratulatory, overrated and overpaid. They should sweep floors instead.

DC is about keeping up appearances and preferentially spending public and borrowed funds. Congress acts as if massive medical research expenditures are essential and as if research money grows on trees.

DC’s trees bear showy April flowers. But these flowers soon fall and the trees there, like NIH-funded research, bear little human fruit.