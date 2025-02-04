Just for this post, I’m departing from my typical, story-based portrayal of the Scamdemic as an event that gullible people swallowed and tolerated. I’m writing to support a project that a fellow Covid dissident and trusted friend, Debbie Lerman, is working on with Sasha Latypova.

Debbie does serious research based on primary documents. On several occasions, I’ve heard Debbie speak, with conviction and specificity, of the top/down source of Covid “mitigation” measures that made no biological/social/public health sense to anyone who thought just a little about these.

Debbie and Sasha call their project “The Covid Dossier.” It’s a compilation of the information Debbie and Sasha have gathered demonstrating that the Covid response was a) led by military/intelligence arms of government and b) coordinated through military/intelligence alliances, primarily NATO and various biodefense agreements. I have sometimes alluded to Debbie’s perspective in my posts.

Debbie and Sasha’s materials derive from many countries and thus, illustrate the global reach of control systems responsible for Covid.

February 4, 2025 is the fifth anniversary of the first EUA/PREP Act emergency declaration. This declaration can be seen as the official beginning of the biodefense lockdown-until-vaccine response, though no one but the perpetrators knew it at the time.

—

I’ll continue to write each Thursday about Covid from an anecdotal, intuitive perspective. Throughout, I’ve maintained that if enough people had defied the mitigation charade and shots, the faceless authoritarians who foisted these devious, destructive measures on the public could have been defeated and humiliated.

But despite our disparate focuses, I’m very grateful for Debbie’s and Sasha’s serious investigative work. I hope they stay on their important task.

A summary of their discoveries to date can be found at:

https://debbielerman.substack.com/publish/post/156311140?back=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fdrafts

If this link doesn’t work, Debbie has posted the Dossier on her Substack.