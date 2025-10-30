One night last week at 10 PM, I switched on the TV. Flipping through basic stations for a few minutes, I saw on PBS something about RFK, Jr. I could tell from the production techniques that it was part of the Frontline series.

Over the years, I’ve seen about a half-dozen Frontline episodes. The same, censorious, baritone narrator speaks somberly above an ominous, alternating drum, clarinet, piano and violin soundtrack, clearly signaling easily persuaded viewers which of the characters and talking heads were heroes and which were villains. I briefly wondered how viewers/listeners would perceive the show’s message if, instead of the dark musical accompaniment, fun tunes like The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” or Kurtis Blow’s “These Are the Breaks,” or maybe jumpy instrumentals like “Dueling Banjos” or Booker T. and the MGs “Green Onions” were dubbed in beneath the grim commentary. These would have given the show a very different feel.

In real life, and especially during the Scamdemic, I haven’t heard a disembodied, omniscient narrator or a musical soundtrack running through my head. Instead, I size up situations based on logic and what I see with my own eyes. I question what people tell me and seek more information. One gets a truer picture this way than do those who are gullible, emotional consumers of media accounts, video clips or narratives.

In this episode, entitled The Rise of RFK, Jr., PBS’s theme was characteristically obvious: vaccines and public health bureaucrats are good and vaxx skeptics are bad.

The first half of the nearly two-hour show was a psychological case study of RFK, Jr. PBS portrays him as a chronically flawed individual. Traumatized by the assassination of his father when Junior was 14, Junior spent the next four-plus decades abusing drugs and serially engaging in extramarital sex. To underscore Junior’s (hereinafter “RFK’s”) evilness, Frontline also spent ten-plus minutes reminding people that even his many cousins hate him.

The show’s premise is that becoming an environmental lawyer and then, a vaccine critic in his fifties enabled RFK to redeem his misconduct and stay politically relevant.

Frontline makes no mention of the Democrat Party’s efforts to thwart RFK’s efforts to win the presidential nomination by scheming and litigating to keep him off many states’ primary ballots. Party members who now march in “No Kings” rallies forget that in 2024 their leaders aggressively blocked an open primary that might have enabled RFK to oust the doddering Biden. This is not what Democracy looks like.

—

In the Frontline episode’s second half, PBS seeks to discredit RFK in order to discredit his pro-nutrition and, especially, his anti-vaxx leanings.

Despite his personal history, many, including me, support RFK because he makes true, politically unconventional statements about the institutionally-facilitated degradation of American health, the importance of healthy food and the harm that many pharmaceuticals, including vaxxes, cause. RFK supporters realize that we live in a star-struck culture and that without the acclaim that comes with being a Kennedy, RFK wouldn’t have the platform he has. Many Americans have leveraged their parents’ fame/political connections for less worthy purposes.

Nonetheless, we RFK supporters trust him far more than we trust PBS. RFK saw and objected, via the internet, to the Covid Scam in 2020 before he was, as I and many other critics of Coronamania were, deplatformed. After aggressively selling the Covid lies for the past five-plus years, PBS should have no residual sociopolitical credibility.

Throughout the second half of the RFK expose', PBS assumes a priori that all vaxxes are great and have saved countless lives. This stance ignores that, given dramatic, early twentieth-century improvements in nutrition and sanitation, deaths from the diseases for which vaxxes are given dropped long before shots were introduced and that diseases like polio and cervical cancer were/are caused by chemicals or behavior, respectively. In this vein, PBS summarily denies any link between the ever-swelling number of childhood shots and mushrooming autism diagnoses. Nor does PBS mention the many deaths and injuries caused by the Covid shots.

To make its pro-Covid-vaxx case, PBS presents inflammatory, but unconvincing images of hospital patients hooked to respirators and groups of men shoveling dirt onto coffins in shallow mass graves. Where and how did these supposed Covid deaths occur? How old and baseline unhealthy were these ostensible viral victims?

Frontline trots out a series of CDC or FDA vaxx partisans who continue to promote the array of 72 childhood vaxxes as well as the discredited Covid jabs. One of these talking heads, recently-resigned FDA official Peter Marks, insists that not long ago, the FDA and CDC were seen as “the ‘crown jewels’ of public health.” He doesn’t specify who or why others said that. People often overrate the entities for which they work.

Marks’s and other purported experts,’ such as the FDA’s Paul Offit’s, a/k/a Paul Awful’s, conclusory statements didn’t convince me. Simply having an FDA, CDC or Vaxx Advisory Council directors’ position and white hair, wearing glasses and sitting in front of bookshelves doesn’t mean any of these talking heads’ statements are true. Instead, the bias entailed by their organizational affiliation suggests that one might reasonably doubt what these bureaucrats say. During Coronamania, these same individuals and entities routinely overstated Covid risk and the worth of theatrical mitigation and the shots. A revolving door connects Pharma and captured public health bureaucrats.

PBS also trots out four writers from general interest publications, such as Vanity Fair, The New York Review of Books and The New York Times, as if writing for these outlets confers science expertise. I met The Times’s Sheryl Gay Stolberg at a March 2024 anti-Covid-vaxx rally in front of the US Supreme Court. She approached me with my homemade anti-Fauci and anti-jab sign and asked why I was there and why I opposed the mandates. I told her that the Covid response was an extreme overreaction to a virus that only threatened a tiny, clearly defined fraction of the populace.

She asked about my political affiliation. Implicitly, wasn’t I just some uneducated MAGA zealot? I told her I was independent. That, on various occasions, I had voted for either of the two major parties and often for third parties. I said that Trump had overreacted to a virus and shouldn’t boast about shots that failed and injured and killed people. I noted that Democrats’ Covid and vaxx records were far worse.

Then I asked her when a society had ever locked down its healthy people?” This question seemed to surprise her. She weakly offered, “During the 1918 Spanish Flu?”

I replied, “That didn’t happen. Do your research.”

Then she asked me, without a hint of irony, “Didn’t you trust government experts regarding the coronavirus?”

I replied, “No, as an attorney I litigated many cases on behalf of, and against, government officials. They often lie.”

She seemed never to have considered this possibility.

She continued. “Didn’t it bother you that there were refrigerated trucks outside hospitals?”

She seemed surprised and dismayed when I simply said “No.” Failing to elicit from me the quote-gaffe she sought, she walked away before I could say that the photo ops of these unfilled trucks were hype or ask if she thought we should close every American school for a year-and-a-half when kids were never at risk. Journalists like to ask questions but they don’t like to answer them.

During the RFK, Jr. show, Stolberg expresses shock that during his confirmation hearings, RFK had the temerity to “berate” senators, calling Bernie Sanders “Bernie.” The clips of the hearings that I saw showed RFK as the berated, not the berator. He was more deferential to the Senate panel than they deserved.

During the Frontline hit-piece, Stolberg and other talking heads also criticized RFK for thinking that everyone should listen to him and that he feels he can impose his vision on others. Maybe this is true. But don’t all legislators and bureaucrats have the Nietzschean “will to power?”

—

The Frontline episode’s music, narration and commentary get especially dark when RFK lays off CDC staff. The show’s script writers falsely assume that these public health bureaucrats did a great job and that many Americans will die if these agencies cut payroll and the vaccines they promote are made optional. No proof is offered for these histrionic notions. The pro-public health bureaucracy and vaxx arguments wouldn’t survive basic cross-examination. Given Frontline’s time constraints and its focus on character assassination, the show’s producers never confront the shortcomings of their pro-vaxx stance.

Given the CDC and FDA’s Covid Era misconduct, I strongly suspect that cutting CDC or FDA staff or replacing the entrenched and captured directors and staffers or even eliminating the CDC would leave US citizens better, not worse, off. American public health officials don’t have a great record upon which to justify self-promotion. Despite much societal wealth and medical infrastructure, American health is, on average, markedly worse than health in many other developed nations. But that fact didn’t stop the narrator from repeatedly blaming RFK and others for vaccine “misinformation.” If viewers of the RFK, Jr. Frontline show had to drink every time they heard “misinformation” or “ignoring The Evidence or The Science,” they’d be inebriated by the show’s end.

While the show’s scriptwriters say nothing of the tens of thousands of Covid vaxx deaths, they depict and tell of one CDC employee killed by a psychotic sniper. They blame the security guard’s death on RFK’s CDC criticism. Should no one criticize that institution because a mentally ill person might overreact to it?

Near the show’s end, Offit asserts that that if vaxxes cease to be mandatory, “People will die.”

He doesn’t say how many. Nor do he nor any other vaxx backers present any randomized clinical data to support this demagogic conclusion or the demand that all inject. Such favorable data don’t exist for the Covid shots or vaxxes generally. Vaxx backers want you to take their word about the shots’ efficacy. Historically, vaxxes are compared to other vaxxes, not to placebos.

Those who say “the evidence shows” vaxxes work and are safe haven’t read the studies to which they often refer. To the contrary, many who have read such studies say these are rigged. The burden of proof regarding the need to inject everyone rests on those seeking to universally impose the shots. In the past, many of those authorized to make these decisions had Pharma ties. I suspect that, through various foundations, Pharma funds PBS and thereby enables Pharma promotion dressed up as public interest journalism.

But let’s not bicker in general terms about how good or bad vaccines are. Instead of broadly referencing dubious studies or hurling slogans and tropes, let’s allow a de facto grand-scale vaxx study: those who want to inject their children dozens of times for low prevalence, low lethality diseases can do so. Those who don’t inject can form a very large de facto control group. Let’s monitor how many of those in each group die from such diseases and how many in either group develop autoimmune conditions, autism or other problems.

I’m confident kids would fare better without childhood vaxxes. I would bet my own childrens’ health on it. My wife and I already did so. We declined their childhood “well visit” shots. Our kids have all been healthy. Though after taking the Covid shots against my strong urging that they skip these, they’ve uncharacteristically had several rounds of respiratory illnesses.

After watching this Frontline episode, I have the same three questions about immunizations that I’ve had for a while: 1) Why is it so important to immunize everyone against unscary illnesses? 2) Why do vaxxers care if others don’t vaxx? Vaxxers should feel bulletproof and 3) What right do vaxxers have to demand that others share their view of the shots’ utility and safety? Parents make many decisions on their children’s behalf. Whether to inject their children with unneeded, often harmful substances should also be left to parents, not dictated by governments.

Americans are allowed to take many calculated health risks. Their government allows them to eat, drink and inhale all kinds of stuff that’s clearly bad for them. In view of such risk tolerance and bodily autonomy, why shouldn’t people be allowed to reject any needle or pill they want to reject?