Until I reached my early thirties, my parents, siblings, our spouses and I shared a delicious Christmas Eve dinner, usually wearing our best clothes before going to church. When we sat down at my parents’ expanded table, it was cold and dark outside. Some years, snow covered the ground. All was calm. All was bright.

Neither my father nor mother attended a day of college. Dad worked as an electrician in a large, nearby car/truck assembly plant. Mom was a homemaker. For the first ten years of my life, we lived in a small ranch house on the “other” side of our town’s river, in the neighborhood with the humblest dwellings, before tiny homes became cool.

Thereafter, between driving undependable used cars, working 70 hours most weeks, getting a promotion and being handy, my father was able to fund and upgrade a two-story, three-bedroom house on a bigger lot in a nicer neighborhood and later, pay half of us four kids’ college expenses. Each of us eventually got an advanced degree and a white-collar job. As adults, we ate well, bought our own houses, had kids of our own and took better vacations than we did when we were growing up.

—

On that upwardly mobile journey, my younger brother, Danny, attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Following his May 1986, Saturday morning graduation ceremony, we went to a party that sweltering afternoon in a rented, un-airconditioned, second-floor of an old Richmond house. We met a dozen of Danny’s fraternity brothers there. One, a red-headed new grad named Wendell—about the warmest, politest young man you could meet—greeted us and spoke with a distinct twang.

Danny and his New Yorker frat brother, Bill, later told me about going home one weekend with Wendell. Many rural Virginians have little money. Wendell’s family lived in a trailer tucked away in some mountain holler. They used junk cars as closets.

At the party, with double Wendell’s twang, Wendell’s unaccompanied, house-dress- wearing, overweight mother, who sat in a chair while most of us stood, held forth about topics like using the family bathtub to cut up deer they had hunted to feed themselves. It was the first time I had heard such talk at a party. It was the first time I had heard someone describe butchering a deer, period.

The rest of the grads’ urban and suburban parents were well-dressed, more genteel and more or less of normal weight. At one point, perhaps feeling out of place, Wendell’s mom declared, “I wish I wasn’t so fat.” In front of his college buddies, Wendell walked over to his mother, put his arms around her and announced, “Mama, you’re beautiful and I love you just like you are.”

—

During several of our Christmas Eve dinners, Wendell called Danny via our long-corded, white family dial phone, which hung on our dining room wall, to wish Danny a Merry Christmas. As they exchanged good wishes, I imagined the differences between Wendell’s home and ours: the size of and decor inside the respective structures, the difference in proximity to neighbors, the number of people around our respective tables and the type and amount of food shared at each.

I was touched by the strength of friendship that motivated Wendell to reach out to Danny on those Christmas Eves. Danny was plainly delighted to hear his friend’s voice via four-hundred miles of wires stretching from a backwoods Western Virginia mountain trailer holding a few people to a well-appointed and warm Northern New Jersey dining room with a dozen sharing a feast.

This call was one of billions of manifestations, across much of the world, of the interpersonal specialness of the occasion that Central Americans call Nochebuena.

—

When she delivered Jesus, Mary and Joseph were returning home to be counted in a census. On contemporary Christmases, billions also travel to count and spend time with those most dear to us. Or we call or send cards to them. If we’re lucky, others count and check in on us. It’s nice to hear from people anytime. But at Christmastime, it just means more.

Many movies: It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street, Home Alone, et al. are based on Christmas homecomings or highly improbable human and even spectral experiences. Seeing such gatherings and miracles evokes jubilation among both movie characters and viewers. In contrast, no one pulls out all the stops to get home, or gets weepy about seeing others come home, to celebrate the Fourth of July, Easter or Thanksgiving.

—

Whether one sees Christmas as a celebration of faith or just a time of family and festivity, most people like and, as Madonna emphasized, “need a holiday…ay.”

Catchy production and intensive promotion made Madonna anything she ever was. But whoever wrote that song’s seemingly vapid lyrics made an important point: humans like the idea that a few designated days are better than others. Healthy societies agree that at these special times, people should simultaneously be happy.

In Western culture, Christmas is the main time that’s so. At least one Jewish writer has noted that Hanukkah isn’t, from a religious standpoint, a primary Jewish holiday. He characterized it as an effort to be part of a blissful zeitgeist when the days get short and the weather gets cold. Irving Berlin wrote White Christmas. Barbra Streisand recorded a bestselling Christmas LP that my Lutheran Mom bought at Two Guys and often played on our scratchy RCA record player.

I spoke today on the phone with a Senegalese Muslim naturalized immigrant friend whose family slaughters a sheep each Eid. She told me she loves America’s “Christmas spirit,” especially in the workplace where most people are typically and appropriately on task.

And given its focus, Kwanzaa could be celebrated any time of year.

But people want to be on the same festive page at roughly the same time.

At Christmas, even people who aren’t generally warm or friendly say appreciative and sometimes even affectionate things to others that they’d be too bashful to say at any other time of the year. During this season, people are also more willing to lay down their arms, sometimes literally. The stories of World War I and II soldiers establishing unofficial Christmas truces, crossing battle lines without weapons, sharing food, singing or playing soccer together put a lump in one’s throat.

—

Because we share one car, I often pick my wife, Ellen, up from work. While she’s supposed to work 25 hours/week—she always puts in more—she’s only required to actually show up twice a week.

Ellen’s office is four miles away. While she enjoys office interactions, on the other three weekdays, too few people show up to make it socially worthwhile to justify the trip more than it’s required. Without needing to dress in decent attire and commute, most do what’s easy: they stay home.

When I picked her up last week in the near dark, Ellen said that her boss had sent an email informing staff that during the two weeks before Christmas, no one had to report in-person. Inter alia, the message explained that there was—heaven forbid—some new virus going around. I wondered if the memo deemed this new virus “novel” or why the Covid and flu shots hadn’t “stopped infection and spread.” If it means less travel time and work, people will forever exploit this notion of viral peril.

Two years ago, I posted a true, albeit goofy story about an office prank that I pulled involving a pumpkin. I used that story to make a serious point about the value of direct interaction and thus, the harm of Covid isolationism. In a society where people spend much time working, allowing them to “work remotely” gradually causes deep, unquantifiable social and psychological losses. During Coronamania, governments that required people to hide from each other cynically exploited the notion that “We’re all in this together.” This disingenuous slogan underscored the “mitigation’s” phoniness.

—

Ellen expressed disappointment about not being in the office during these two weeks. She remembered how the run-up to Christmas felt six years-plus ago, when most people went to their workplaces until December 23 or 24.

During pre-Scamdemic Decembers, I remember a generally elevated group mood in school and the workplace. At no other time of the year did so many people share a similar level of goodwill. Regardless of their faith, people looked forward to the time off and seeing family, especially kids excited about Santa Claus. In the weeks before Christmas, music, lights and other decorations further promoted the celebratory energy and interpersonal warmth.

Many people continue to live in the Scamdemic-driven new normal of working in solitude. When workers stay home, they don’t share the exceptional vibe and unity of the Christmas season.

Though many used to opine that such time-limited good behavior was temporary and insincere, it was far better than if it had never occurred. Plus, the goodwill exchanged during that time can endear people to each other such that lasts through the less special remainder of the year.

—

It’s true that, instead of being alone during December, remote workers can, in most instances, agree to go to the office and/or meet at some restaurant for lunch. But getting people to agree about a time and a place adds a degree of difficulty and means you can select those with whom you want to interact. Even when those logistical obstacles are surmounted, the time shared doesn’t feel the same as several weeks where people let down their guards and show uncommon lightness of being.

And perhaps, as I do, some prefer to mark the season through short, spontaneous interactions, such as wishing others well or asking them a question or two about their plans and listening to them enthuse. I’d rather have short, pleasing interactions than endure a long lunch or party that some would use as an excuse to drink too much. Besides, it’s pleasing to associate one’s workplace with good interpersonal memories.

—

Additionally, people who, pre-Scamdemic, went to their workplace in December, experienced, on the last pre-Christmas workday, a euphoric Bob Cratchit moment, when they got to walk away from their tasks and head home to their loved ones. Are you ever happier for a movie character than you are for Bob when he leaves the office on Christmas Eve? Having that experience was an emotional highlight of each year.

For those who work at home, this transcendent transition no longer occurs.

—

Though most people enjoy Christmas, some become depressed during this time. I know a bunch of people dealing with some serious stuff. This holiday can be especially hard for those who live alone. Lengthening depressed individuals’ pre-and post-Christmas isolation makes this period more difficult than if they were among workmates who were being their friendliest, most supported lives.

Further, there’s still residual ill will between people over the past five Christmases not physically shared because of disagreements regarding lockdowns, masks and shots. The imperious support for such damaging interventions and the hostility toward those who opposed or questioned these is hard to forget. Many still prefer not to gather with those who opposed the Covid response.

Reciprocally, many prefer not to break bread with those who still pretend none of that irrational hostility and fear were shown. Despite having seen all the skeptics and every other remotely healthy person they knew survive, those who supported these theatrical measures still can’t bring themselves to admit they overreacted. And that they should have known better, from the beginning.

While many of those who went along with the crowd and bought the mania insist that “Covid’s over,” the inexcusably extreme response still casts an immeasurable shadow, including during the work-from-home weeks before Christmas and on Christmas itself. As the Covid overreaction weakened human connection and community, this week, many will need to look harder to find reasons to be happy.

For many, the birth of a Messiah remains kind of a big deal. So there’s that.