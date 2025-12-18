Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
4d

Christmas 2020 my adult children were afraid of giving me their germs and killing me, so they made only brief visits and wore masks the entire time. Christmas 2021 I was a pariah because I was the sole vaccine holdout in my family; I live alone, but I had been exposed to Covid, so everyone was afraid of my germs. That was the first (and only, so far) Christmas in my entire, long life, that I was alone the entire day.

I decided I could either wallow in the shock and bizarre injustice of the absurd cruelty of it all, or I could make my own meaningful and joyful celebration and observation of Christmas. That is what I did, and it turned out to be, surprisingly, one of the best Christmases I'd ever had. I played the piano and sang Christmas carols (alone). I listened to beautiful Christmas music while I made myself a solitary dinner of prime rib, set a beautiful table (for one), with a floral centerpiece I created. I called a bunch of people to wish them a Merry Christmas. I called all the kids and my parents. I reflected on the presence of God in my life and gave thanks for the gift of His Son, Jesus Christ. Sure, it was just me, but I definitely wasn't alone.

When the sun set, I went for a walk -- it was unseasonably warm that year in the DC Metro area -- so I wore sandals because I'd broken a pinky toe the day before, and my foot was too swollen for regular shoes. I did not get cold. I walked all over the neighborhood, alone, healthy, maskless, and enjoyed looking at the neighbors' Christmas lights.

I wanted a day of peace, and that is what I got, rather than a day of self-pitying loneliness. From that, I realized that peace of mind and spirit is always an option -- a decision to pursue it.

Of course, I remain a work in progress, but I am always going to be grateful for the memory and the lessons of that unexpected, solitary Christmas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
Danny Huckabee's avatar
Danny Huckabee
4d

Great message, Mark, and so appropriate. I wish you and yours a safe, healthy, and Merry Christmas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
93 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Oshinskie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture