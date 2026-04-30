Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
1dEdited

I quite literally only trust people who were a) smart/intuituve enough not to go get jabbed or b) aware that they have been poisoned by their overlords and appropriately pissed off. I know that is a rough line to hold, but who can you trust when the majority line up for mass poisoning? Nice people who do what they're told without questioning are a deadly cohort.

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Teresa D.'s avatar
Teresa D.
1d

My pleasant life was ruined, without my consent or participation, by the Scamdemic. The loss of friends, by groupthink or death, the devaluation of my savings, the closing of my church, etc., etc. And, now I see that Scamdemic-born madness fueling shocking violence by individuals or mobs, apparently without consequence. Long covid, indeed. I've become a hermit because people be crazy.

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