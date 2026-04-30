On the days I wasn’t in court, at depositions or reviewing documents, I used to take the train from my near-New Brunswick, NJ home to my Trenton, NJ office. After a mile walk or bike ride to the station, the train trip, which cumulatively, I took about 5,000 times, lasted 25 minutes.

I used this time carefully. Over the years, I talked with many unfamiliar passengers I met en route. I also read dozens of books, including War and Peace and The Power Broker, in 25-page chunks. And when Ellen and I were raising three kids, I rested my head on the seat and closed my eyes: in the morning to make up for the sleep lost the night before and on the way home, to rest so I could play with the kids when I got through the door.

In the morning, after disembarking, I walked three-quarters of a mile to my office. As I did, I passed the subterranean vehicle entrance for the Mercer County Courthouse. Bob, an amiable, bespectacled, short, stocky, uniform-baseball-hat-wearing, Black security guard in his late fifties stood on the sidewalk, keeping watch. After exchanging smiles and greetings for a few months, I began to stop briefly to talk to him. As the years passed, we got to know each other, a minute or two at a time.

When we told each other what we did on the weekend and I mentioned, for example, that I had played ice hockey on a lake, Bob would smile broadly and twangily respond, “Yourrrr’e sumpin-else!”

It was his go-to expression.

Bob lived near Roberto Clemente Park in the most dangerous-looking of Trenton’s many rough neighborhoods. When he talked about the things the youths on his block did, he shook his head and said, animatedly, “Man, these kids crazy!”

One day, when I asked him about his family, Bob told me his adult daughter had, several years prior, died of a drug overdose. Hospital staff told him those with her when she injected dumped her out of a car and onto the sidewalk outside the emergency entrance of the hospital on Trenton’s wild West Side late on a Saturday night and then, to avoid prosecution, drove away.

Bob’s normally sunny face became deeply sad at the memory. He paused, shook his head slowly and with a far-away look in his eyes said, quietly, with stunned grief, “Man, people be crazy.”

Coincidentally, on the late-day walks back to the train station, I formed a similar relationship with Paul, a tall, big-boned, reverse-commuting, Black man in his late fifties who lived in Trenton’s Mill Hill. Over the years, as did Bob and I, Paul and I learned each other’s surnames, interests, favorite sports teams and hot takes on the news du jour. Because Paul was more serious than Bob and because I sometimes worked late and was always close to missing my outbound train as we passed in the early evening, Paul and I didn’t see each other every day and our conversations were slightly shorter.

Though Paul lived in a different part of the city than Bob did, he also had some boisterous neighbors and similarly disparaged them. One day he shook his head and opined in a more sober tone and parlance than Bob’s, “Some of them haven’t completed the evolutionary process.”

Recently, when Ellen and I were in Phoenix, we were picked up one late Sunday afternoon by Lorenzo, an Uber driver. When Ellen received the message that he would transport us, she noted that he had given 29,488 rides.

When Lorenzo arrived, he told us we were his last passengers. Not of the day, of his Uber career. Lorenzo, an African-American who told us he used to play semi-pro basketball, said he had played six pick-up basketball games that morning, was starting to feel sleepy from doing so and thus, almost decided to cancel our ride. Wearing a cut-off t-shirt, he appeared very fit. He told us he was 6’2” and asked me to guess his age.

When I told him I wasn’t good at that, he said he was 50. I would have guessed younger. Guessing peoples’ ages in like playing The Price is Right: if you guess even one year too high, you automatically lose. Regardless, I understood, by experience, that later-life, late-day post-basketball swoon that Lorenzo was describing.

Lorenzo drove us for 40 minutes. As he did, he told us his wife had died two years earlier of lung cancer and that he was moving back to his native Hollis, Queens, near JFK Airport, where he would begin an airplane repair business. He said that, by Uber driving, he met many people and had networked his way into this new career, about which I would have liked to ask a bunch of questions.

But he spontaneously declared, “People these days are crazy.”

When I asked him why he thought so, he told us of the many drunk men he took home and the odd stuff they did. Then he told of the women he had transported who told him they used social media to find men who would pay their bills for them. He said he told these women that he worked hard for his money and they should, too. He said they responded, “I’m pretty. I deserve for someone to pay my bills.”

He blamed their attitude and station in life on the lack of a strong father figure. He told me his parents, now in their mid-seventies, have been married for over fifty years.

—

These three Black mens’ and many Caucasians I’ve met share a similarly astounded and disappointed perception of other humans. So do the Mexicans I know, including one named Andres, albeit with a different accent. “Doot, (i.e., Dude) dese people are cray-see!”

No matter their demographic, and at or near the beginning of many conversations, many people say, “The world is crazy now” or “There are so many crazy people these days.”

People’s reasons for this increasingly-heard assessment differ. One often hears this broad assertion in reaction to a news story, such as a grisly murder, especially one involving family members. Cutting off one’s sex organs is another publicly discussed manifestation of maladjustment, as is killing people who so observe. So are buying and selling human eggs and sperm. Technology, including but not limited to the Internet and AI, has enabled people to do ever weirder stuff.

For most of human history, people didn’t know about the man-bites-dog stories that happened outside their geographically-limited realm because they weren’t checking the news 24/7/365. Nonetheless, as Bob’s, Paul’s, Lorenzo’s and Andres’s comments show, aside from watching the news, people see many real-life episodes of craziness.

—

One can, and many have, posited reasons for this intensifying derangement: bad genes, substance abuse, rough childhoods, pampered childhoods, biochemical imbalances (which some link to environmental exposures), an alienating, materialistic culture and as Lorenzo observed, device and social media addiction. Each of these explanations bears consideration.

Pre-Coronamania, sociologists pointed out that modern life has alienated people from their species-being and from other people. In 2020, anxious, bored and lacking purpose, multitudes succumbed to what Mattias Desmet called “mass formation psychosis.” Buying into the anti-viral frenzy gave them a sense of purpose they had lacked.

—

I guess there have always been unhinged people. I used to think they were a small minority. Off-handedly calling someone crazy can be casual mockery or a way to summarily dismiss someone with whom you disagree.

In contrast, the unprecedented Covid response was plainly unreasonable, devoutly and widely supported and disturbingly persistent. The legions who embraced Coronamania exposed how common and consequential mental illness is. Despite our aging population, during the Mania, there were, in 2020, way too few adults in the room.

Pre-March 2020, I couldn’t have imagined that people would hide from other people because of a respiratory virus. Or that they’d obsessively wash their hands and sanitize their groceries. Or stay six feet away from other people and shout at those who didn’t. Or believe that crossing state lines threatened public health. Or that teachers who had long insisted they were “all about the kids” would keep kids, none of whom were at viral risk, home for a year and a half. Or that old people would be forced to die alone.

Or that wearing blue paper masks would block germs just as garlic repels vampires. And that some still mask up, even outdoors. Yesterday, near Haverford College, I saw a fortyish woman wearing a mask while walking, umbrella-free, in a cold, steady rain. Coronamania manifested mass-scale OCD. During that time, hundreds of millions became like the germophobic TV detective, Adrian Monk.

Had I not seen it with my own eyes, I couldn’t have imagined the mass-scale Covid freakout. A week before the nightmare began, I wouldn’t have believed any of it could happen.

—

After haranguing those who didn’t comply with the mitigation mania, the majority externalized their anxiety to others and demanded that all should inject an experimental substance to prevent an illness that had no chance of killing them, even if they “got The Virus.” Many demanded that non-vaxxers lose their jobs and medical insurance and be sent to quarantine camps.

The Coronamanic were so committed to the Vaxxism that, when they got sick after jabbing, they changed their mantra and parroted the authorities, who had already changed their story about the shots “stopping the spread” and insisted that the shots had “kept them out of the hospital.” The latter cope can be chalked up to ego protection. Egotism is a form of mental illness.

As gullibility and illogic manifested themselves in an irrational fear of a virus that killed no healthy person they knew, these traits ultimately revealed delusion. The Covidians couldn’t logically neutralize a phobia.

It’s sad that many individuals struggle with anxiety. But the anxious and fearful shouldn’t dictate calm, rational peoples’ conduct. Nor should public entities make policies and laws to mollify that chronically nervous cohort.

Pre-Scamdemic anxiety was common. But during Coronamania, it became nearly universal. Hundreds of millions of anxiety-ridden individuals couldn’t remain calm, draw on life experience, apply basic math and perform risk-benefit analyses. In view of peoples’ tendency to overreact, their failure to ask obvious questions and their consequent disregard of facts, history or logic, it’s impossible to be optimistic that humans might join forces to improve, or even sustain, social and economic conditions. Instead, Coronamania showed how easily most people are conned and how ugly an imperious, obsessive-compulsive mob can be.

—

Of course, some who embraced Covid Theater weren’t afraid. They cynically played along with the Scam because they saw money-making opportunities, political power and convenience in doing so. These vile individuals exploited the fearful and caused massive general disruption. They deserve whatever karma knocks them on the head.

But it’s impossible to unsee peoples’ Coronamania conduct. Accordingly, it’s hard to not to feel alienated from a very large segment of society. Loss of faith in the sanity and discernment of strangers I meet on trains, sidewalks and elsewhere and the attendant breakdown of long-standing relationships are massive, lasting Scamdemic legacies. These are genuine forms of “Long Covid.”