In my early twenties, pre-internet, I heard of a NYC radio station contest offering a free, week-long trip to London. You had to submit a song about London and why you wanted to go there with the show’s host. They were going to pick ten pairs of winners.

I had two friends, DD and Grange, with whom I did a lot of stuff. I told them about this contest and convinced them that we should submit an entry. We agreed that, if we won, we three would pool money for a third plane ticket and food and take turns sleeping on the hotel floor. We had low-wage jobs. And by that time, we’d done plenty that involved low-budget work-arounds.

I could play basic guitar accompaniments so we three and one of Grange’s sisters met in Grange’s mom’s dim basement on a cold Sunday afternoon and wrote a sassy, crude parody of Werewolves of London. We recorded it on a cheap cassette tape recorder. We did two takes. The whole process, including composing the lyrics, took less than an hour. We mailed the package the next morning.

They were supposed to announce the winners a week later. On the Sunday before the announcement, I went to my parents’ house for dinner. DD had an answering machine which, at the time, seemed to me silly and self-important. My phone wasn’t always ringing; if someone wanted to talk to me and I wasn’t home, they could just call again.

Given the 24-hour, global access to others over the past thirty years, I see how far out of touch I was. Some of you know that I’ve never owned a smart phone, nor even a flip phone. I prefer direct human interaction and experience to screen time. I also like having time for reflection as well as the spontaneous inconvenience of having to improvise and rely on the kindness of strangers. Besides, I don’t like carrying stuff that I might leave behind. I’ve often failed, or declined, to do what most others do.

But because I like mischief, DD’s answering machine gave me an idea.

I asked my sister-in-law to call my impromptu bandmate and leave a message that we had submitted a winning entry and that he should be near his phone on Monday morning so he could talk on the air and act surprised when he was called. She made up some name, practiced once and executed the bogus, recorded message to chirpy perfection.

Within a half hour, DD called me at my parents’ home while we were eating lunch at the dining room table. I picked up the phone and said “Hello.”

The first, excited words I heard were “Dude, we won.”

I responded, “Won what?”

He said, “The contest! The trip to London!”

I scoffed, “With that song? No way. And they’re not announcing the winners until tomorrow.”

He said, “Yeah, man! Listen to the recording I just got!”

He put his phone by his answering machine played it back for me.

I covered my mouth as I laughed and when the message ended said, “Wow! I can’t believe it! This is great! Call Grange and tell him!”

He agreed to do so and hung up the phone.

All of us at the dining room table laughed very hard. Per the old joke, I laughed until I stopped.

Truth is that I laughed so hard that my stomach hurt. Sometimes gullibility is extremely funny.

—

I’ve always been a skeptic. I don’t know if this trait is innate or was conditioned into me. As my mother used to say, the people I grew up with “told tall tales.” Some of these were boasts. Others were pranks. I got used to lies early in life. As I pointed out last week, becoming a litigator was a good match for my pre-law life experience: I take everything I hear with a grain of salt.

—-

One of last week’s readers commented that people bought the Scam because they liked the thrill of a crisis and the notion that their government was taking care of them. I partially agree with this assessment. Two years ago, I posted a story expressing the same notion using an experience my father-in-law, an Irish expat, had when he lived and labored in London during The Blitz and almost got killed by a night-time Luftwaffe bombing run. I said that bored people craved that kind of excitement and would suspend disbelief to convince themselves that they were in peril, as were Londoners during the War. It’s easy to fool people if they want to believe what you tell them.

But as I pointed out last week, it’s much harder to fool people who ask—or hear others ask—a few, obvious questions. I saw the Scamdemic from Day 1. Fundamentally, I asked: why is this virus different from all those before it? And is the social and economic harm caused by locking down worth “saving” the lives of the old and sick who would die soon, virus or no virus?

I still can’t believe that more people didn’t ask, and demand answers to, these, and other basic, similar questions. Being afraid of this virus was like going into an amusement park’s haunted house. Having a skeleton jump out from behind a door ready to swing an ax at you would be scary if it were a familiar, plausible scenario. But precedent and logic should matter: who’s ever seen a skeleton swinging an ax?

I saw bureaucrats or news anchors in the same way that I saw ax-wielding skeletons. You only believe improbable stuff if you’re willing to disregard decades of life experience, just for the Hell of it.

I still think making people hear the Scamdemic’s orchestrators badly answer basic questions would have snapped many back to reality. Though this public inquiry didn’t happen, I thought more people would ask these questions on their own. I was wrong.

The Scamdemic made me realize that many aren’t like me. It’s been a painful lesson, one that I still don’t want to accept. It’s hard to function, thinking that so many around you love to be scared and are capable of profound stupidity, even when they’re given plenty of time to think about something. During the Scamdemic, gullibility wasn’t the least bit funny.

Perhaps worse, it’s worse to live among so many who lack the integrity and humility to admit they were wrong and to apologize for the harm they caused by buying the Scamdemic and hectoring those who didn’t. They’ll only say “We couldn’t have known!” Or, like politicians, including our President, simply act like the whole thing never happened.