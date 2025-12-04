On a 2005 Saturday afternoon, my wife, Ellen, descended from our attic bedroom, quizzically displaying a rolled bundle of cash she had just discovered there. She reported that, while cleaning, she had lifted a ceramic lamp and thirty $20 bills, i.e., $600, had fallen out of the hole on the lamp base’s underside.

We both wondered how that currency got there. After reflecting for a few minutes, I solved the mystery. But before I explain how $600 got inside the lamp, I note that a few weeks later, I found another $300 in the sock drawer beneath the lamp. Added to the lamp funds, we found a total of $900, worth $1,500 today. We needed it.

—

At a mid-1999 extended-family event, I asked a cousin what he was up to. He told me he was working for a consulting firm and was busy preventing major disruption over “Y2K.” I told him I hadn’t heard that term. Even in those years, I didn’t consume much news. I had seen and heard enough lies and half-truths to believe that watching or reading the news was time unwell spent.

My cousin briefly explained that much human-sustaining infrastructure, including electric grids, water supplies, commerce and finance was computer-mediated. He asserted that, at the stroke of midnight on the coming New Year’s Eve, many of the world’s computer systems might shut down because computers might mistake the year 2000 with 1900 because both ended with two zeroes. Global chaos might ensue. We might lose electrical power and water. Airline, train and hospital equipment might fail. Banks might lose account records. Et al.

I made a face and said, “This seems dubious.”

I figured that computers fail for multiple reasons unrelated to double zeroes and that, accordingly, engineers had set up multiple redundancies to prevent any such shutdowns, regardless of their causes. Even if the computers failed, wouldn’t technicians quickly be able to manually switch systems back on?

It was extremely odd that those who were unwilling to accept even a few hours of disruption on January 1, 2000 would, throughout 2020, strongly support many months of lockdowns, travel bans and closures of churches, parks and other public places, including 18 months of public-school closings.

I was especially skeptical about Y2K because, by experience and inclination, I have a minimalist/survivalist streak. I grew up in a household where the fridge was nearly empty in the days before payday. Later, as I wandered around the US and Europe, I saw again that one didn’t need much food to survive in the short term and could find refuges and workarounds. Humans can be resilient and resourceful when they need to be. I was confident that people would survive whatever disruption widespread computer failure might present. Sheesh, a few decades before 1999, there were no computers.

—-

By 2020, I had lived through multiple other doomsday prophecies. In my New York Metro Area elementary school, we had done nuclear attack drills in which we evacuated our classroom and sat on the windowless, dark-brown-tiled hallway’s floor. Even at that age, I wondered how hunkering down in that tight space would protect us from a nuclear blast’s force or the subsequent firestorms and radiation. But hey, if it just saved one life…

In the mid-1970s, car drivers waited in long queues to buy gasoline. There was talk that, even if this “Energy Crisis” passed, the US would soon run out of fuel and be plunged into coldness and hunger. But there haven’t been gasoline lines since then. And for the past fifteen years, the US has exported mega quantities of crude oil.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, big chunks of nearby New York City were being burned down by insurance and slumlord-funded arsonists. News commentators and politicians suggested that such destruction and desolation would spread across urban America. Instead, nearly all of NYC’s scorched, crumbling neighborhoods have long-since been rebuilt, albeit with less elegance. Same as in other cities.

Concurrently, a growing hole in the ozone layer was going to fry human skin and eyes. That threat was easily neutralized by cutting CFC production.

Following September 11, 2001, many predicted that non-stop Islamic terrorism would kill legions of Americans. Subsequently, such events have been few and far between.

For the past two decades, many asserted that global warming and climate change would trigger a cascading environmental collapse, withering farm crops and inundating coastal cities as ice caps calved and billions of humans lived in superheated misery. Yet, a few weeks ago, the geeky, creepy vaxx-pusher Bill Gates belatedly acknowledged that climate change wouldn’t wipe out humanity.

There were even multiple apocalyptic viral scares. In the 1980s-90s, AIDS was supposed to kill many millions worldwide, irrespective of sexual identity. In various winters, flu strains were said to be extraordinarily perilous. Despite the alarmism, everyone I knew, including non-ambulatory octogenarians and nonagenarians, survived.

Cumulatively, I heard so much end-of-the-world talk that I became numb to it.

Many people have a bigger appetite for sensationalism and doom than I do. Each day they read the papers or tune into the news, perversely hoping to hear/see reports of calamity and breakdown. They comment excitedly, sometimes even giddily, about any hint of catastrophe. Newspeople have always been happy to fulfill this market-driven demand for social or economic collapse. It built viewer/readership.

—

Even though, in December 1999, I doubted that a Y2K meltdown would occur, I went to an ATM late that month and withdrew $300 on three consecutive days and stowed those dollars in our attic lamp and sock drawer. We also had enough canned beans and tuna in our basement to sustain us for at least a month. But that was always true because Ellen stocks up and saves during the grocery store specials. I didn’t bother storing potable water because I knew that if I needed it, I could draw it from a local river—a few drops of bleach disinfect a gallon—and collect rainwater or snow melt.

While I didn’t consider Y2K chaos a serious possibility, because I don’t know much about computers and because it was easy to do so, I withdrew and hid $900 in emergency funds. And for five years, I forgot that I had done so.

—

In contrast to computers, I know much more about history, biology and human health. From the moment I heard of “Shelter in Place Orders” in March 2020, I asked “Why, other than political opportunism and work avoidance, is anyone supporting this? Why would the worst virus in history suddenly emerge?” If, as no one was saying at the time, the “novel virus” was derived from gain-of-function research or was a manufactured bioweapon, it wasn’t a very effective one; at worst, it was only killing a tiny fraction of very old, very sick people. There was no health-based reason for humans to hide from other humans. And the social, psychological and economic costs of doing so were predictably beyond astronomical.

Many tens of millions of Americans had lived through the faux apocalypses that I listed above. I couldn’t believe they were buying so resolutely into Coronamania. I still can scarcely believe it.

—

Many called the Y2K “the millennial bug.” As gnats are drawn to light, people love to fear invisible things that come out of nowhere to get them. These imagined threats are The Boogeyman for grown-ups. Or at least for those who have reached their full height.

Unsurprisingly, the Y2K damage turned out to be laughably trivial. A few newborns had birthdates recorded as 1900, instead of 2000. Some parking tickets were similarly backdated. A few who rented videos were unfairly charged late fees when their movies were erroneously deemed 100 years overdue. Some traffic lights and cash registers malfunctioned for a few minutes or hours. Stuff like that. New Year’s Eve drinking binges caused much more damage.

Those who profited from Y2K consulting fees absurdly argued that their timely interventions prevented meltdowns. Yet there weren’t significant differences in Y2K outcomes between the nations, e.g., South Korea, Russia and Italy and businesses and school systems that didn’t intervene aggressively and those that did.

Similarly, public health bureaucrats continue to claim that their lockdowns, mask mandates and shots saved millions of lives, even though Covid death rates in Sweden and African nations that didn’t intervene aggressively and at length were lower than death rates in nations that applied a much heavier “mitigation” hand. Covid-sickened mask wearers and shot takers routinely, ridiculously insisted that their shots “kept them out of the hospital.”

During both Y2K, post 9/11 and the Scamdemic, experts and consultants sought to justify their existence. Doing so boosted their egos and financial holdings. Most latter-day Americans got nothing from the Covid gravy train except two “stimulus,” hush money checks. While wildly profligate, the $574 billion spent on Y2K was a tiny fraction of the mega-inflationary $8-plus trillion wasted on Corona theater.

Building panic and insisting that the masses obey also conferred upon bureaucrats richly undeserved prestige and sociopolitical power. By engaging in long-term demagoguery, the Y2K, anti-terrorist security and climate change profiteers also sought to build future business, often in partnerships with governments and universities. During Y2K, for example, computer consultants predicted 2010, 2028 and 2032 problems similar to those “fixed” in 2020.

Analogously, the Covid bureaucrats disingenuously and repugnantly stress the need to fund protection against the next Pandemic.

—

Unlike the above examples of pseudo-apocalypses, the more serious threats to human welfare and happiness don’t entail cataclysm and near-term mass death. Rather, these are incremental, frog-in-gradually-warming-stove-water phenomena that intensify by degrees, such that the media doesn’t much cover, and the public doesn’t much notice, these trends. These include: dysfunctional internet/social media culture, a swelling surveillance and censorship complex, job-killing AI, reproductive technology/human design, degradation of water, soil and animal habitat, psych med and other substance abuse, ceaseless inflation from relentless money printing, and immigration-driven balkanization of Western nations. In their gradualness and psychological manifestations, these trends resemble Brave New World and 1984 more closely than they resemble nuclear exchanges or infectious disease plagues. Oppression, boredom and alienation, like fog, come in on cat’s feet.

The government and media distract the public from these creeping trends by predicting meltdowns with mass casualties. A panicky, misinformed public takes the bait and zealously supports the societal managers’ money and power-grabbing schemes. Such fearful gullibility enabled and sustained Coronamania.

All of the Covophobia has been especially strange in a society in which tens of millions have sung heartily along with lyrics like, “I am strong, I am invincible,” “I will survive,” “Ain’t no stoppin’ us now” and “The sun will come out, tomorrow. Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow, there’ll be sun!”

When it came down to it, most people weren’t so mentally tough after all.