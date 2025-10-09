Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Kathy Miller
12h

I live in a 55 and older community and was one of the extremely few who didn’t buy into ALL of it, initially I expressed this position in multiple ways and venues. As a result of my thoughts, I was excommunicated and blacklisted from the community at large. Neighbors, who I had considered friends, not only stopped speaking to me, they stopped “seeing” me. It was if I never existed, and this has continued to this day. I recently moved to a new neighborhood, because the cloud I was living under became too dark. Thank the good Lord, the light is slowly coming back into my life.

Kelly Reardon
12hEdited

So insightful and so spot-on...

THANK YOU, Mark!

My husband and I owned a martial arts school in Los Angeles at the start of the "pandemic" (at the time, my husband had been teaching from that same location for over 30 years). We were harassed and threatened by city "authorities" for trying to conduct zoom "classes" from an empty school...

Later, when we tried to keep our business going by teaching at a local park, the park "authorities" called the police on our class of kids...they sent 4 SUVs, with 2 sheriffs in each, for a total of 8 sheriffs to the park to stop our class of 12 kids from exercising...

There were others in the park that day who were picnicking together, or walking dogs, or playing frisbee together...there was also a personal trainer who was working with clients...

When we asked why we were being singled out, the sheriffs told us it was because we were "organized" (karate uniforms and the kids in line). The sheriffs and park "authorities" did not appreciate my husband's offer for us to take off the uniforms and scatter the kids around the park to conduct our "class"...

We lost our business/livelihood, and the community lost a martial arts school that focused on fitness and self defense. We taught karate, jiu-jitsu, self defense (including women's self defense), bully defense, discipline/self control, fitness and philosophy to toddlers as young as 3 years old, kids, and adults...

We escaped the utter lunacy of Los Angeles, and moved across the country to be closer to my family...who then ostracized us when they realized that we were NEVER going to take the modified mRNA-LNP transfection injections (and because I repeatedly pleaded with them to look at the info that I was sending to them about the predictable immune system attack response to injecting something into their bodies that induced their own cells to produce non-self proteins).

To this day, members of my family (many of whom are now struggling with new health issues including new cancers, weird neurological symptoms, repeated infections, new/worsening autoimmune diseases, and more...) still believe that it was/is ok that we (the "COVID unvaxxed") were threatened, dehumanized, demonized, and abused by governmental "authorities", "public health" agencies, and the Big pHARMa captured "mainstream" media...

I am no longer in contact with most of my family members...

