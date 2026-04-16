Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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MDskeptic's avatar
MDskeptic
1d

Damned well remember when DiBlasio pulled all the hoops off all the public courts and put wicker slats and yellow tape encircling all the children's jungle gyms. How I despised that man. In the wee hours I took long walks ripping up the "six feet" plastic warning signs and tearing down the yellow tape. I couldn't replace the hoops though. Scumbags all.

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Notch Johnson's avatar
Notch Johnson
1d

"Perhaps the previously skeptical Covophobes forgot to semi-annually replace their bullshit detectors’ batteries in late 2019." - best line in this piece!

It saddens me to this day how so many could not (or refused to) see the inconsistencies in the official covid narrative and rules. It taught me that a large percentage of people prefer the easy route of blindly believing authority figures and going along with the herd, vice some critical thinking and considering alternative viewpoints. Like we were living in some enlightened age where governments, media, and health authorities would never lie about a pandemic and knew what was best for everyone. Yeah, right...

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