Several lunch hours/week for 25 years, I played basketball in the second-floor gym of the elegant, century-old, brick-faced, marble-staired Y in central Trenton, New Jersey. In the latter part of those years, the adjacent block became an open and notorious heroin market. Several people, including a clean, sober and very decent man I knew, were killed there on a stretch of sidewalk I traversed each time I went to the Y.

Office workers formed the bulk of the noontime hoops crowd, which varied daily from three to twenty men between ages 20-50. Word of these sessions got out. Over the years, many dozens of neighborhood residents joined many dozens of white-collar ballers in full-court-on-a-short-court, typically 4-on-4, games. There were many good players. I could tell a bunch of stories about this cast of characters and of various neighborhood occurrences. I did some of that in a well-liked 2022 post.

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-high-cost-of-living-in-fear

To gain admission to the block-long building, we displayed our paper membership cards at the first floor’s main desk. Thereafter, we changed into t-shirts and shorts in the tiny, austere locker room before heading up a steep flight of stairs to the court, which the sun illuminated through the tall windows of the gym’s narrow balcony.

Those not willing or able to pay the low membership fee could, and often did, sneak in via the gym’s side door, which was accessible from a fire escape in the alley that adjoined the Y’s five-story homeless shelter. On any given day, you never knew which office workers would show up or which neighborhood residents would climb the fire escape and jump in the games. We learned each other’s first names and got along.

One day, after entering legitimately and customarily changing quickly, three white-collar regulars, namely Joe, Bobby and Jack, in their early forties as I was, joined me as we climbed the indoor stairs to the gym. When we entered, we saw four unfamiliar, fit males in their early twenties: three of them black and one Puerto Rican, who had already entered via the fire escape. At the far side of the floor, they took turns flashily handling and shooting a shared ball. Two of the four were about 6’3” and could dunk. They and the shorter two moved with athletic twitch and coordination.

In order to finish three games to eleven, by ones, in fifty minutes, we regulars warmed up quickly. After taking a few shots, we invited the youngstas to play in games with us. I stated the house protocol, “First four to make a foul shot are a team.”

Their biggest guy sneered and said, cockily, “Nah, we gonna play you!”

This arrangement didn’t faze the office crew. We had each been around the basketball block a few times and our skillsets complemented each other. I figured we’d compete and casually replied, “OK, let’s go.'“

As our team’s designee made a preliminary foul shot, we got the ball to start Game 1. I brought it up the floor on angles, as I usually do, toward the basket our opponents defended. We passed it three or four times, the last time to Jack on a baseline backdoor cut. He sprang off two feet and banked the ball in.

The youngstas came down to our end, shot and missed. Bobby snatched the rebound and passed it to me. I brought it forward and passed it to Joe, who made a line-drive twenty-footer.

Our foes brought the ball down again and threw a pass, which I stole. Sometimes I can see the future. We went the other way and scored again.

They came back down. One of their big guys dribbled the ball off his foot. I missed a shot but Bobby got the ‘bound and promptly put the ball in the basket.

Or something very much like the foregoing.

Surprised by our competence and flustered by their errors, the locals played frantically and self-destructively. We won the first game handily.

With thirty-second breaks between games, the second and third were remarkably similar. While the youngbloods’ play improved, we forty-somethings shared the ball, made shots and defended and rebounded conscientiously. We won Games 2 and 3 by at least three buckets.

Nonetheless, I had to give the boyz credit. Though their frustration triggered some mistakes and self-directed profanity, they didn’t call cheesy fouls or play chippy.

When the third game ended, Joe, Bobby and Jack bolted, as usual, down the stairs to the locker room so that after showering, they could hustle back to their offices.

I always cooled down on the gym floor for a few minutes. I typically took only a thirty-second shower—hot water was scarce—and knew from experience that if I didn’t allow my body temperature to drop a little, I’d continue, post-shower, to sweat in my clean, starched white shirt on my walk back to office, especially in the summer heat.

As I began to stretch near the gym’s door, the tallest of our opponents, who were clustered at the far end of the floor, exclaimed exasperatedly to his peers: “Old guys! We lost to f-king old guys!”

I think there was an unstated racial dimension to his disappointment.

Be that as it may, when I went down the stairs to the locker room, I told Joe, Bobby and Jack what the angry young man had said. They LOL’d.

Hey, 44 isn’t that old.

—

In the twenty-four years since, I’ve continued to play basketball with younger males. Until Rutgers closed during 2020-21, between ages 57-62 I played full-court games with undergrads at RU’s five gyms. When, following a Scamdemic hiatus, the gyms reopened with a vaxx requirement, I found my own way to sneak in, using a surplus ID provided by a student who worked for me at the gardens. It worked until the ID expired at the academic year’s end.

In 2023, I learned that a new Y, which required no jabs, had opened in nearby Piscataway. I’ve been playing there for almost three years. I did so again this morning. I’m not proud of my b-ball longevity as much as I’m grateful for it.

I could tell many funny stories of things young guys have said and done to me before, during or after games: nicknames, high-fives, chest-bumps, “respect” gestures, etc. The comments other players make when they run alongside you up the court often make you laugh. These resemble a folk singer’s wisecracks during or between songs: every such joke is twice as funny as it would be across a dinner table.

As you get older, others’ athletic expectations of you diminish. Thus, it’s easy to play better than others think you will. When these later-life games ended and the younger people approached me and expressed surprise that I could keep up and make plays, I said, “Thanks. I don’t come here to embarrass myself.”

Over the past fifty-plus years, I’ve played basketball with and against many guys bigger and/or better than I was. But none of my roughly-same-aged peers from that era play anymore. Their beat-up bodies don’t allow it. The same thing happens to athletes who over-train or focus solely on one sport and to ballet dancers.

—

My face reveals my age. When I play, people often ask me how old I am and/or how I can still move as I do. Though I don’t mention this to them, I’m drug/med free, drink little alcohol and eat sensibly, though unconventionally. I’ve weighed the same for decades.

I’ve also been lucky. I’ve broken some bones but haven’t torn any ligament, tendon or cartilage such that I’ve had a leg or arm cut into, repaired and sewn back together. And as the 10,000 Maniacs song says, my back is sturdy and strong. I tell myself this as an affirmation. It helps to believe in your body’s intrinsic soundness, vitality and healing power.

I tell those who ask how I can still run and jump, pain-free, only this: I’ve mixed activity with rest.

I like, but don’t love, basketball. I seldom watch it. The three-point shot has disfigured the game. Much of the reason I still play is that doing so distracts me from an alienating world and personal concerns and enables me to hang out with other males, including those who don’t look like me. Many of the younger P’way Y guys are warm and funny and encourage me to shoot more often, even when I don’t deserve it.

I’ve always had non-basketball interests. During winters, for example, I’ve played ice hockey or just skated. Skating involves a different, lower-impact set of motions than does basketball. Growing up, I played football each autumn. In the winters, basketball. In the spring, baseball. And in the summer, I swam.

I’ve long included what a pro boxer I knew called “active rest” or “non-zero” days, i.e., being in motion but not exerting myself. Plus, I like to read, play music and hang out with family and people who don’t play sports. Thus, I’ve had reasons to skip basketball for days, weeks or even months at a time. Alternating activities and having a lazy streak has saved wear and tear.

In contrast, the guys I knew who were better hoopers than I was loved basketball and played it exclusively and excessively, perhaps because the game rewarded them more in the near-term than it rewarded me. Or others demanded more of them than they demanded from me.

In all aspects of life, there’s not only such a thing as trying too hard; trying too hard is, by definition, not only wasteful but destructive. Moderation is good. Less can be more.

—

Ostensible Public Health experts and the media sold the extreme, unprecedented Covid response as a smart, well-intended public health intervention. They were lying through their teeth.

Pre-2020, Public Health bureaucrats who had, while fantasizing and strategizing about the prospect of a highly lethal global pandemic—though there hadn’t ever been one in the modern era and the Spanish Flu was opportunisitically exaggerated in March 2020 to sell the Covid Scam—expressly ruled out lockdowns and school closures because they knew these would cause far greater harm than any virus could.

Yet, in March, 2020, this logical, war-gamed rejection of lockdowns was expediently forgotten. Instead of the long-standing, low-key approach to a virus, i.e., living normally and staying home when sick, Public Health officials terrorized, sequestered, masked and asymptomatically-tested a majority-naive public. The extreme, extensive, talismanic nature of the Coronamaniacs’ anti-viral measures should have tipped off everyone to the Scam.

Detectives say that the more details a suspect provides during interrogation, the more likely it is that s/he’s lying. When suspects elaborate too much, they reveal a forced effort to cover their tracks. In many contexts, liars strive to overwhelm people with details in order to distract then from damning, contrary, core evidence. This is a common sales and litigation tactic. Adding details often creates inconsistencies that reveal illogic and lies.

Coronamania’s orchestrators tried way too hard to sell the Covid Scam. They prescribed a wide array of micro-managed measures to make it look as if they had cleverly left no stone unturned in their effort to “crush” this “novel virus.” For example, they disinfected subway cars (though almost no one was riding and surface transmission had been debunked), mandated masks (though even the flimsiest face coverings were acceptable and you could lower your mask when you ate in restaurants but not while you talked before or after a meal), tested the asymptomatic (which had never been done, and the PCR tests delivered 90% false positives), banned interstate travel (even though such political boundaries were virally arbitrary and states had very similar infection rates), imposed curfews (as if viruses became especially mischievous late at night), banned singing (hey, no fun allowed anywhere when a fraction of nursing home residents were dying) and painted six-foot circles on asphalt (because viruses don’t travel seven feet), et al. There seemed to be no viral-crushing gimmick that the shameless Scamdemicians didn’t throw at the public.

While these interventions conned most into believing an apocalyptic narrative, these ridiculously comprehensive “mitigation measures” bespoke their own absurdity to anyone who thought about these just a little. Even from the outset, these “mitigation measures” were so batshit—or maybe pangolinshit, the experts were unsure—crazy that these should have triggered the proudly-self-proclaimed “bullshit detectors” of even those who knew nothing about microbiology or human health. Instead, the gullible, Covophobic mob angrily doubled down on the viral charade, hectoring scofflaws and calling the police on neighbors who hosted barbecues or shared Christmas dinners with extended family. Perhaps the previously skeptical Covophobes forgot to semi-annually replace their bullshit detectors’ batteries in late 2019.

For its part, the Pharma-sponsored media fearmongered 24/7/365 by displaying morgue truck images and case and death tickers. If millions of otherwise healthy, non-old people were dying from The Virus, why didn’t I know any of them? My friend’s 87-year-old father-in-law, already hospitalized with Stage 4 cancer, was counted as having “died of Covid.”

Statistics keepers, we see what you did there.

—

Just as playing basketball too frequently and to the exclusion of alternative activities beats up human knees, feet, ankles, hips and backs, obsessively overreactive lockdowns, school closures and expenditures of trillions of dollars on masks, tests and trillions of “Covid Relief” subsidies for the already rich and everyone else caused terrible, eminently avoidable and permanent psychological, social and economic injuries.

As the “mitigation measures” exponentially worsened health, these and the shots should more accurately have been labeled “aggravation measures.” Or, given the terminal despair caused by isolation, “grandpa killers.”

—

Throughout the Scamdemic, government officials repeatedly told people they were taking these extreme measures to “keep everyone safe!” When those who supported these measures belatedly began to perceive the damage caused, many alibi-ed that “We didn’t know” the proper response to a “novel virus.”

This was ludicrous. To begin with, Euro and maritime data clearly revealed, in February 2020, that nearly everyone was safe, even if infected. Moreover, none of the mitigation could have stopped the spread of yet another respiratory virus. Humans have always swum in a sea of microbes. There are immune systems for that.

And if needed, Vitamins C and D, ionophores, steroids and low-cost pharmaceuticals to deal with bacterial sequelae.

To block obvious questions about Coronamania, governments and media also aggressively censored those who tried to expose the Scam.

Public Health officials should have allowed the Covid skeptics to take whatever supposed risks they wanted. Those who naively believed they were shielding themselves by “Following the Science” shouldn’t have feared the non-hiders, non-maskers and anti-vaxxers. Seeing Covid scofflaws live normally and healthily would have further exposed the Scam. Thus, the government overreached everyone. Most meekly complied.

I, and others, disobeyed the mitigation measures whenever we could. But we couldn’t enter closed buildings, including gyms, or play basketball in parks whose rims were removed. The Coronamania hoops moratorium was way too long even for me. I missed the games and the fellowship more than I ever had. For me and everyone who likes human contact, the time and opportunities lost during Covid theater are gone forever.

And except for those who got extra-large amounts of Covid-contrived cash, all of us are permanently 30% poorer than we were before the Covid spending binge. The majority who enthusiastically supported the Covid potlatch should have foreseen that irreversible inflation and economic stratification would ensue. When their money runs short, these people will, but shouldn’t, complain. Instead, they should recall how strongly they supported Coronamania and how happy they were to get paid to do nothing.

Public Health officials, the media and politicians convinced most of a naive public that all must go to extremes to attempt to crush a virus that didn’t endanger remotely healthy people. But as with playing too much basketball, a chill response to a virus would have been far less damaging. Like overactive basketballers who’ve worn out their bodies, anti-viral zealots have wrecked not only billions of peoples’ past six years but also their futures.