Last week, Ellen and I took a ten-day road-trip with stops in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York State. During that time, the New Jersey (home) temperature topped 100 and some heavy storms blew in. In contrast, where we were, it was dry, breezy and below 85. We shared time with my brothers and sister who live up north and walked in woods, swam in lakes and immersed in streams.

We also visited readers who were great hosts. We stayed overnight at the lovely, vintage lake house of warm, astute Susie and Gary and went night swimming. During dinner and breakfast, we discussed many topics, especially family. They told us of their son who lost a job he loved because he declined the shots. They also told us about their daughter who finessed a jab exemption and lived in a tiny, off-the-grid Vermont house, even through the long, cold winters and that she had hiked, in thirty days, the 270-mile Green, Mountainous Vermont Trail, which runs from the state’s northern to its southern border. Barefoot. This was the most incredible thing I’ve heard since governments said we should hide from each other over a virus and most people went along with it.

When I meet with such readers as Susie and Gary, and Jim and Tina in the Hudson Valley, they invariably describe how decades-long friends cut off communication with them when they declined the shots. The shot-shunned still can’t believe how hostile and unwilling to discuss this subject the injectors were. For me, such relationships ended earlier, when the lockdowns began, because I told anyone who would listen that hiding from other people was silly, inhuman, counterproductive and deeply destructive. By the time the injecting started, most old friends hadn’t spoken to me for nine months. I made new ones.

I still don’t understand the hiders’/maskers’/vaxxers’ hate. If they believed these measures protected them, why did they care if others declined to follow suit? They should have simultaneously felt bulletproof and happy that The Deadly Virus would kill off stupid skeptics like us.

Of course, it didn’t work out that way. Unmasked, uninjected Ellen, I and our few unsequestered, un-face-covered, unjabbed friends have been fine. In contrast, every injector I knew got sick multiple times. Or worse. All of the 16 people I’ve known who have died since early 2021 had been injected. I’m not saying the shots killed all these people; each was over 60 and some were over 90. But the shots didn’t save their lives. And some of these deaths occurred shortly after injection.

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When people travel, they become more observant than when they’re in familiar territory. During this recent trip, I saw various vestiges of Coronamania.

In some grocery and health food (?!) stores, the cashiers wore masks. The grocery stores displayed signs that said, “BE PREPARED TO TRAVEL. GET VACCINATED HERE.”

As if leaving home unjabbed imperiled either the traveler or the residents of the visited state or country.

When, just west of Massena, NY, we briefly, inadvertently crossed into Canada, Ellen’s phone pinged. Her provider messaged her that being in another country would trigger roaming charges.

This reminded me of stories people told me of their phone pinging the moment they entered other states during the Scamdemic’s interstate travel bans. It still astounds me that some governors pretended they could restrict interstate travel and, worse, that some people took these restrictions seriously, either legally or as a public health measure.

Recalling both the interstate and international travel bans, I wondered what people who feared being in contact with unfamiliar, germy people from, or in, other states think about their government’s current tourism ads seeking to attract microbe-carrying visitors from other states or nations. It’s almost as if tourist-seeking advertisers are admitting that the travel bans and by extension, all the other mitigation and the shots, were complete bullshit.

Come on, just say it. It’s long overdue.

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While camping in state parks near other people, one smells and inhales smoke from campers burning wood, even on days when it’s 80 degrees and on nights when it’s over 60. Some say burning wood is just what campers do and it makes them happy. The couple nearest us said nothing to each other for the five daylight and nighttime hours they added logs to the fire. They didn’t seem happy.

Others say it’s anti-freedom to oppose campfires. But wood burners pollute the air of those around them. It’s odd to travel from my high-density region to the countryside and find the rural air distinctly worse.

Also, as with viruses, people misgauge wood smoke’s risk. Its nanoparticles are more carcinogenic than tobacco smoke and damage vascular linings that many take statins to ostensibly protect. In contrast, while viruses are said to be ubiquitous, legions pull out all stops in a futile effort to block exposure to these and other microbes that won’t lastingly harm remotely healthy people.

I sent a message to the State Park website complaining about the acrid campground air. A staffer emailed me that it derived from Canadian wildfires. Those fires didn’t occur until a week after we got home. Government officials make stuff up and think you believe them.

Regarding the Canadian fires, instead of squandering hundreds of billions of weak Canadian dollars on the Covid response and persecuting and prosecuting protesting truckers, Canada could have better spent some of that money managing their forests.

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To “Stop the Spread,” New York State Parks disallowed camping in 2020. In 2021, they gave free two-day passes (total value: $12-$20) to anyone agreeing to inject on the spot. Officials thought some people were very easily bought. Vaxxers also were automatically entered into a $5 million lottery.

Governmental Covid hucksterism was unbelievable. Maybe someday we’ll look back on this and it will all seem pathetically funny. But probably just pathetic.

Though it costs $40 for a NY State tent site, we got to camp for free in one such park. We arrived at 6 PM and the office was closed. When I went to pay the next morning, the ranger said, “Nah, don’t worry about it. The computer is broken.”

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For the first time, Ellen and I “glamped” (a portmanteau for glamour camping) for two nights in Northeastern Vermont. She found this place, last-minute, on her smartphone—credit where credit is due—via Air BnB.

We liked it. The sturdy 8 x 10 x eight-foot-high foot tent was mounted on a platform of 2 x 8s and contained a queen-sized bed. We were surrounded by verdant rolling hills and woods but were only 75 yards from an airy, stylish, all-wood, exposed joists, high-ceiling-ed shared space/repurposed distillery with two showers, a live-edge kitchen counter and dinner table, board games, comfortable reading chairs and a big screen TV. The welcoming and friendly owner left fresh-picked strawberries out for us. We fed watermelon chunks, plus other leftovers to the biggest dog we had ever seen. His owner said the chill canine weighed 195 pounds.

Several times, as we walked the multi-acre grounds, a pair of unfenced, riderless, snorting, neighing horses galloped right past us.

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When we swam in the refreshing St. Lawrence River, the water was crystal clear. It’s been clarified by zebra mussels released from Russian freight ships’ ballast water. While the water looked great, appearances can be deceiving. Aside from blocking water lines, zebra mussels siphon plankton from the water. Excessive filtration disrupts local food webs because it starves plankton eaters and, by increasing water clarity, makes it easier for visual predators to hunt.

Similarly, despite spending much time outside, hiking and camping, we noticed very few insects during the trip. Insect populations have dropped sharply over the past twenty-five years. Flying insect biomass is said to have diminished by seventy-five percent in many places. Although bugs annoy people, they’re essential ecosystem members. They serve as meals for birds and fish, pollinate plants that humans eat and decompose trees, leaves, garbage and excrement, cycling the nutrients therein.

Many attribute insects’ decline to artificial light, deforestation and insecticide—especially neonicotinoid—use. Pesticide makers are, like Pharma companies, political and media funders. And just as humans have wiped out their microbiomes via antibiotics and poor eating, clearing forests has lessened insect habitat. Nature doesn’t function well when it’s sterilized.

The idea that a society should kill off all bugs with fly swatters, cans of Raid and municipal fumigation trucks to thwart diseases caused by, e.g., the West Nile Virus resembles the mistaken notion that we should lock down and mass inject to eliminate viruses. This annihilative approach is distinctly impractical and harmful. A Bugpocalypse could be more catastrophic for humans than the Covid response.

New York State also contains many windmill turbines. Each year, their giant blades suck in and bludgeon to death hundreds of thousands of migratory birds.

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In summer, people expose more of their flesh. As they do, one can’t help but notice how many “rock” tattoos. It’s odd that while thirty years ago one almost never saw an inked-up body, nearly half of Millennial and Gen Z Americans are now tattooed. People should be free to get jabbed with needles, or not. You do you.

But the tendency to go along with the crowd largely explains Covid compliance. People freaked out about The Virus because doing so was fashionable. And for those who preferred not to take the Covid shots, there were government mandates.

As I’ve long noticed peers’ influence on behavior, I should have expected the Coronamanic tendency to stampede with the herd. I didn’t foresee this because I consume very little news and thus, failed to see how propagandistic the Scamdemic media was. Additionally, such widespread gullibility and passivity surprised me.

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On several days, to manage our sun time, Ellen and I went to public libraries or bookstores at midday. Many librarians and bookstore staff still wear masks. When I was growing up, librarians were friendly, matronly, well-adjusted women. Uptalking, nose-pierced, pink-haired individuals have largely replaced them. And that’s just the males.

In the elegant, 1871 St. Johnsbury Athenaeum/library, I skimmed a copy of the most recent Rolling Stone. The author of one article about the pathetic state of the nation breezily recited the trope that Trump’s “pandemic” mismanagement had killed over a million people. Yes, Trump and Congress blew it by deferring to Birx and Fauci and funding the lockdowns. But The Virus didn’t kill anywhere near a million people. For those who believe government stats, most Covid deaths occurred during Biden’s viral reign of terror. Besides, when did Rolling Stone’s editors and readers start caring about old people dying?

When the media still opportunistically sells the mass viral-death myth, why should I stop talking about Coronamania? The relentless, shifting infectious disease hysteria and criticism of RFK and MAHA are efforts to simultaneously attack Trump and promote Pharma products and the mislabeled “expert” class. The problem with MAHA isn’t that it’s challenging the medical and public health orthodoxy, it’s that it’s not doing so comprehensively.

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One afternoon, we rented a kayak to paddle in Vermont’s “Northeast Kingdom’s” vast, deep Lake Willoughby, with its 2,000-foot fjord-like cliffs along its east and west sides. I thanked the proprietor for running his business so we could enjoy gliding across the surface of that pretty place. I neglected to ask if he was open in 2020 or 2021. I thought that because recreation was important, he should have been classified as an “essential worker.” If he had been open then, I suspect I would have seen some masked kayakers paddling across this grand expanse. From speaking with Vermonters, I know many swallowed Coronamania hook, line and sinker. Doing so was “progressive.”

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One night, we slept along the western bank of the 12-mile-wide, 120-mile-long Lake Champlain’s western shore. I awoke at dawn and swam, alone and in an unauthorized area, as the sun rose across the choppy water and over Vermont’s mountains. Fifty yards offshore, I intermittently looked back at the windblown trees adjoining the narrow, deserted beach. It reminded me of Nicaragua’s forested, unguarded Pacific Coast beaches. Such places are slices of Heaven.

That, and other, time in the woods and water on this trip reflected life during the past six and one-third years. I’ve remained angry about the Scamdemic and all the damage it’s caused. But I’ve continually carved out time for fun, tranquility and transgression while millions anxiously, opportunistically or passively complied with nonsense. The best revenge has been living well. Though redemption has been far from complete. And so many, especially the young, lacked my options and will never get the stolen time back.



