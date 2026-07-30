Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
2d

Classic Mark Oshinskie! Entertaining stories and reflections on the plandemonium.

Reply
Share
San's avatar
San
2d

This was a good read. Thank you. Appreciate your input & healthy views.

Thankful also that you had an amazing trip.

(One side note - I now refer to the pathetic “wind farms” - propagated term by Google & other entities as “wind turbines”. I, personally refuse to give them the wonderful label of “farms”. No criticism here, just my personal preference ag the faulty, misguided new green agenda propaganda.)

But that is a whole other topic!

Reply
Share
2 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Oshinskie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture