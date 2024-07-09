Yesterday, as I’ve done dozens of times, I spoke—long-distance, as we used to say—with a reader on an island in Howe Sound, British Columbia. She told me the sun was setting there. It was near midnight where I live.

I enjoy such exchanges and have, in addition, met more than a dozen readers for walks or long meals. I’m looking forward to a visitor from Hungary later this month.

I should write a post explaining what readers/commenters have meant to me during the past three years and how I wish I had known you in 2020. Though I doubt that words could fully express my gratitude or capture your importance and the sense of kinship I feel with you.

My wife, Ellen, and I are traveling to Minnesota for eight days sometime between August 2 and 22. We hope it will be cooler there than in New Jersey.

There’s literally nothing worth stealing while we’re gone. Instead of having stuff, we’ve done stuff. One of my adult kids said to Ellen and me, “You didn’t buy things for us, you did things with us.”

We did buy them some stuff. But nothing extravagant. And we did share much time.

Though if you did break into my house, you could steal some of the two dozen remaining copies of my book Dispatches from a Scamdemic in a box in the corner of the living room floor. Or you could save yourselves the trip and just mail order one. Or better still, wait until you know I’m home and stop by. I love when people do that. Some of you have said you’ll visit but haven’t. You know who you are.

Though Ellen and I usually travel without making reservations, we’ve already booked all of our lodging for this trip. But if anyone/couple wants to hang out/dine with Ellen and me for a few hours in either Minneapolis or Duluth, please contact me at forecheck32 at g mail and we’ll see if we can set up a day/time that works. Ellen is as nice a person as there is. No one says that about me. But I’m funnier than she is.

Also, if you want one of the t-shirts pictured below, I still have a few women’s Medium and one or two men’s XL left. I could have more printed if there’s enough demand. I wear mine every time I’m in crowded settings. People often approach me and tell me they never vaxxed and/or that they saw the Scam early on. This pleases me.

Others make frowny faces but say nothing. This also pleases me, in a different way.

Whether we meet or we don’t, please continue to resist and speak out. I’ll keep on mentioning the Covid overreaction, whether people like it or not.

But there are also other things to discuss and stories and goodwill to share.