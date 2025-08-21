Dispatches from a Scamdemic

User's avatar
Bettina's avatar
Bettina
1d

Meant to add ....glad you're still wearing the t-shirt and provoking conversations because we all know they are going to try again and it's important that those who questioned nothing maybe ask a couple of questions at least next time! You're showing the way 👏🏻

Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
1d

You made mention of the toll on children kept out of school for many months. Around the MD suburbs of DC, I think it was at least 18 months, and possibly 2 years. I don't have kids in school anymore, but I did befriend several neighbors with school-age children during COVID, as we were all stuck at home, so I hear things. I also am friends with teachers, and I worked in the schools when my own children were young.

What I just learned, which maybe others already have known about for quite some time, is so troubling: While this data will certainly vary from school to school, district to district, overall what is showing up more and more (in other words, be on the lookout for this) is a disappearance of "average" students. Used to be, a normal distribution curve would have the largest number of students scores in the middle hump. But in some cases I recently viewed, there are now two curves -- a much larger group than in the past who are at the lower end (their own bell curve), and a group at the higher end (another curve), with a big dip in the middle.

Speculations I've heard about this are the cohort that is currently in middle school and high school include a very large number of children who -- for a variety of reasons -- have not recovered from the lack of mastering basics (reading, math) and are just being pushed along, and are now so out of their depth that they are not succeeding in pulling themselves out (or not receiving appropriate remedial instruction). The other group at the higher end is recovering and doing as expected; these fortunate middle and high schoolers likely had less lockdown, less masking, and parents with the resources to take up the instruction and guidance and discipline (and maybe pay for tutors) at home. The other kids didn't have this support.

This is such a LARGE cohort of struggling students. People who say "COVID is over" have no clue of the magnitude of the damage done to our country's children.

