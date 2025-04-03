During my teens, I figured out that just because some statement or statistic appeared in print or on TV or, later, a computer screen—didn’t mean it was true. This observation seems obvious.

Yet, most people accept at face value most things they read in books and newspapers and see on internet or TV news. They avoid thinking critically by reading/listening to sources with which they know they’ll agree.

—

More on that below. For now, another context-setting story.

I grew up a $1.75 bus fare from Manhattan. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, I’d occasionally board the bus, go into the city and do stuff.

During that time, the long-since gentrified East Village was blighted. Proto-hipsters squatted in its vacant buildings and crime and homicide rates were high.

One hot afternoon, I was walking on then-desolate St. Mark’s Place with a friend. Then, something surprising and funny happened.

The story involves a short, profane exchange and violence. As you had to be there to appreciate the incident and some tell me my posts are too long, I won’t provide the full account here. Though I will if I see you in person and you remind me.

Unbeknownst to me during that period, a hip music scene had developed in that neighborhood; the name of one band was Talking Heads. It took me a few years to discover their fun, albeit appropriated, beats and odd, memorable lyrics.

—

In the same, behind-the-times way, I recently discovered a March 29, 2020 blog post by David Byrne, Talking Heads’ front man and composer. At that page’s bottom, Byrne noted that the Wall Street Journal had run a similar version of that post, at which time he still lived in Manhattan; I’m guessing Upper West Side.

That essay—presented below—remains notable because it typifies the poorly-informed stance of the lockdown supporters. Some still spout similar slop on X.

Some lockdown fans were “rebel” musician/celebrities who live by—or at least speak in—PC cliches. During Coronamania, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl, Eddie Vedder, Taylor Swift, Ozzy Osborne, Dave Matthews, Madonna, Lady Gaga and others felt that their fame authorized them to proselytize in favor of lockdowns, masks and/or shots. Performers are performatively virtuous even when they aren’t on stage.

But being able to write and play tunes known by large audiences doesn’t mean that recording artists speak truth or reason regarding societal topics. To the contrary, as pop songs are fundamentally emotional and have short, rhyming lines, pop composers routinely oversimplify and mischaracterize reality in their lyrics, prose and speech.

Except for the rhyming, most non-celebrities exhibit the same analytical limitations.

Additionally, many celebrities seem personally troubled and unbalanced. In interviews, David Byrne comes across as someone on the autism spectrum. This may explain his musical creativity. It may also explain why he was so Covophobic.

As I do in the margins of books I read, I wrote the following comments to Byrne’s pro-lockdown post. His post is italicized. My response is in regular type.

—

DB: I went for a long bike ride today. I needed to get out and clear my head. The sun was shining, daffodils were emerging along the riverside bike path, dogwood trees were in bloom and at one point I thought to myself, “Yeah, life goes on.”

Pretty corny, and maybe even a bit selfish given what so many people are going through right now. But maintaining the basic rhythms of life that remain available can give one a sense of resilience.

Very corny. Why was he surprised that life would go on—albeit in governmentally transmogrified form—despite a virus? Was that year’s flu going to kill the flowers and trees? Why apologize for going outside, especially given that 99.98% of those infected with the latest coronavirus and under 65—and nearly as many over that age—were surviving infections in Italy and Spain and on cruise and Navy ships?

During Coronamania, “resilience” was a dysfunctional euphemism for passivity in the face of opportunistic oppression. Staying at home and binge-watching Netflix wasn’t resilient. Nor was it enlightened, smart or “kind.” It was panicky, naive mob mentality and virtue-signaling. It also manifested laziness and dysfunctional introversion.

DB: I ask myself, is there something we can learn from this, something that will prepare us to better weather the next crisis, some different way of being that might make us stronger? Is this an opportunity to change our thinking, our behavior? How can we even do that? Are we capable of doing that?

Referring to “the next crisis” implies that a crisis was occurring in March 2020. The Covid response was unimaginably excessive from Day 1.

Locking down was anti-opportunity. Closing schools deprived billions of people of a wide array of experiences, some of which would have improved their futures. If CBGB and other clubs had been closed for two years when Talking Heads were trying to get a record deal, what would DB be doing today?

DB pines for “change.” While a large tribe loves that buzzword, it feels to me like a Madison Avenue or political consultant’s dopamine-inducing device. The extreme viral overreaction was, itself, a comprehensively destructive change in “the way of thinking about” how to deal with respiratory viruses. Humans had never before locked down and mass-masked in reaction to such a virus.

For good reason. Hiding from other others makes people and societies much weaker, not, as DB suggests, stronger.

The Covid response’s primary “lesson” should be that government and media lie, as they did to initiate the lockdowns. Government officials had also lied when they had taken oaths to uphold the Constitution, which guarantees free speech, free exercise of religion and forbids governance by edict.

Overall, rather than being coolly countercultural, DB’s perspective sounds like a psyop collaborator telling us, “Listen to the nice men and women from the government. They’re smarter than you.”

DB: It’s ironic that as the pandemic forces us into our separate corners, it’s also showing us how intricately we are all connected. It’s revealing the many ways that our lives intersect almost without our noticing. And it’s showing us just how tenuous our existence becomes when we try to abandon those connections and distance from one another. Health care, housing, race, inequality, the climate—we’re all in the same leaky boat.

DB’s neurodivergence shows itself here. Why did he need a lockdown to see how thoroughly and intricately people are connected? Anyone not living in his own head can’t help but notice the extreme social and economic complexity and interdependence of modern life, starting with the food on your plate and the water that comes out of your tap every day. All should have foreseen the profound, lasting harm caused by dropping a nuclear bomb on our society and economy over a virus that, at worst, threatened only a tiny slice of the population.

Those concerned about race and inequality during Coronamania, as DB suggested he was, should have understood that real people, including legions of urban and rural schoolkids, were falling further behind educationally and socially while they were kept at home, and what that meant for their futures. Additionally, a shrinking world economy caused hundreds of millions to go hungry abroad. To DB, low-income people were abstractions.

“We’re all in the same leaky boat” sounds like a song lyric, not a depiction of reality. Rich people were (sort of) working from home in their sweatpants. Poor people were hunkering down in small apartments and delivering DoorDash to the laptoppers.

DB: Viruses don’t respect borders. They get in even with extra screening and travel restrictions. Maybe less, but some slips in. And until there is a vaccine, no one is immune. What that means is that we have to put aside some of our suspicions and animosities towards others and see how much we can limit or even halt the damage.

This is an odd blend/sequence of ideas.

OCD is linked to autism. DB displays OCD here. To live is to swim in a sea of microbes. Of course, some viruses will “slip in.” Thus, there’s no point hiding from each other. DB seems to suggest that we should let people from all over the world come to the US but thereafter make them live in isolation.

Despite DB’s contrary statement, humans do become immune after being infected with a virus. Epidemics end because herd immunity develops. This is Biology 101. Or maybe 102. DB seems not to have taken such classes at his art college. One doesn’t need to have studied or read much to understand the basic facts, science and logic that bear on the response to this virus. Despite his strong feelings about The Virus, DB and others lacked basic knowledge and failed to ask obvious questions.

DB seemed not to know that after decades of research, there had never been a successful coronavirus vaccine because such widely-survived infections soon evolve into forms that differ from the form for which a vaccine may have been designed. This is why flu shots have such low efficacy. Nor did he seem to know that respiratory virus patients in hospitals were being mistreated to death.

It’s unclear what he means about “putting aside animosities toward others.” Demanding others to limit their lives doesn’t lessen animosity, it builds it. Given my frequent criticism of the lockdowns, masks, tests and shots, people displayed animosity toward me. In turn, I like many people less than I did before they showed their gullible, authoritarian selves over the past five years. People had plenty to disagree about without adding a polarizing social and economic scam.

DB: One hopes that smart analyses and initiatives will help us discover how to do that. We at Reasons to Be Cheerful (his blog name) like to look around and see who has already found success in solving a problem. A few places like South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore have done a good job with containing this thing—kids are in school, people are going to work, cafes and restaurants are full. In many European countries, governments are making sure folks still have an income. Gingerly, these people’s worlds and economies are returning to normal — a somewhat new normal.

The mistaken, latter-day belief that “progressive scientists” should rule the world reveals what David Ehrenfeld called The Arrogance of Humanism. The “experts” got everything wrong for the past five years; this seems intentional, not accidental.

During April 2020, I expressed to a renting neighbor, paid by Rutgers not to work, how harmful the viral response was. He blithely responded that “We have to find a progressive solution.”

I asked him what that meant in practical terms. He had no answer. A few weeks later, he moved to his father’s vacation house in Colorado to ride out Rutgers’ 18-month closure and never returned to my block.

Where, besides the New York Times, The Guardian, PBS, CNN, Google News, Axios or Democracy Now were DB and his ilk getting their news about Cobid measures? And why did he praise the excessively fastidious Asian way of “containing this thing” while ignoring low-key Africa, Nicaragua and Sweden, which are normally darlings of American progressives? These latter regions had much better Covid outcomes than did the US and the UK.

It was presumptuous and strategic to say that a “new normal” was a fait accompli. Lockdowns were never put up for a vote. But the timid masses heard “the new normal” and internalized it. They thought, “Everyone else seems to think a virus has changed the world. I should go along so people will like me. Resistance is futile.”

DB: What can we learn from their success? For one, many of these countries didn’t hesitate. They began testing as many people as possible almost as soon as the virus appeared. Many of them tested even those who didn’t show symptoms. If someone tested positive they were quarantined, and using GPS and phone data the people they had recent physical contact with were found and isolated as well. Meanwhile, other folks went about their lives while submitting to screenings like mandatory temperature checks before entering public spaces.

A virus that gets in everywhere wouldn’t have died off if we tested everyone. Firstly, the tests were wildly inaccurate. Secondly, the test volume would have been unmanageable and, in many instances, tests delivered untimely results. Thirdly, The Virus couldn’t be extinguished by depriving it of hosts; even during lockdowns, millions of people were interacting and animals served as viral reservoirs.

DB’s viruses-are-yicky-but-crushable-via-mass-isolation public health model didn’t reflect reality. It’s the perspective of someone on the spectrum and with OCD. In general, crisis and angst seem to play in DB’s head. He composes songs about Burning Down Houses, Psycho Killers and Life During Wartime. He often sings in a fraught tone and with a twitchy cadence.

Covophobia took hold partly because many Americans are similarly, perpetually anxious.

DB: In these places there were sometimes lockdowns and town-wide quarantines, but not for very long. Vò, the Italian city that had that country’s first coronavirus death, did something remarkable. According to the Guardian, absolutely everyone in town was tested — 89 of the tests came back positive. Then, after a nine-day period of town-wide isolation, another series of tests was conducted. Six people tested positive that time, and those people continued to be isolated, while others went back to their lives. Workplaces reopened, kids returned to school. Life has come back. Folks can pay their bills.

Initially, asymptomatic spread wasn’t a major driver of infection. But DB’s notion that stealthy human infectors were moving about in public spaces resonated with the fearful and the technocratic germophobes. Testing the asymptomatic was a terrible waste of money, which could have been used to feed and house people.

Even assuming his summary of the Vo experience is close to accurate, Vo is a remote mountain town of 3,416 residents. Its population/sample size and location don’t resemble most of the world. And you can’t keep everyone inside, indefinitely or test everyone, every day. How did he know if Vo-ans hadn’t already developed natural immunity via interpersonal exposure? While many Vo-ans were said to be infected only one, a 78-year-old whose prior condition isn’t specified, died. Maybe Vo’s residents’ baseline health was better than in other places. Maybe Vo-ans weren’t killed because they didn’t go to hospitals where they were killed by Remdesivir and ventilators. Above all, Vo reinforced the lesson that only a tiny fraction of old people were at viral risk. Same as it ever was.

I wonder if DB thought of writing a song about the magical, wonderful village of Vo: how its clever denizens hid from each other for a few weeks and then—having slain the evil virus—came out of their homes, stood in the sun, held hands and sang joyful folk songs. And maybe The Internationale.

DB: Vo’s intervention worked, but there was a price. Freedoms were curtailed, as they have been, to some degree, in virtually every place that has contained the virus. Authorities have used surveillance cameras and contact-tracking teams to locate the recent contacts of the infected. In places like Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Vò, folks have shown a willingness to share information with the government, make personal sacrifices and do what is necessary for the greater good.

Surveillance cameras and Stasi-style/government agents tracking human interactions are socially pathological. Where was the ACLU when US governments promoted such conduct during 2020? I don’t trust government officials’ wisdom and motivation nearly as much as DB and the ACLU did.

I also saw corporate and electoral dimensions to the Covid response to which tunnel-visioned DB seems oblivious.

Viruses can’t be sustainably “contained.” They’re ubiquitous. Only the naive or OCD sufferers imagine that viral barriers work.

For whatever statistics are worth, the Covid death rates in South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan were higher than in many other nations. But those with agendas lock onto perceived paragons of virtue and excellence and ignore reality.

DB: Some might find the measures taken to halt the spread of the infection to be intrusive. But the outcome they led to — THAT is freedom. To be able to return to one’s life, with a job, healthy and safe — THAT is national security. If those places can do it, why can’t the rest of us? And what kind of change in our thinking would it take?

“Some might find the measures…intrusive” was an extreme understatement. It sounded like an attorney representing a client who had clearly committed a heinous crime: “Perhaps my client may have exhibited some questionable judgment….”

The lockdowns were extremely oppressive. DB began his post by saying he had to go outside to clear his head. And that was only in Week Two.

There were many reasons other nations’ approaches that DB praised couldn’t have crushed a virus. He effectively said the ends justified the means, which, especially in the Covid context, couldn’t have been more wrong.

Instead of hiding from others, people should have gauged their own risk and lived normally. That sounds much more like freedom to me than does DB’s idealized surveillance state. His “THAT is freedom,” THAT is national security” proclamation sounds like a parody of a bad political stump speech. Phil Murphy, the NJ Governor cynically relied on the similarly trite mantra, “PUBLIC health is ECONOMIC health.”

DB’s sloganeering is especially false as applied to “Covid mitigation.” Locking down and taking a sledgehammer to our society and economy caused much more health damage than it prevented.

DB: There are different kinds of freedoms. When you’re stuck in your house, as I am, you’re not free, that’s for sure. If you’ve been laid off you’re not exactly free, either. How much do we surrender our rights and freedoms as individuals in order to better the health, safety, economic security and well-being of everyone, including ourselves? Are we a bucket of crabs or a community?

He’s really reaching with “different kinds of freedoms.” It’s like reading 1984.

“Are we bucket of crabs or a community?” sounds like the cartoonish “Are you a man or are you a mouse?” Confining people in their apartments feels far more like buckets of crabs than it feels like community. “Buckets of crabs” sounds like a phrase from a Talking Heads song. Maybe it was an allusion to Rock Lobster.

We have changed our behavior before. Ignaz Semmelweis was mocked when, in the mid-19th century, he said that doctors washing their hands before working with patients could save lives. After his death, other germ theorists like Louis Pasteur and Joseph Lister showed how correct he was, and the procedure was adopted. Doctors, and all of us, made this change willingly, without coercion. It became a social norm.

A doctor’s office or operating room conduct doesn’t resemble locking down a society. More specifically, this virus didn’t spread by surface contact. Besides, doctors made the change willingly, without coercion: cf., mandated lockdowns and masks.

What is happening now is an opportunity to learn how to change our behavior.

Those who opposed lockdowns saw no need to change our behavior, at least not over a virus. We weren’t trying to change their behavior. Lockdowners, maskers and vaxxers should have stayed inside, masked and injected if they wanted and let those who disagreed with them live normally.

For many of us, our belief in the value of the collective good has eroded in recent decades.

This trope plays well with NPR listeners. Where’s the evidence to back it?

DB: But in an emergency that can change quickly. During the Great Depression, new policies to protect the public were introduced. It was accepted that these were necessary to stabilize society and get life back on track.

A virus didn’t present a society-altering emergency.

Invoking The Depression always pulls at heartstrings and portrays capitalism as a failure and is used to justify an extensive web of federal government control. I’m not sure which Depression-ending policies DB was referring to. Does he mean massive war spending and a floating currency that’s facilitated tremendous inflation? Or post-War spending on cars and houses? A Depression Era/WPA-type employment program and the massive, inflationary Covid giveaways wouldn’t have been needed in 2020 if governments didn’t put people out of work during lockdowns. Lockdowns and money printing further enriched the rich and made the middle class and the poor poorer.

DB: In emergencies, citizens can suddenly cooperate and collaborate. Change can happen. We’re going to need to work together as the effects of climate change ramp up.

I don’t fear climate change, especially because that narrative has been sponsored by such histrionic Coronamaniacs as DB, AOC and Greta Thunberg. Multiple climate action deadlines have come and gone without the predicted catastrophes. I’m also not sure that humans cause global warming or that climate activists are willing to make personal sacrifices. Above all, I doubt that China and India will “cooperate and collaborate” to reduce carbon emissions.

DB: In order for capitalism to survive in any form, we will have to be a little more socialist. Here is an opportunity for us to see things differently — to see that we really are all connected — and adjust our behavior accordingly.

A virus provides the basis for socialism? Did locking down deliberately create a problem in order to implement a premeditated solution? And DB offers no details of how to be “a little more socialist.”

The extreme Covid response that he advocated enabled the biggest upward transfer of wealth in history and caused hundreds of millions to go hungry. That’s bad PR for socialism.

DB: Are we willing to do this? Is this moment an opportunity to see how truly interdependent we all are? To live in a world that is different and better than the one we live in now? We might be too far down the road to test every asymptomatic person, but a change in our mindsets, in how we view our neighbors, could lay the groundwork for the collective action we’ll need to deal with other global crises. The time to see how connected we all are is now.

He sounds here like a hortatory preacher or a self-improvement-themed Ted Talker or PBS fundraiser summing up a presentation. I was never willing to restructure society over a virus, even for two weeks. Joining the pro-lockdown/pro-vaxx mob was a very destructive form of collectivism. It was profoundly anti-community.

Someone said, “People will die for an idea, provided that it’s sufficiently vague.”

DB and people who agreed with him about lockdowns lack basic knowledge and deal in platitudes. Many who supported lockdowns and school closures hacked ways to evade the Covid restrictions. If people hadn’t been paid while they skipped work, they would quickly have seen how phony the whole thing was.

Many feel compassion for, and we should support, the anxious, the autistic and their families. But fretful, misinformed individuals shouldn’t make decisions about social policies that profoundly limit other peoples’ lives.

—

In February, 2021, on LinkedIn, Byrne predictably, forcefully endorsed the mRNA shots. Inter alia, he urged readers to inject because, he falsely said, many hospitals had been overrun. He asserted that the shots were safe and effective and that any reports to the contrary were “pernicious” and contrived. He declared that no one would be required to vaxx.

He was thoroughly wrong again. DB stopped making sense when he started writing about a virus.