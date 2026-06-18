Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
1d

Love it! While Neil Young failed miserably and Jackson Browne probably did too, a heartfelt thanks goes out to Eric Clapton and Van Morrison for not shutting up about figuring stuff out sooner than later.

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KB's avatar
KB
1d

Is there a bone sticking out? Ok then just spit on it and continue on. Quote from my dad.

Real men are about to die off.

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