When I meet readers, I appreciate that they specify the stories they liked and repeat details from these. Real life teaches us more than do statistics, especially because, as during the Scamdemic, many lie with numbers.

Many readers were amused by the story in which I ate a pizza I found on a sidewalk and how my father would have reacted if he found out. To establish context, I described Dad. For those who haven’t read it and can spare five minutes, that description and story can be found here:

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-power-of-suggestion

In short, pre-Coronamania, my father had always been a no-nonsense guy. Perhaps this was inborn. Or maybe, as with many of his peers, his abiding seriousness reflected that he had seen and experienced some adversity.

Dad grew up during The Depression in a coal and factory town. His miner/father died of black lung at 47. His brother was shot down in a Cold War spy plane over Soviet Armenia and his body was never returned. My father was in the Army between WW II and the Korean War and knew guys who were killed in these. He believed some men had to die to make the world safe for democracy.

For 38 years, from the day he began installing the infrastructure of a New Jersey car and truck assembly plant, Dad typically worked seven days or nights 70+ hours/week there. He told of crawling, without a safety harness or a net, across girders thirty feet above the concrete floor to run the wires needed to power the plant’s electric-intensive equipment, including its long assembly line, with its many arc welders, riveters and sheet metal paint tunnels.

He saw and aided men seriously injured or killed by industrial processes there. The men in the paint sheds wore sweat-inducing Tyvek suits and were blood-tested for lead in the infirmary every Friday. When they failed these tests, they were assigned to another task. When, as a kid, I peered through the small windows into those paint tunnels, I pitied the guys wielding those sprayers. But such jobs paid the bills. And buyers wanted shiny, colored vehicles. Someone had to paint them.

The plant was also a rough place, interpersonally. There were some interpersonal strife and threats—on pay nights, armed robbers lurked in the vast parking lot. Sabotage—some said by communists—was common. As a machinist and later, a foreman, Dad or his crew mates had to repair the damage as fast as they could. Time was money.

Anyone who entered the plant faced a large steel girder twenty feet above grade. A disgruntled colleague had spray-painted “BIG O (my father’s nickname) SUCKS!” across it for all 5,300 employees to see. When asked why someone had written it, Dad grinned and said, “That’s because I make them work!”

Dad maintained a good weight and had a strong grip. But he didn’t closely watch what he ate. He thought that mindful eating was overblown. He largely ate peanut butter crackers and meat and potatoes. During his active youth, coal burned for heat darkened his hometown’s and many other cities’ air, as in the photo above, and it smelled like sulfur dioxide. Half of the adults smoked. From 20-35, Dad also did.

In general, he kept calm, at least outwardly, and carried on. This approach and a few heart stents have more or less worked for him. Nearly 98, he still lives independently.

—

Many men of Dad’s generation and the generations prior were similarly toughened by life, including time in the military. Society expected men of this grizzled generation to accept difficulty and risk with equanimity.

For most of human civilization, men did arduous, dangerous, physical work. Aside from hunting for food, they fought and died in wars, logged forests of thick trees using two-man hand saws in intense heat or cold, laid railroad tracks with hand tools, plowed fields with mules or horses, dug canals or unloaded ships manually, cast and hauled in fish nets unless or until their boats sank or they were washed overboard, worked in steel mills where men were doused to death by molten metal and, if they didn’t fall to their deaths, tossed hot rivets to each other’s buckets before and after eating lunch sitting on skyscraper iron. Just by doing their jobs, they were badasses.

As Jack Nicholson emphasized in A Few Good Men, to run an economy, we needed hard-working, hard-headed, risk-accepting men “on that wall.” Society turned a blind eye to workplace risks because we wanted the goods that workers produced.

When men of Dad’s generation heard others complain about stuff like air pollution or food additives, they would wave their hand dismissively and say something like, “Ah, get out of here with that!” They mocked “do-gooders” for being prissy and causing more harm than benefit.

—

Given the emergence of a more mechanized, computerized economy and mass immigration, over the past few decades many fewer American males have done physical labor. As a sign of the times, while writing this post, I looked for a picture of “men working.” My search yielded many screens of thirty-ish males in front of computer screens before it showed me the above, retro photo. Neither the men of Dad’s generation, or even my fellow Boomers, were baristas. Nor did they “work from home” on their PCs.

Doing hard, hazardous work puts life and risk in perspective. Those who do it learn that suffering is a central part of the human condition. Because most people under 50 haven’t ever done physically challenging work, even during high school or college summers, they’re emotionally softer and less realistic. When the Scamdemic came along, many American males and females didn’t see that life presents much bigger threats than a respiratory virus was said to have presented to fundamentally unhealthy old people who had already lived a decade or more longer than their grandparents and great grandparents.

Most of today’s under-fifty males have also been shielded from other, lesser challenges that even Boomers faced in their youth. Gens X, Y and Z boys played soccer, not football. During gym class, they didn’t wrestle or climb ropes to the gym’s ceiling. They didn’t get into fights with their brothers because there were/are fewer siblings. No one was drafted and only a small fraction considered joining the military.

During my youth, fathers physically disciplined their sons, brusquely told them to “tough it out” and chided them for not doing so. So did males’ coaches and peers. Those who sought to shirk the male code were mocked, “Don’t be a p(an)sy!”

—

Men are from Mars. Women are from Venus. Or at least they each used to be. Such complementarity was generally functional. In any event, the differences between the sexes seemed largely innate.

Aside from his work setting’s effect on my father’s and his colleagues’ worldviews, my father was more rational and practical than my mother. Sometimes, for example, Mom wanted Dad to modify their house in some way. Dad would explain why some of these wishes were impossible or too expensive to fulfill. Mothers told their kids to follow their dreams. Fathers advised kids to seek careers that would enable them to pay their bills. Mom kissed your boo-boos. Dad told you to quit crying and get up. Mom believed most of what she heard. Dad was more skeptical. From a young age, males learn to be. A large percentage of male speech and humor is either bluff, bluster or exaggeration.

Women were/are more idealistic and more social than men were/are. They more readily perceive and discuss interpersonal problems, including in relationships they’re not a part of and they react, at least internally, more strongly to such conflict. While they walk by talking on their iPhones, I often hear women comment exasperatedly about some vexatious person they know.

Most males understand that not everyone will like them and thus, they don’t try as hard to please others as women do. Twice as many Caucasian American women, than men, seek counseling and take antidepressants or anxiety meds.

In general, men are supposed to show less emotion, weigh costs against benefits and accept that things don’t always go well and that not everything can be fixed, at least without causing bigger problems than the one addressed.

Women do more caretaking than men do. Others’ suffering, or the prospect of it, bothers women more than it bothers men. American women are also more body-aware than men and visit MDs far more often than men do. Though men see that women generally outlive them, this doesn’t bother most men, who seem less motivated to live to an advanced age.

Men used to think there was such a thing as trying too hard to help others. Some men think that doing so takes away another person’s sense of responsibility. and dignity. Thus, and because it’s easier, men practice tough love more often than women do.

And as they’ve played and/or watched more sports, men are more apt to see life as zero sum. For every game winner, there’s a loser. Over any sports season, there’s only one champion. Everyone else falls short. Though when today’s thirty-fifty somethings were kids, everyone got trophies. And inflated grades.

More men than women should have seen that there would be far more Covid “mitigation” losers than winners. For every life falsely said to be saved by isolating people from each other, thousands of others experienced depression, weight gain, substance abuse and overdoses. Similarly, many millionaires were created or further enriched via PPP or other government Covid giveaways. But consequently, hundreds of millions who only received paltry stimulus checks have been made poorer via steep and permanent inflation. On the hollow premise of protecting teachers, schoolkids missed out on irreplaceable interpersonal experiences. In addition to the foregoing, Coronamania caused multiple other forms of damage.

—

One weekday morning when I was 11, my father calmly told me his 86-year-old, Polish-speaking-only grandmother, “MomMoo,” who lived with him as he grew up and who we used to visit in Pennsylvania, had just died and that he was heading to his hometown for her wake. He said her life had been hard for the past year and that it was her time.

His serene acceptance of MomMoo’s death made a lasting impression on me. When I visited other nursing home residents a few years later, I saw he was right: not all deaths are tragic.

—

When the Scamdemic came along, why didn’t fathers and grandfathers fulfill their traditional roles and gruffly observe there were much more dangerous things in the world than a virus said to cause deaths of 1% of eighty-year-olds and forcefully disparage the Covid theater?

First, by 2020, most of those who had worked hard jobs and been in the military had died off.

The lack of these experiences made many of today’s adult males physically, emotionally soft and prone to unrealistic safety-ism. Many insisted that anything that might “save just one life” was worth doing. They didn’t consider that various Covid “mitigation” measures would cost or worsen many lives. And some men bit their tongues about the mitigation theater because they didn’t want to upset the domineering or fretful women in their lives.

Moreover, older men hormonally lose their resolve and risk tolerance and become more anxious. The meds, especially the statins, they swallow may exacerbate this emotional frailty. And maybe they’ve consumed too many microplastics or other endocrine disruptors. Or they’re pacified by psych meds or weed. Watching tons of news help.

—

I recently read a 2024 questionnaire-based study comparing men’s and women’s perception of the Covid response.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X24006716?__cf_chl_tk=ie8j9lCJ8XRsVKHlJR83h2mrQOLrFzljvgEQeVfJ9K0-1781469706-1.0.1.1-Xg5E5Wci5xdBw5.CDQ6N.KaUo4G.hKVjU7zmeylK9m4

In brief, more women feared The Virus and supported and exhibited marginally greater compliance with preventive measures than men did. By comparison, men displayed more positive views of the “vaccines” and a higher percentage of men, than women, injected. Men reflexively prefer simple, technological solutions.

The male/female difference in shot uptake was larger than the difference re: “mitigation” measures. Women are more attuned to their bodies’ complexity and women saw that the shots had no long-term safety record. But overall, these differences between men and women were marginal.

The study’s conclusions roughly reflect what I’ve seen among the men and women I know. There were slight gender-based differences. More women than men I knew demanded others to stay home, keep six feet apart, mask and test. But I’ve met many more non-injecting women than men.

And many women I’ve met have been among the strongest voices of viral reason. This sub-group of vocal lockdowns and mask opponents saw the Scam much more clearly than the culturally emasculated men I know did. Some women hated what the lockdowns and shot mandates did to them socially and to their children, both living at home or elsewhere.

I suspect that many men and women knew the Covid response was phony but went along because they liked free money, skipping their commutes and mail-in-ballot harvesting.

—

Whatever their reasons, when society most needed men to be men, too many males bought into Coronamania. Instead of appropriately saying, “Get out of here with that nonsense,” too many men became the passive, counterproductive do-gooders their male forebearers disdained. Men failed to fulfill their responsibility to doubt hype, to believe in their intrinsic sturdiness, to take a balanced view of the costs and benefits of the Covid response and to simply keep calm and carry on.

They didn’t, as in Jackson Browne’s song, For Everyman, “come along and hold out that strong, but gentle father’s hand.” Nor, of course, did Browne or his low-testosterone New-Age-male lockdown, mask and vaxx fans act anything like the “grown-ass men” they claim to be.

In general, far too few men said it was unrealistic to radically restructure society over some old people dying and that retreating into a social and economic shell and giving away trillions to rich people will badly hurt kids, both now and for decades. Instead, they naively, timorously and regressively went all-in on the isolation, closures, masks, tests and shots.

Pondering their identity, Devo asked, “Are we not men?” Sadly and consequentially, during the Scamdemic, way too many Covophobic males, including fathers and grandfathers, effectively answered, via their conduct, “Not really.”