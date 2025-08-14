Dispatches from a Scamdemic

NJ Election Advisor
1d

“ If this virus was so bad, why were only old, sick people dying?”

And since so many were dropping dead in the street in China 🇨🇳 - AS SEEN ON TV - then why weren’t they dropping dead at home? Why were they dying (getting snuffed) so frequently in hospital settings almost exclusively?

Mark - this is such gold. You’ve outdone yourself. And beautiful names of your kids.

Good going, good going.

Dani Richards
1d

What is required for a person to be an "expert?" I bumped up against this question about two decades ago, when I was engaged in an online discussion with a fellow parent about educational policy and the topic of giftedness. We went deep in this discussion, and about several emails in, the other parent (whom I'd never met in real life) asked me for my credentials, because he had jumped to the conclusion that I was some sort of expert in this field.

In reality, I had merely delved deeply into researching these topics on my own because of personal interest and trying to understand how to best serve my children whose needs were not quite being met, so for about 5 years I had been giving myself an education.

But I had no credentials whatsoever in this field. His question, though, about my expertise and qualifications made me think about whether or not I could legitimately put myself forth, perhaps in some public manner (giving testimony to the school board? running for school board?) as an "Expert."

I ended up pursuing this for a period of time and became somewhat well known among local people who were, shall I say, rather high up and very well credentialed. I was quietly amused by my possible imposter status, but at the same time I had self-qualified myself, so I did not at all feel that I did not fit in with this exalted crew. I was up front with them that I lacked even a single, formal credential. And they actually did not care! That still is crazy to me. We were intellectual peers, I guess.

I did the same independent research thing when COVID came around, but this time I had no luck at all, penetrating the thick wall of the televised experts and the media reinforcement of the propaganda they wanted us all to believe. When "COVID is over" was somewhat declared, everyone I know who was brainwashed, simply became brainwashed in a new way about COVID and about other topics. It seems that none of these folks can think for themselves any longer, and that credentials or looking a certain way on the TV and nodding one's head knowingly are all that is needed, for someone to follow you.

I'm fascinated by how the censoring was done, and how quite a few of us didn't fall for this pretense one bit.

I also predict that in the near future, more people will lose faith in the credentialing system and while we will still have masses who are easily programmed, more and more people will wake up and realize that old-fashioned critical thinking is still a good thing. It's certainly ok to research things for yourself, come to your own conclusions and not blindly follow the crowd.

