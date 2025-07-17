One hot, early August, 1973 Sunday afternoon, I was walking alongside my big brother outside the third-base side of Shea Stadium before a major league baseball game. That since-demolished stadium had open sides, with vertical cables that supported a scattered array of ornamental sheet-metal blue and orange squares, displaying the home team’s colors. From the concourse’s upper decks, one could behold a vast, open-air panorama, including Flushing Bay and LaGuardia Airport.

One could also throw things from these heights onto unsuspecting pedestrians far below. On that day, one did.

I was looking toward my brother to my left as we strolled toward the stadium’s entrance when I saw, from the corner of my eye, an object dropping out of the upper reaches of the stadium, perhaps on-target to hit him. I called, “Look out!” and reflexively pushed him to a spot that seemed safer. A split second later, a large plastic cup nearly full of cola burst on the walkway and stickily splattered my shorts-wearing brother’s legs. It was a better outcome than if he’d been struck on the head, but still unfavorable. My angry, wet brother looked skyward. A hundred-plus feet above us, three late teens were laughing at their stunt and its victim.

My brother glared up at the three and shouted a specific physical threat. The presumptive tosser in the middle laughed and called out, “Ha! You’ll never catch me!”

This was undeniably true. Given the angle and height, we couldn’t see their faces clearly. And there were 40,000 attendees. We had no chance of finding the drink droppers. Besides, if my brother found and roughed up the guy, we’d have been ejected from the stadium.

We soon forgot about the aerial assault. We wanted to enjoy our day off.

Then the Mets got thumped. We shoulda just gone swimming.

—

Life presents countless situations, more serious than the one described above, where evildoers aren’t, and from a practical standpoint can’t be, held accountable for what they’ve done to others.

For every crime committed, hundreds go undetected, uninvestigated and/or unsolved. If they’re not killed, crime victims must come to terms with what was done to them and carry on. It’s how life is.

Nor does civil litigation deliver commensurate compensation when harm is done. Those who amass unserviceable debt declare bankruptcy and pay their creditors pennies on the dollar, if they pay anything at all. And in personal injury matters, some of the amounts awarded or paid in settlement are excessive in relation to the injury claimed, as in fender-bender cases. But some awards are too low because money simply can’t make up for the loss of health, time or a loved one. How, for example, could the federal government or Pharma compensate women who may have been rendered infertile by mRNA shots? As a threshold matter, federal law immunizes the vaxx pushers. From lawsuits, I mean.

Similarly, while many business pledges, money-back-guarantees and purportedly lifetime commitments are breached, for either legal or practical reasons, the party that’s been lied to lacks recourse. Life is full of examples.

—

Rather than yielding punishment for transgressions, written laws and the judicial system exist principally to create a fear of consequences and thus, to deter widespread misbehavior.

Religious commandments and beliefs may also disincentivize misconduct. Even those who don’t fear secular authorities may decline to commit a crime because they feel that a supreme being is watching and keeping score.

Still other potential miscreants forgo misconduct because they believe in karma, either in a theological or a sociological/practical sense. Feeling that that others will reciprocate their bad acts somewhere down the line promotes restraint and respect.

—

But the street-smart and the well-connected and wealthy know they’re unlikely to get caught or face serious consequences if they disobey laws. Thus, they do what they want with impunity.

The sociopathic Scamdemicians didn’t worry about facing punishment for their extreme overreach. Freed of concern for the consequences that prevent much misconduct, the Covid conspirators caused massive damage and are walking away, scot-free, from their evil deeds. This cynical team flexed power without regard to morality.

Many Americans advocate Nuremberg 2.0 trials for the Covid Scam’s orchestrators. These would make for great TV. Seeing those charged—many of whom aren’t household names—face simple, yet challenging questions for the first time, most Americans would belatedly be exposed to how extensive and phony the whole lockdown/school closure/mask/test and shot charade and Congressional subsidies/giveaways were. But the bureaucrats and other operatives knew they were too powerful, well-connected and/or old to face prosecution, much less imprisonment.

No politician has been held accountable for their role in orchestrating the Scamdemic. All who pushed the Covid clampdown and shots were reelected. And the Public Health, DoD, Biosecurity, Pharma, NGO, media, college and school administrators, teacher’s union heads and other operatives who concocted and drove the Scam continue to lurk, well-paid, within their institutions. Others have retired.

—

Even if they were identified as co-conspirators, instead of saying they were “following orders,” as during Nuremberg, they’ll maintain that they were “following The Science.” Much of the public still accepts this lame alibi. Despite the obvious illogic of the Covid response and the shots’ failure, tens of millions of the well-propagandized still believe the lockdowns, closures, masks, tests and shots were clever and saved lives. Even those who now realize how destructive it was tell themselves that well-intentioned people did the best they could and “couldn’t have known” in March 2020 that the worst respiratory virus in human history couldn’t simply, magically emerge. They take no responsibility for their gullibility or passivity.

Many have intentionally forgotten about the lockdowns and shots because admitting that they supported such lunacy and tyranny reflects poorly on their intellect or integrity. Most have been distracted by life and various forms of addictions and entertainment as things slowly returned to normal.

Thus, in either the court of public opinion or in the criminal courts, it seems impossible to convince a jury that lockdown, mask, test and shot-pushing individuals have perpetrated a massive fraud.

The Scamdemic’s perpetrators and promoters have gone silent and changed the subject. As during the recent Epstein non-disclosures, the government wants you to move on. But the lack of accountability for the Covid response and the mRNA injection injuries and deaths has, among many, deepened mistrust of government. Public anger about the DOJ’s refusal to release Epstein documents manifests that many Americans know their government lied extensively during the Scamdemic and won’t accept being told that nothing untoward happened in either situation. This group won’t quietly “let it go.”

—

In 1979, Nicaraguan rebels ousted their President, Anastasio Somoza-Debayle. Somoza is said to have further impoverished his already poor and earthquake-devastated citizens by embezzling nearly all of the national treasury, including millions of earthquake relief funds and by bombing civilians and ordering his political enemies to be pushed out of helicopters from heights much greater than baseball stadia.

Some Nicaraguans were unwilling to let bygones be bygones. A year after Somoza went into hiding, rebels tracked him down in Paraguay, blew up his car and him with rocket-propelled grenades and strafed him with a hail of close-range bullets from automatic rifles. Curbside justice in response to heinous crimes fulfills the human desire for reciprocity. It also deters future oppression. The public has exacted similar, direct, terminal revenge against Ceausescu, Mussolini and many others. Thomas Jefferson expressly endorsed lethal violence against tyrants.

In this vein, despite its stated commitments to democracy, due process and non-violent conflict resolution, the US government has carried out and/or facilitated plenty of assassinations, both here and abroad. More recently, many Americans cheered Luigi Mangione for allegedly killing a medical insurance executive whose company denied too many claims. The Covid conspirators hurt way more people than any insurance exec ever did.

Six of seven of Somoza’s assassins escaped. But surveillance has advanced exponentially since 1980, especially in the US. How many Americans are willing to be killed or spend the rest of their lives in jail for seeking Covid retribution? I’m not. I like my family, friends and sunlight. Plus, they say jail food is bad and the neighbors are unfriendly.

—

During the Scamdemic, most Americans went along because they naively believed that government officials were smart and honorable and that the legal system would ultimately punish any who weren’t. Earlier in their lives, the gullible heard and believed too many grandiose political speeches and had seen too many detective shows where the criminal gets caught in the end and too many courtroom dramas where the murderer is shown to be lying and breaks down on the stand. Moreover, most Americans have a satisfactory level of wealth and comfort. They’re unwilling to give these up to become vigilantes whom the government would kill or incarcerate.

Thus, the Scam orchestrators won’t be punished. And the Scamdemic damage won’t be and can’t be undone. The time stolen is irreplaceable. And the many who made millions from the Scam bought stocks, real estate and other stuff that they’re never giving back.

Those who wish to retroactively impose punishment should instead have perceived the Scam from the beginning and refused to cooperate. Civil disobedience is the only practical and effective response to governmental oppression. But such resistance requires knowledge, insight and widespread, durable commitment. In 2020-21, Americans showed that they sorely they lacked these qualities.

After accepting and embracing 2020’s lockdowns and giveaways and buying into Vaxxmania, it became too late to turn the tide against these scams. As at the stadium, the Scamdemic perpetrators sneakily threw shit on people from above and disappeared into obscure, safe havens. They knew the masses were too naive, fearful, unassertive, distracted and circumstantially boxed-in to resist or seek vengeance.