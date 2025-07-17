Dispatches from a Scamdemic

The Ornery Nurse
2d

Many of the collaborators (at least in the working classes) are now suffering terribly from adverse reactions to the injections they took to be “Good Germans”. Some have even died prematurely.

Sadly, the truly guilty in the ruling laptop class (who exempted themselves from mandates) remain, for the most part, unscathed. My only hope is they will get their justice in the next life.

The few who resisted, unless they were already independently wealthy to begin with, will never recover economically from loss of their livelihoods because of lockdowns and mandates. They will, however, be able to live with a clear conscience and, in their dotage, die at peace knowing they did what was right even though they suffered for it.

Better men and women have done the same throughout history.

We are in good company.

Gwyneth
2d

“Don’t judge people by what they say. Watch what they ignore. What doesn’t makes them pause. That’s where their conscience lives or dies.”

- unknown provenance

