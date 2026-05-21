Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
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Best write up thus far Mark Thank you . Take heed everyone. 😪With profound sadness, I must inform you that those who directed the Covid response deliberately caused profound, irreversible damage. They didn’t want to protect you. They sought to wreck your lives, divide you from family, friends and neighbors and permanently impoverish, spy on, censor you and dictate how you live.

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Steven Jaroszewski's avatar
Steven Jaroszewski
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My guess is that every government that has ever existed in the history of the world has a huge percentage of power-hungry, manipulative liars, like Fauci, who will do everything in their power to advance their agenda. Fauci had and still has no concern for the good of the people. He was simply an egomaniac with no self-control seeking power and fame. The media and the medical establishment should have called him out on this, but money flow and politics didn't allow that to happen. It is very sad that the legacy media will still not cover this. Yes, the lab leak theory should still be pushed until all the ignorant people are aware.

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