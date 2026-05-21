For most of my 30 years as an attorney, I did environmental litigation. These cases often involved serious contamination that cost millions of dollars to clean up. Such matters typically lasted five years. Some lasted longer. Handling these cases, one learns about pollution, ground water, hydrogeology, chemistry, the litigation process and corporate and governmental shenanigans.

One should also learn patience. Though I never did.

Some of these cases involved landfills. As follows, several basic concepts and principles applied to such matters.

Before the 1980s, landfills indiscriminately accepted a wide array of toxic materials from industries and households. Given gravity and the cumulative, crushing weight of decades of garbage and years of rainfall and snowmelt, liquid and soluble wastes were rinsed toward landfills’ bottoms and, from there, into surface water or ground water.

Government environmental entities and their attorneys tried to compel companies and towns who dumped hazardous materials at a given landfill to pool large sums of money to pay for cleanups, typically by building and operating groundwater treatment systems at these sites.

After years of litigation and haggling, remedial agreements were reached. A deal was a deal and a cleanup occurred.

Usually.

—

Nearly two decades after the original complaint was filed in 1980, I took over a case involving the fourth-worst site on the federal Superfund list. The case involved a Camden County, New Jersey landfill, which was owned and operated by a sand and gravel company beginning in the late 1950s. The facility began accepting garbage, principally from Philadelphia and Camden, after the sand company had dug a hole multiple stories deep and 60 acres across. When the landfill closed in the early 1980s, it was over 10 stories tall. I climbed to its top one day. I could see your house from there.

At this landfill, the liquid waste was released to a local stream through a large metal pipe, basically a spigot. It gushed a steady, high-volume of deeply discolored, malodorous contamination 24/7/365. This outfall pipe resembled the above photo except that the contaminant flow would have knocked over anyone who tried to stand in front of it.

In 1997, following 17 years of litigation, negotiation, extensive public comment and review and a hearing, over 150 waste generators settled the suit by signing a Consent Decree. The dumpers agreed to build a multi-million-dollar on-site water treatment system that, instead of allowing the toxic brew to continue to flow into a local stream, would, via an underground pipeline, send a cleaner version of this nasty “leachate” to the county wastewater treatment facility twelve miles away. There, blended with massive volumes of regional household wastewater and excrement, it would be further treated and pumped into the wide Delaware River. From there, the double-treated water would roll south past Walt Whitman’s Camden birthplace 70 miles to the Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Dilution is often part of the solution to pollution.

—

In 2000, that landfill remediation case began to foreshadow the 2020 Covid overreaction.

Shortly before the landfill’s on-site treatment system was to be switched on, testing revealed low levels of radioactivity, a/k/a “radionuclides,” in the landfill. This was unsurprising, as radioactive materials were commonly part of the broad spectrum of toxics that ended up in landfills and because prior testing had also shown their presence. Nevertheless, based on the radionuclide data, a local citizens’ group incited fear and mobilized local opposition. This case became Philly front-page and TV news.

While many people fear radioactivity, the amount of such contamination matters. The landfill’s post-treatment effluent was only very mildly radioactive. It met drinking standards for radionuclides. To contextualize the landfill’s radionuclide levels, many medical procedures use radioactive materials. Individuals who submit to x-rays, cancer treatments and CAT scans routinely excrete radionuclides into their sewer systems. Consequently, sewer samples near hospitals or senior citizen housing have distinctly elevated radionuclide levels. The public unknowingly accepts such environmental radioactivity. No one says “Boo.”

The 2001 radionuclide controversy triggered a series of public hearings. One of these sessions packed a high school gym. In front of TV cameras, local residents held signs saying things like “Hell No, We Won’t Glow.” They raged against switching on the landfill’s on-site pollution treatment system because doing so would send (very slightly) radioactive contamination through underground sewage pipes that ran beneath their neighborhoods.

On that hot, testy night, a surly, overweight white guy railed that environmental officials and politicians didn’t care about his health and that the radiation that would soon pass through a subterranean neighborhood pipe would kill him. As he bellowed, a pack of cigarettes bulged through his short-sleeved shirt pocket.

Just as from 2000-2003, those who lived near the landfill freaked out about dying from very mild radiation exposure, in 2020-2023, tens of millions of Americans freaked out about dying from a respiratory virus that threatened only the very frail.

Further, as during Coronamania’s disregard for the lockdowns, school closure and multi-trillion-dollar giveaway’s effects, the major downside of preventing the operation of an on-site cleanup, i.e., continued high-volume, highly concentrated contamination comprising many non-radioactive substances, was ignored. In neither instance did the fearful perform any risk assessment or cost/benefit analysis. Instead, in both contexts, demagoguery, hysteria and zero tolerance ruled the day.

—

So did politics.

In November 2003, a pivotal state legislative race was to occur in the landfill’s district. Control of the state legislature hinged on that close contest. Polling indicated that that election’s outcome depended on how strongly the candidates opposed the switching on of the landfill’s on-site treatment system, because doing so would send very low levels of radionuclides through local underground pipes. Thus, both political parties tried to out-oppose each other regarding on-site contaminant treatment and transmission of treated wastewater to the county wastewater treatment plant, where it would be further cleaned and pumped into the river.

Behind closed doors in Trenton, the ruling Democrats pressured DEP to reverse course and oppose the operation of a treatment system it had taken decades to force the dumpers to pay for and build. After receiving marching orders from the State House, DEP management did a scientifically inexplicable 180. For the first time, DEP argued against cleaning up contamination. It seemed very suspicious.

While the political fray and legal maneuvering went on, the landfill treatment system remained idle. Consequently, the full array of the far more harmful, more concentrated, non-radioactive contamination continued to flow into the stream.

—

Though I had worked on the case for three years and made all of the court appearances during that time, I didn’t present the eleventh-hour argument against commencing the long overdue treatment. I refused to advocate against switching on the treatment system, which DEP and I had sought during those three years because it would significantly improve the environment. In my place, the Attorney General sent a more compliant colleague to advocate keeping the treatment system idle.

Thankfully, presiding United States District Court Judge Simandle saw through DEP’s politically-motivated change of heart. Citing the 1997 Consent Decree, he ordered the treatment system to be switched on forthwith. The decision, which, between its lines, drips with judicial disdain for public ignorance regarding the treatment system’s benefits and DEP’s dishonest, environmentally-unfriendly about-face, can be read here:

https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/FSupp2/264/165/2507402/

—

As the above landfill story shows, no one should assume that government officials tell the truth. Well before my involvement in the above-summarized case, I’ve known that government officials lie. There have been, for example, multiple instances in which the US government has lied to the public to start wars.

Further, it’s clear from listening to what candidates say both before and after they gain office that politicians lie. So do bureaucrats and cops. Not all the time. Perhaps not even most of the time. But not infrequently, either. As the stakes grow, so do the lies.

During Coronamania, government officials plainly, repeatedly lied. Neither the US nor any of its states had ever previously locked down over a respiratory virus. By doing so in 2020, government officials effectively asserted, without proof or allowing counterargument, that this virus was the worst in human history.

The foundational assertion that a super-virus had spontaneously emerged in wet-market animals defied basic biology. Why, evolutionarily, would a virus seeking to propagate itself kill so many of its hosts? In addition to such deception about viral origins, those who sold Scamdemic terror also suppressed information about the use of antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections and steroids to treat respiratory and systemic inflammation. The Covid terrorists also censored those who pointed out what should have been obvious lies in the official Covid narrative.

Above all, data widely available in February 2020 from Italy, Spain and cruise and naval ships showed that if the much-hyped virus killed anyone, it only slightly hastened death for a small fraction the old and very unhealthy. Thus, there was never a scientific basis to isolate healthy adults from each other, much less to close schools full of people under 30. Or later, to require them to inject an experimental substance.

Last week, during a Congressional hearing, CIA whistleblower James Erdman testified that Anthony Fauci knew “The Deadly Virus” had been leaked from a lab and that Fauci covered this up because he had funded gain-of-function research.

A few days after Erdman’s testimony, Fauci’s former NIH colleague, Robert Redfield, corroborated Erdman’s lab leak declaration and Fauci’s efforts to cover it up. Especially given the lack of refutation, Erdman’s account rings true.

Democrats boycotted the hearing. The legacy media and most of its Internet counterparts ignored what should have been a major story. Erdman’s lab-leak cover-up testimony was the Scamdemic Era equivalent of, and infinitely more important than, John Dean’s 1973 Congressional testimony about the Watergate break-in causing a “cancer on the Presidency.” Dean’s and others’ testimony about that cover-up were national news all summer and forced a president to resign.

—

Viral origins aren’t nearly as consequential as was the Covid response. Whatever “The Novel Coronavirus” was—or wasn't—the extreme governmental and media overreaction, not the virus itself, caused vast social and economic destruction. Whether The Virus was natural or man-made, it was exponentially less lethal than it was hyped to be.

Anyone paying attention knew, from decades of life experience, that respiratory viruses weren’t deadly enough to justify any of the Covid “mitigation” measures. Nearly all who died during prior flu outbreaks were old and baseline unhealthy. February and March 2020 data from the Italy, Spain, cruise and naval ship data confirmed that the “novel coronavirus” was about as deadly as the flu.

It’s either ignorant or disingenuous to say, as many still do, that “We didn’t know” this in mid-March 2020.

Accordingly, throughout 2020-24, healthy persons under 70 should have lived normally. No one should have been masked or tested. Schools shouldn’t have closed for one day. Instead of multi-trillions, zero federal dollars should have been spent on “coronavirus assistance and relief.” No one should have been injected with an experimental, unnecessary substance that lacked a long-term safety record.

—

With profound sadness, I must inform you that those who directed the Covid response deliberately caused profound, irreversible damage. They didn’t want to protect you. They sought to wreck your lives, divide you from family, friends and neighbors and permanently impoverish, spy on and censor you and dictate how you live.

While the Covid response is a fait accompli, the wet market myth deserves to be exposed and repeated because it reflects that those who directed the Covid response lied throughout. Natural origins were a central element of the official Scamdemic narrative. Those who sold the wet market story asserted that those who said The Virus was leaked from a lab were tin-hat conspiracists.

The tin-hatters seemed to have been right, not just about a lab leak but the entire Covid story. Confronting the Covid terrorists and their apologists with evidence of a lab leak should discredit Fauci, Birx, Collins, Gates, WHO, DOD, governors, mayors and the media who relentlessly promoted both bat or pangolin origins and purportedly counteractive Covid theater.

It’s too bad the government’s Covid interventions weren’t reviewed by an objective judge who, as Judge Simandle did in my landfill case, would have methodically called out the government’s lies and ended the viral theater.

Though ego has prevented most from admitting they were wrong to support Coronamania, the lab leak narrative deserves to be repeated widely and endlessly because it might belatedly change some minds about the overarching Scam.

Most people want to pretend the Scamdemic never happened and still refuse to believe their government and media lied to them about The Virus. Losing faith in their institutional guardians leaves them feeling vulnerable and adrift. Despite clear evidence that governments grossly abused their authority, those who bought Coronamania still make excuses for their abusers, as do domestic violence victims.

—

I understand and share the desire to punish the self-aggrandizing, contemptible Fauci and other Scamdemic principals. Fauci deserves to be imprisoned, not only for gain-of-function funding but also for defrauding the public via lies about “mitigation” measures and shots as well as for causing extensive real-world wreckage.

But elfin 86-year-olds don’t stand trial. Even if he were to disregard Biden’s pre-emptive pardon of Fauci—that’s a novel, anti-justice concept—Trump wouldn’t authorize DOJ to prosecute Fauci because Trump knows the media and many Americans still inexplicably like this obnoxious, faux “public health expert.” Besides, Trump wants to suppress discussion of the Covid response because he enabled the lockdowns and school closures by signing the CARES Act and later pushed the failed, injurious injections. At this stage, Trump is preoccupied by invading other nations.

Erdman’s testimony should also infuriate those who still think this virus was widely lethal. Instead of worshipping Fauci, his fans should revile him for funding research that enabled the development of this ostensibly brutal virus.

—

Those who believe The Virus was deadly should also consider how pernicious or simply wasteful all gain-of-function research is. Does gain-of-function even work? If researchers must tamper with viruses to make them lethal, why should we fear natural viruses? And as natural viruses aren’t mass killers, why should we live in a state of constant “Pandemic Preparedness,” especially in the modern era of adequate dietary protein, sanitation, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications?

In addition to seeing the folly of gain-of-function, Americans should question the value of the Biosecurity Complex and medical research, generally. By so doing, they should see what a racket these are in a nation in which the vast majority of people suffer and die from old age, conduct-based diseases or accidents. The human health return on medical research and the Biosecurity apparatus funding is very low.

But because the media didn’t report last week’s lab leak cover-up story, most people will blissfully and naively continue to worship lying bureaucrats who lavishly fund or carry out these low-value enterprises. Doing so falsely convinces themselves that they’re sophisticated and kind.