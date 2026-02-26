Until I was ten, my family lived in a modest neighborhood along a Northern New Jersey river. As far as I knew, none of the neighborhood men had gone to college. They worked in factories, as my father did, or at gas stations, drove trucks or buses or were janitors. The women raised Baby Boom kids.

Lacking computers or smartphones, people spent more time face-to-face. Because she was a good listener, my mother had multiple neighborhood friends, including the spirited, diminutive, seven-years-younger Stella, who lived two blocks away with her husband, Bill, and three small boys in a tiny, old house on the river, which flowed slowly, except during the spring floods.

Stella and Bill unconventionally told us to address them by their first names. They had a rowboat they let me and my brothers and sister use when Stella was home. We rowed to the river’s center, dove out of the boat and swam in deep water. When we stayed in one place, the sunfish nibbled on our toes.

Because my father worked seven days a week and my mother didn’t go to church, on Sundays, Stella dressed up, put on a nice dress and hat and drove me and my siblings there. When not in church, Stella spoke more loudly and sassily than did my mothers’ other friends. While she liked to laugh, Stella took no mess.

Though Stella had no post-secondary schooling, she waded into buying and selling real estate and made enough money to move to a nicer neighborhood in another town. After flipping some New Jersey homes, she bought waterfront properties on Florida’s Marco Island.

Fifteen years after she left the neighborhood and while I was in law school, Stella still dropped in on my mom. On one or two of those days, she detailed the legal aspects of some real estate deal she recently had done. I didn’t understand any of it.

I didn’t feel bad that self-taught Stella knew more about real estate law than I did. There’s only so much time in each day. We all try to spend this time learning what we think we’ll use. And living life with the time left over. As that Bob Seger song says, humans continually size up “what to leave in, what to leave out.”

—

I did environmental litigation for thirty years. I handled many dozens of multi-year cases, including some with high stakes involving some badly contaminated sites. I wrote law journal articles and spoke at conferences. From formal education and decades of work experience, I know considerably more about environmental statutes, regulations and remediation technologies, chemistry, hydrogeology, civil procedure, brief writing, evidence rules and cross-examination than does the average person. Or even the average attorney.

But if you need someone to plan your estate, handle your divorce or defend you against some criminal charge, I’m not your guy. You could go on the Internet for fifteen minutes and know as much about such stuff as I do. Given my law school training and work experience, I have a general feel for legal subjects about which I’ve never litigated. But no one should rely on my opinions regarding these topics.

—

From the day the lockdowns, closures, masking, social distancing and testing began, as these continued and later, when the shots were proposed and rolled out, I told anyone who would listen that these measures were massive overreactions. I saw the government and media coronavirus messaging as a series of lies. My understanding of the depth and breadth of these falsehoods grew as the Scamdemic continued.

When, throughout 2020, I asked others why we were locking down in reaction to a virus for the first time ever, people insisted this was a “novel virus” that was “killing people.” Some mentioned the Spanish Flu. But they couldn’t develop these notions with any specificity. I noted that the Europeans ostensibly dying from The Virus were very old and/or unhealthy, that anti-viral-spread measures wouldn’t work and would cause harm that would exponentially exceed any benefits. Thus, I maintained, the healthy vast majority should live normally.

When mass vaxxing commenced, I never considered injecting. I didn’t fear The Virus. I didn’t want to support a phony “vaxxes saved us” narrative. I knew that because coronaviruses evolve, there had never been an effective coronavirus vaccine. Nor did the shots have a long-term safety record. I joined the de facto control group. I’ve been fine. So has every one of the many non-vaxxers I know.

—

Those who disagreed with my anti-lockdown and anti-shot perspectives frequently, dismissively told me, “You’re no doctor.”

It was their way to cut off discussion when I asked such vexing questions as “Why would the worst virus in history suddenly emerge?” Or “Why should we close schools when young people are at functionally zero risk?” Or “If your mask or shots protect you, why do you care if I don’t wear one or inject?” Or “If this virus is ‘novel,’ what experience/expertise do MDs have with/regarding it?”

I never got to ask anyone more than one of these. When dialogue was most needed, it was in the shortest supply.

Litigators are keenly focused on inconsistencies and other flaws in opponents’ cases. Before the Scamdemic, I thought most people perceived self-contradiction and nonsense. The reasons given for lockdowns, school closures, masks, tests, multi-trillion-dollar giveaways and shots were plainly illogical and weak. But the short, vague official statements made in favor of such measures were never cross-examined.

People believed everything they saw on TV. They wanted to be afraid. They loved time off from work and free money. They sensed that questioning the coronavirus response might cause others to dislike them. So they went along to get along.

But I have to give the Covophobes at least a little credit. Unlike such hollow claims as “if it saves one life, locking down is worth it,” “the vaxxes saved humanity” and the post-Covid alibi that “we didn’t know” (that the virus wasn’t a major threat and that the lockdowns would cause tremendous damage) at least “You’re no doctor” was true.

Yet, as Stella showed, people can navigate a realm even if they lack a purportedly necessary credential. Many people without college degrees see the world more clearly than do the more extensively schooled. There are countless examples of conclusions that are obvious even to those who don’t study a given subject for a living. If I said, “Jet lag is real,” who would say “How do you know? You’re not a pilot or travel agent.”

As I told those who observed that I wasn’t a doctor, no one needed to be an MD to see that the “mitigation” and later, the shots, were illogical and departed radically from reactions to all prior respiratory disease outbreaks. It was clear that these measures would cause infinitely more harm than would some tiny fraction of old and/or very ill people dying, which, though unreported on the news, had been happening in the US 7,453 times/day before mid-March 2020.

As more Baby Boomers and vaxxers reach their seventies and vaxx effects manifest, the daily death toll has grown to 8,150. An aging population, iatrogenic treatments isolation-driven despair and misattribution explain all or nearly all of the excess deaths attributed to The Virus.

—

Many see doctors as the smartest members of society. For decades, TV dramas and comedies have portrayed MDs as heroes. People have seen high school and college classmates with the best grades in the hardest courses become doctors. Most think all medical schools are highly selective. But 41% of med school applicants are admitted somewhere. Plenty of MDs have unexceptional academic records. Others lack a bedside manner.

I recently read E. Richard Brown’s Rockefeller Medicine Men, originally published in 1905. The author observed that, in order to make medicine more profitable, this industry had recently been restructured by consolidating medical schools, standardizing med school curricula, enlarging hospitals and manufacturing petrochemical-based medications. These processes have continued. Post-1965, medical insurance tripled medicine’s GDP share from 6% to its current 19%.

Especially in recent decades, many authors, members of the general public and even some doctors have criticized medicine’s reductive, formulaic, disease-inventing, pharmaceutical, surgical ethos. While poor eating and inactivity cause much American illness, doctors receive almost no nutritional training and focus little on patients’ diets or exercise. Most patients want pills, not advice.

While many think MDs carefully monitor and apply medical research, I suspect that few doctors regularly read studies. Aside from having limited time, astute medical practitioners know studies are often tainted by funding-driven bias and therefore, lack veracity and utility. Since most doctors work for group practices or hospitals, they lack autonomy. Standards of care are handed down from corporate.

Thus, many doctors couldn’t afford to opt out of Coronamania. Many others didn’t want to. They believed their own hype.

As do attorneys and most white-collar workers, most MDs narrowly specialize. Doctors can help many patients in many ways. But being able to set a broken bone, excise a tumor, or manage blood pressure doesn’t mean MDs should set infectious disease policy, with all of its psychological, social and economic effects. Pre-2020, public health experts had ruled out lockdowns in the event of a respiratory virus outbreak. Nonetheless, in 2020, most of the US and many other nations isolated people from each other.

—

To sell this suspicious departure from established principles, the government and media initially presented a few bureaucrats with MD degrees who didn’t even practice medicine: Birx, Fauci, Collins and Redfield.

As the government and media continued to sell the Scamdemic, they added to this group of “experts,” non-governmental MDs who, instead of reassuring people that faced very low risk, incited fear and sold the social distancing and mask theater. Later, televised doctors recommended the Covid shots.

For example, Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist who held a medical degree from a Caribbean medical school, was Fox News’s “Medical Contributor” during the Scamdemic. It wasn’t clear Saphier had any special knowledge about respiratory viruses. But she was conventionally attractive and wore a white coat, so thoughtful analysis didn’t matter. As did other TV doctors, she presented multiple, cringe-worthy segments analyzing, e.g., color-coded US maps to see which states had “spiking” cases, which type of masks to wear and later, which brand of jabs to take. One sees on YouTube a series of short accounts of other MDs also discussing such irrelevant details.

TV stations must fill airtime and knew the Covophobic wanted to hear MDs weigh in on the viral topic du jour. Continually focusing on marginal sub-themes was designed, as do magicians, to distract the public and prevent it from considering that the entire Covid response was a scam.

I seldom watched Scamdemic Era TV. When I did, such stories clearly smacked of propaganda. These relentless accounts suggesting health peril indirectly promoted Pharma and hospital systems, whose ads fund TV stations and newspaper websites.

As the masks and shots failed and the economic and social costs of closures and the Covid spending became clearer, Saphier complained that no one has apologized for their Scamdemic lies. It’s surprising that Fox hasn’t scrubbed from her own misleading Covid presentations from the Internet.

Not to single out Dr. Saphier, other TV MDs, including “Sex Doctor” Drew, also sounded the Covid alarm and endorsed the shots. TV might as well have given the mic to Dr. Dre instead. Dr. Drew later apologized for being wrong about Coronmania. But the damage done to those who trusted him was already done.

In contrast, Dr. Oz was vilified for questioning the school closures. (But was featured again when he promoted the jabs). And the Coronamanic deemed Dr. Scott Atlas, who also opposed the Covid reaction, unqualified because he was “only a radiologist.” He seldom got on TV.

Critics devalued some MDs’ credentials only when those doctors disagreed with the panic narrative.

—

I know people whose offspring are doctors or nurses. During Coronamania, they confidently said things like “My daughter’s a nurse or doctor. She works in a hospital and she knows the score.”

I was also keeping an informal Covid score. Of the thousands of people I knew, directly or indirectly, zero remotely healthy people were dying from The Virus. If Covid had been widely lethal, this wouldn’t have been true.

Nonetheless, given their formal medical credentials, insider perspectives continued flowing when the jabs began. One friend said he injected because his MD son, who works with stroke victims, told him taking the shots “was like wearing a bulletproof vest.”

This metaphor didn’t sound scientific. Nor did it explain why someone should inject an experimental substance to prevent death when, given their age and state of health, they had no serious chance of being killed by The Virus, even if unjabbed.

Several times, while working in my soiled, sweat-soaked clothes at the gardens, I disagreed directly with several well-dressed MDs, one a retired Ob-Gyn and another a diabetes researcher who hailed the “vaccines.” Pulling self-imagined rank, they told me I didn’t understand immunology. I assured them that I knew much at least as much about biology and health as they did. They incorrectly insisted that injecting would “stop the spread.” They must not have read the clinical trials, which never considered the shots’ effects on transmission. Moreover, millions of the jabbed have died, either with Covid or from other causes. If I see these MDs again, I’ll remind them they were wrong.

Just as attorneys mishandle cases, doctors are also fallible. MDs can give bad advice and injure patients. I’ve experienced some of that. Pre-Coronamania, four-hundred thousand Americans are said to die annually from medical errors. Many nurses have reported that legions of those said to have “died of Covid” were, instead, killed via sedation, ventilation, dehydradation or treatment with kidney-stopping antivirals.

—

As Coronamania continued, and the media continued to need content to sell viral fear and fill time, the media broadened those whom it deemed “experts” to include such ostensible “scientists” as Bill Nye and Neil DeGrasse Tyson. These dubious authorities haughtily supported lockdowns, masks and/or vaxxes.

Nye has a four-year mechanical engineering degree. He worked for Boeing, the airplane company and became a stand-up comic. But many had seen him on PBS, giving elementary school-level tutorials in a white coat. Recalling his “Science Guy” moniker, ex-viewers think he’s omniscient. While he turned his TV-driven fame into an eight-million-dollar fortune and even a brief appearance on Dancing with the Stars, where and when did Nye develop viral and immunological expertise?

Though Tyson is an astrophysicist and a “Science Communicator,” a review of his credentials suggests to me that he’s a DEI poser. Even if he were a well-regarded space scholar, what special insights might he offer about viral mitigation or vaccines?

During the mania, the media also gave microphones to a long list of non-MD, non-“scientist” celebrities: Martha Stewart, Patti Smith, Travis Kelce, Oprah, Penn and Teller, Bono, Springsteen, Jennifer Anniston and Arnold Schwarzenegger, et al. aggressively supported lockdowns, masks and/or vaxxes. I suspect that few in this fame-halo-effected group have taken many science courses nor read many science books on their own time. They went along with the crowd, often calling those who disagreed names for bad measure.

In contrast, Hall of Fame basketballer and devoted husband and father of six, John Stockton, who lifted his college team to national prominence, was banned from attending his alma mater’s games after thoughtfully criticizing lockdowns and shots. His straight-shooting, Covid-as-theater narrative turned out to be far more accurate than the media darling “experts’” freakout.

As with MDs, the non-experts who supported Coronamania were featured and praised. Those who opposed it were made to disappear.

—

Those who took their Covid response advice only from MDs disregard that doctors, like attorneys, often disagree with each other.

Tens of thousands of MDs and public health professionals said this virus wasn’t that bad and that the lockdowns, masks, tests and shots were terrible ideas. The government and media not only ignored but actively censored the Covid dissidents.

On April 22, 2020, California MDs Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi declared in a press conference that the lockdowns were poor ideas. YouTube promptly scrubbed their presentation because, though everything they said was demonstrably true, it “violated community standards.”

I recently found a March 20, 2020 post from the Alliance for Human Research Protection that provided ten examples of other MDs or public health experts at prestigious institutions sharply criticizing the lockdowns. A summary of their perspectives deserves its own post. Spoiler alert: they say the same things I’ve been saying for six years.

Despite the cliche that “We didn’t know” the lockdowns, et al. would senselessly cause profound, lasting harm, anyone paying attention—MDs or not—should have known, even from mid-March 2020, that these measures were wrong.

Doctors who opposed lockdowns or shots or advocated alternative treatments such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, steroids and antibiotics had their hospital privileges revoked. Sixty thousand MDs signed the Great Barrington Declaration, opposing the lockdowns. America’s Front-Line Doctors, Ryan Cole, Mary Talley Bowden and many other MDs faced loss of their licenses, jobs or their hospital affiliations for speaking viral truth. Moreover, doctors were paid bonuses for meeting Covid vaxx quotas. Patients don’t consider that MDs’ opinions may be influenced more strongly by dollars than by medical analysis.

MDs who agreed with me that the Covid response was a tremendous overreaction have enhanced my understanding. Their skepticism derived from such basic observations about the absence in symptoms among many who tested positive and the similarity of Covid symptoms to those of any number of other respiratory viruses, the superiority of natural, cf. injected, immunity and safe, effective, low-cost, time-tested methods to prevent or treat inflammation and secondary bacterial infections.

—

Non-MDs shouldn’t have deferred to medical professionals regarding the Covid response, which should have focused far more on psychological, social and economic, than medical, effects. While cloaked in science, the mitigation measures and shots were theater, not an earnest effort to protect public health.

A society relying on MDs to set viral policy resembles betting one’s house on a football game based on advice from former professional players. Both sets of parties have official, but not authoritative, credentials. Besides, it’s always unwise to bet the house, via lockdowns, closures and mass injections. When, wagering with other peoples’ money, the Coronamanic did so, invoking dubious, corrupt experts, the rest of us lost, big-time.

The damage is permanent.