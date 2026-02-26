Dispatches from a Scamdemic

19h

''Many see doctors as the smartest members of society''

I often (under duress) accompany my wife on the occasions she wants to see a doctor. What I notice by being a mere observer is someone being told a list of symptoms with often little more than a perfunctory examination, entering a list into a PC and getting an 'it's probably' response which usually translates into a prescription for yet a(nother) pill. She has a bloody drawerful of them (I have none) It would seem to me, a mere 'observer' with no medical training other than battlefield first aid treatment from the armed forces (Amazing what 'other uses' you can put a condom to!) that AI is running our surgeries with doctors being little more than highly paid computer data entry employees.

I lost all regard for the NHS when during the scamdemic we were told that the hospitals were full of the dead/dying and the staff dropping with fatigue but upon taking my wife to hospital for treatment ALL the wards were basically deserted, many of the beds having been removed to storage, and all the medical staff had to do was practice their tiktok routines.

I can't remember the last time I went to the doctor for myself ... I avoid them like the plague they are telling us walks amongst us. I've had my biblical 'three score and ten' ... the rest is gravy and I won't be spending it in waiting rooms at surgeries and hospitals.

18h

Mandates culled medicine and nursing of the best and brightest. Only protocol following mercenaries are allowed to work in mainstream medicine. Don’t forget that recent graduates of nursing and medical school studied “remotely” in 2020 and 2021. The doctors and nurses who stood up against lockdowns and mandates and refused to take and give harmful drugs and violate their oaths and pledges were drummed out of their jobs. Patients beware. Our hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes are little more than centers for medical experimentation until you become cost prohibitive and they kill you.

