Innumerable writers have already analyzed last week’s election. Though I’m not much into politics, I’ll weigh in briefly, and outside the box, on what happened.

Trump is the ultimate polarizing figure. His backers see him as a secular Messiah. His detractors portray him as Satan. I don’t think he’s either of those. He is a very bad dancer. Or am I missing the joke?

Legions of Democrats are freaking out about Trump’s victory. It’s both amusing and sad to watch the Blue Hair Group wail and weep that Western Civilization will end during Orange Man Redux. While, during the campaign, media and Democrats claimed that Trump is a fascist or a Nazi, I don’t remember any fascistic acts during his first term. And for a Nazi, Trump is inordinately fond of Israel.

Nor, despite his foes’ histrionics, will Trump restrict abortion. Trump’s erstwhile pro-life pretensions were transactional, used to capture a voting bloc. He seldom mentions abortion anymore and I suspect he’s personally funded some. Trump’s 2024 support for IVF shows that he’s a utilitarian panderer, blind to reprotech’s anti-life and socially destructive dimensions. Eugenics isn’t part of some futuristic dystopia; fertility mills practice it nationwide, daily. And abortion-backing women seem unaware that abortion benefits men because it gives men full, consequence-free access to women’s bodies and thus, encourages men under 35 to avoid marriage.

It was good to see Harris lose despite spending twice as much as Trump did; so much for the Working Man’s Party. It was also pleasing to see that celebrity endorsements and the media’s distinctly anti-Trump demagoguery failed to sway most voters.

But the past week’s commentators’ reports of the mainstream media’s death are, per Mark Twain, greatly exaggerated. That sector won’t vanish, or even abandon its bias, anytime soon. These outlets still have well-recognized brand names, broadcasting licenses, facilities and equipment to generate content; they can still sell ads targeted at niche audiences. Inertia and residual indoctrination make their core set of readers, viewers and listeners unlikely to consider alternative news and commentary sources. While biosecurity operatives, public health bureaucrats and Democrat governors drove the Scamdemic from the top, neurotic NY Times, WaPo, PBS, NPR, CNN and MSNBC-consuming Democrats embraced it from below. This anxious cohort will internalize whichever ensuing crises their preferred media promote. They’re cortisol junkies.

As President, Trump made some poor decisions, most notably his CARES Act funding of the lockdowns and his jab hucksterism. Thus, I voted for RFK, who was untainted by Coronamania because he held no office. I fantasize that he and some other Trump appointees might knock Med/Pharma, the NIH and the WHO down a few pegs in the next, short four years; though I know that Medical/Pharma and the globalists have bottomless pockets and will fight until Hell freezes over. And then, fight on the ice.

Despite his shortcomings, Trump was a better candidate than the incoherent, vacuous, dissembling, whiny, low-information Harris. (And Vance is way smarter and more honest than Walz). At least Trump will answer a question, unscripted. And while he’s verbose, hyperbolic and unduly hostile, his assertions are typically closer to true than are Democrats’ narratives. Further, unlike Harris, Trump has worked in the private sector, understands that businesses create goods and services that people want, plus jobs and wealth. And unlike Democrats, Trump’s party didn’t close schools for 18 months, didn’t censor Covid dissidents and didn’t mandate experimental injections. Let me be clear: I’ll never forget who sponsored these authoritarian initiatives and arrogantly told us their patience was growing thin.

Democrats’ open borders are unsustainable. I’ve worked with Mexican immigrants for a decade. They tell me they emigrated because many of their former countrymen threatened, killed or stole from their neighbors and because US wages were higher. Now, some of the 1990s-Era immigrants I know can’t find jobs. Ten-plus million new arrivals have glutted the labor market. Mass deportation is logistically impossible.

Though he’s survived two assassination attempts, Trump is neither a miracle worker nor a destroyer of Western Civilization. The things that matter most: health, relationships, faith, recreation and personal development aren’t much influenced by who’s president. And the economy, culture, biology and human nature are refractory. For example, despite all of the hype and the trillions spent—and despite the pledge that the Affordable Care Act would be “revenue neutral”—Americans live less long and are less healthy than when that law was enacted. Taking care of oneself is more important than taking pills. And in biology, age entails decline.

In contrast, without delivering public health benefit, the lockdowns and closures directly and indirectly worsened the lives of billions, worldwide. People were deprived of livelihoods and activities that made life meaningful and fun. The shots imposed serious health risks, without commensurate upside. All of the vaxxers I know got sick, most of them multiple times. Despite their rote vaxx apologism, their shots didn’t “keep them out of the hospital.”

Overall, despite the Covid Era propaganda and as the pundits and Tik-Tokkers moaning because others disagree with them show, we’re not “all in this together.” We never have been, nor will be. That’s not a lamentation. It’s an observation, and not a bold one. People have disagreed about plenty throughout human history, endlessly arguing, litigating and fighting wars. The more stuff there is to disagree about in a post-modern world, the more disagreement there will inevitably be.

Given Biden’s performance over the past four years, Harris and Walz, who pledged more of the same, deservedly lost an election. Their distraught supporters and talk show hosts need to stop crying and accept that over half of the population disagrees with them. They should ditch their Xanax and do some strenuous exercise to exorcize their emotional demons.

I doubt that Trump will make America great again. The Corona overreaction has left America more divided, mentally ill and substance-addicted than ever. And Trump, Biden and Congress wasted trillions on the Covid Scam, leaving most of us permanently poorer. During the campaign, Trump, Harris and the media pretended that the massive Corona overreaction never happened.

But wishing their Coronamanic involvement away won’t make the harm they caused disappear. Just as binding up the nation’s Civil War wounds after Lincoln’s Second Inaugural was more easily said than done, so will be undoing Coronamania’s damage. William Faulkner said, a hundred years after the War, regarding the War’s effect on Southern consciousness, “The past isn’t history. It isn’t even past.”

So again here.