Dispatches from a Scamdemic

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T Kosse's avatar
T Kosse
Jul 11, 2022

You are an outstanding writer, if you haven't figured that out already.

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10 replies by Mark Oshinskie and others
John Carter's avatar
John Carter
Jul 11, 2022

Thank you for writing this. When the lockdowns finally ended, it was obvious that society had been dipped in carbolic acid. The office culture at my place of employment disappeared entirely. We used to go to lunch together, go out for beers on Fridays. All that was gone. For a while we did 'zoom happy hours' to try and replicate the experience online, but as awkward as that was it inevitably petered out after a few months. There was a cafe near the office that formed the nucleus for an organic, ad hoc community of its own; that died, too.

The joy has been sucked out of life.

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