Dispatches from a Scamdemic

Home
Archive
About
SLOWLY ERASING THE FALSE NARRATIVE
Early in my legal career, I handled many one-day trials. Late one afternoon, I returned to my office. Still wearing my suit and carrying my briefcase, I…
  
Mark Oshinskie
179
MAY 4 BOOK UPDATE
I’ve sent out all of the books I’ve had printed. Thus, I’ve had to reorder. If you’ve sent checks or VenMo in the past week, I didn’t/don’t have a book…
  
Mark Oshinskie
30
WHAT WE OWE OTHERS
I usually tell stories about situations in which I’ve been directly involved. Occasionally, if it’s really good, I re-tell a story that someone told me…
  
Mark Oshinskie
107

April 2024

THE PUBLIC HEALTH/PUBLIC BROADCASTING GRIFTERS
When I lived in North Jersey, I sometimes listened to WFMU, a free-form indie radio station, unaffiliated with NPR. FMU prided itself on the offbeat…
  
Mark Oshinskie
91
THANKS, READERS
In the first three days since I notified people that the above-pictured book was in print, over a hundred people ordered it. Thank you for doing so. I…
  
Mark Oshinskie
27
REVISITING AUNT JANE
Several months ago, I wrote about being unable to visit my Aunt Jane during the Scamdemic. I had last seen her in her Shamokin, Pennsylvania senior…
  
Mark Oshinskie
89
YOU SHOULD HAVE KNOWN FROM DAY 1
I recently published and, in the first three days, have already sold, to non-relatives, 140 copies of this collection of 55 of my Coronamania…
  
Mark Oshinskie
10
FLYING PIGS, ECLIPSES, EARTHQUAKES AND CORONAMANIA
Winston Churchill said, “A dog looks up to you. A cat looks down upon you. But a pig looks at you as his equal.” Researchers say that swine are very…
  
Mark Oshinskie
83
SUMMING UP THE MANIA
Last week, I received from a printing company, the first run of an anthology of 55 of the 170 Coronamania story/essays posted on Medium or Substack over…
  
Mark Oshinskie
86
GUILT, SACRIFICE AND CORONAMANIA
My mother retained much of her long-term memory until she died last year at 94 and a half. In her final few years, she sometimes repeated herself and/or…
  
Mark Oshinskie
77

March 2024

© 2024 Mark Oshinskie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture