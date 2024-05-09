Dispatches from a Scamdemic
SLOWLY ERASING THE FALSE NARRATIVE
Early in my legal career, I handled many one-day trials. Late one afternoon, I returned to my office. Still wearing my suit and carrying my briefcase, I…
May 9
Mark Oshinskie
257
179
MAY 4 BOOK UPDATE
I’ve sent out all of the books I’ve had printed. Thus, I’ve had to reorder. If you’ve sent checks or VenMo in the past week, I didn’t/don’t have a book…
May 4
Mark Oshinskie
49
30
WHAT WE OWE OTHERS
I usually tell stories about situations in which I’ve been directly involved. Occasionally, if it’s really good, I re-tell a story that someone told me…
May 2
Mark Oshinskie
133
107
April 2024
THE PUBLIC HEALTH/PUBLIC BROADCASTING GRIFTERS
When I lived in North Jersey, I sometimes listened to WFMU, a free-form indie radio station, unaffiliated with NPR. FMU prided itself on the offbeat…
Apr 25
Mark Oshinskie
125
91
THANKS, READERS
In the first three days since I notified people that the above-pictured book was in print, over a hundred people ordered it. Thank you for doing so. I…
Apr 20
Mark Oshinskie
92
27
REVISITING AUNT JANE
Several months ago, I wrote about being unable to visit my Aunt Jane during the Scamdemic. I had last seen her in her Shamokin, Pennsylvania senior…
Apr 18
Mark Oshinskie
171
89
YOU SHOULD HAVE KNOWN FROM DAY 1
I recently published and, in the first three days, have already sold, to non-relatives, 140 copies of this collection of 55 of my Coronamania…
Apr 14
Mark Oshinskie
49
10
FLYING PIGS, ECLIPSES, EARTHQUAKES AND CORONAMANIA
Winston Churchill said, “A dog looks up to you. A cat looks down upon you. But a pig looks at you as his equal.” Researchers say that swine are very…
Apr 11
Mark Oshinskie
108
83
SUMMING UP THE MANIA
Last week, I received from a printing company, the first run of an anthology of 55 of the 170 Coronamania story/essays posted on Medium or Substack over…
Apr 6
Mark Oshinskie
135
86
GUILT, SACRIFICE AND CORONAMANIA
My mother retained much of her long-term memory until she died last year at 94 and a half. In her final few years, she sometimes repeated herself and/or…
Apr 4
Mark Oshinskie
135
77
March 2024
THE P WORD
In spring and summer 2020, governments closed many places: schools, parks, churches and restaurants and other small businesses. It was pure theater. But…
Mar 28
Mark Oshinskie
162
184
NOT TAKING A WEEK OFF
I’ve consistently posted early on Thursday mornings. I did so again this morning but only sent the post to paid subscribers. Fundamentally, I don’t…
Mar 21
Mark Oshinskie
73
16
